I Nirvana, lo sappiamo tutti, sostanzialmente non esistono più: dico sostanzialmente perché di tanto in tanto accadono sporadiche reunion per eventi eccezionali, con discutibili performer femminili alla voce che un tempo fu di Kurt Cobain. Prima ancora che la band si sciogliesse, il batterista Dave Grohl aveva già iniziato a comporre e registrare la propria musica: ne era nato il progetto Late!, contraddistinto da una proposta ancora parecchio debitrice al sound dei Nirvana, dove però qualcosa di diverso si iniziava già a notare, e alcuni brani sarebbero confluiti nella successiva creatura del buon Dave, i Foo Fighters.

È in questo contesto che va inquadrato il loro debutto, l'album eponimo del 1995, un'opera praticamente solista di Grohl (i musicisti dei Sunny Day Real Estate sarebbero arrivati dopo) che ha posto le basi del cosiddetto post-grunge. Questo è un merito piuttosto dubbio, visto che molte band post-grunge hanno il peso artistico di un peto; la profonda bellezza di quest'album, però, per me è fuori discussione. Foo Fighters mostra già una spiccata attitudine radio-friendly, all'orecchiabilità, con una coerenza compositiva che verrà in parte meno nel secondo album, decisamente più hit or miss; un esordio che parte dal grunge per trasformarlo con soluzioni innovative, accordi all'epoca inusuali, basti ascoltare il ritornello di Weenie Beenie. L'influenza dei Nirvana è ancora palpabile, d'altronde Grohl aveva fatto ascoltare a Kurt Alone + Easy Target, con Kurt che gli aveva dato un bacio in fronte affermando che non sarebbe più stato l'unico writer del gruppo, proposta che Dave declinò: influenza riscontrabile in canzoni come Good Grief o For All the Cows, con un ritornello molto più incisivo e graffiante delle strofe, caratteristica tipica dei Nirvana, oppure nell'importanza molto relativa dei testi, usati in sostanza come contrappunto allo stesso modo di Cobain.

Se la placida Big Me è diventata uno degli inni degli anni'90, i due capolavori dell'album sono X-Static ed Exhausted: la prima fonde a livelli sublimi il grunge con lo shoegaze ed è costruita con grande sapienza artistica, con la batteria qualità Grohl sommessa prima per graffiare nel finale, mentre Exhausted è un vero e proprio racconto in musica con quelle distorsioni che più anni Novanta non si può.

Questo potrebbe essere il miglior capitolo della discografia dei Foo Fighters; il successivo The Colour and The Shape è già più orientato verso un rock da stadio, ha forse brani più memorabili, come l'immortale Everlong, ma soffre anche di cali maggiori. Trent'anni di carriera con gli inevitabili alti e bassi, con l'ultimo, ottimo But Here We Are che rientra solidamente tra i primi; trent'anni durante i quali lo storico batterista Taylor Hawkins se n'è andato, ma è arrivata la figlia di Grohl Violet, che - pare - presto inciderà un lavoro a nome proprio. Trent'anni in cui i Foo Fighters sono diventati una delle rock band più famose e apprezzate dell'intero globo, con buona pace dei rosiconi radical-chic, e sono sicuro che il loro prossimo album spaccherà ancora.

Alla prossima.