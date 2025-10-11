I Nirvana, lo sappiamo tutti, sostanzialmente non esistono più: dico sostanzialmente perché di tanto in tanto accadono sporadiche reunion per eventi eccezionali, con discutibili performer femminili alla voce che un tempo fu di Kurt Cobain. Prima ancora che la band si sciogliesse, il batterista Dave Grohl aveva già iniziato a comporre e registrare la propria musica: ne era nato il progetto Late!, contraddistinto da una proposta ancora parecchio debitrice al sound dei Nirvana, dove però qualcosa di diverso si iniziava già a notare, e alcuni brani sarebbero confluiti nella successiva creatura del buon Dave, i Foo Fighters.
È in questo contesto che va inquadrato il loro debutto, l'album eponimo del 1995, un'opera praticamente solista di Grohl (i musicisti dei Sunny Day Real Estate sarebbero arrivati dopo) che ha posto le basi del cosiddetto post-grunge. Questo è un merito piuttosto dubbio, visto che molte band post-grunge hanno il peso artistico di un peto; la profonda bellezza di quest'album, però, per me è fuori discussione. Foo Fighters mostra già una spiccata attitudine radio-friendly, all'orecchiabilità, con una coerenza compositiva che verrà in parte meno nel secondo album, decisamente più hit or miss; un esordio che parte dal grunge per trasformarlo con soluzioni innovative, accordi all'epoca inusuali, basti ascoltare il ritornello di Weenie Beenie. L'influenza dei Nirvana è ancora palpabile, d'altronde Grohl aveva fatto ascoltare a Kurt Alone + Easy Target, con Kurt che gli aveva dato un bacio in fronte affermando che non sarebbe più stato l'unico writer del gruppo, proposta che Dave declinò: influenza riscontrabile in canzoni come Good Grief o For All the Cows, con un ritornello molto più incisivo e graffiante delle strofe, caratteristica tipica dei Nirvana, oppure nell'importanza molto relativa dei testi, usati in sostanza come contrappunto allo stesso modo di Cobain.
Se la placida Big Me è diventata uno degli inni degli anni'90, i due capolavori dell'album sono X-Static ed Exhausted: la prima fonde a livelli sublimi il grunge con lo shoegaze ed è costruita con grande sapienza artistica, con la batteria qualità Grohl sommessa prima per graffiare nel finale, mentre Exhausted è un vero e proprio racconto in musica con quelle distorsioni che più anni Novanta non si può.
Questo potrebbe essere il miglior capitolo della discografia dei Foo Fighters; il successivo The Colour and The Shape è già più orientato verso un rock da stadio, ha forse brani più memorabili, come l'immortale Everlong, ma soffre anche di cali maggiori. Trent'anni di carriera con gli inevitabili alti e bassi, con l'ultimo, ottimo But Here We Are che rientra solidamente tra i primi; trent'anni durante i quali lo storico batterista Taylor Hawkins se n'è andato, ma è arrivata la figlia di Grohl Violet, che - pare - presto inciderà un lavoro a nome proprio. Trent'anni in cui i Foo Fighters sono diventati una delle rock band più famose e apprezzate dell'intero globo, con buona pace dei rosiconi radical-chic, e sono sicuro che il loro prossimo album spaccherà ancora.
Alla prossima.
Elenco tracce e testi
01 Winnebago (04:15)
able bodied, chew the word
cop to plenty, sell the tour
split the moment, seal the sheet
take the hemlock, beg to see
feed the lawn from the palms of their hands
never holding, to a pole
winnebago, we were one
hold in wonder, spoke and wheel
she divorces, party zeal
daddy loves little son, no demand
able bodied, chew the word
cop to plenty, sell the tour
split the moment, seal the sheet
take the hemlock, beg to see
crawl along, lookin'up 'til you stand
02 Podunk (03:06)
Power is as sacred to that they never even teach
only if it's black or white see the challenges
open eyes are broken if you'd just consider me
cut you loose, I feel like I gotta gotta go!..
find a(n) answer help yourself
find a(n) answer help yourself
whatever kind of phony body chewed it through the night
soda is left to block away the case of broken heart
spit out fast for fun for it's the only way to win
take my breathe come back inside, oh I gotta gotta go!
I got the answer help yourself
find any answer help yourself
help yourself, help yourself, help yourself...
03 How I Miss You (04:56)
How i miss you
How i miss you
How i miss you
I should never call
How i hope that you still miss me
Did I lose you?
Did I lose you?
Did I lose you?
Somewhere down the line
Hide and seek's alright if i find....
Do you miss me,
Like i miss you
If you miss me,
Never go away
Hopefully... you'll come stay someday
If you're leaving,
come back soon
Thats not easy to say
I will wait here,
and dream of you
all alone as i ache
Did I lose you?
Did I lose you?
Did I lose you?
Somewhere down the line
Hide and seek's alright if i find....
Do you miss me,
Like i miss you
If you miss me,
Never go away
Hopefully... you'll come stay someday
If you're leaving,
come back soon
Thats not easy to say
I will wait here,
and dream of you
all alone as i ache
How i miss you
How i miss you
How i miss you
I should never call
How i hope that you still miss me
04 Ozone (04:18)
I'm the kind of
guy who likes feelin'
high Feelin' high and dry,
and I really like to fly
I'm your kinda guy, girl
I'm not too shy
And I want you to fly,
so I think you oughta try
Ozone, ozone, ozone, ozone
I'm your kinda guy and
I'm not too shy
Feelin' high and
dry, and I want you to be mine
So I think it's time,
girl, to start feeling fine
Feeling good all the time,
so I think you oughta try
Ozone, ozone, ozone, ozone
Now I'm the kinda guy who
likes getting high
Getting high and dry, and
I do it all the time
If you think it's a crime and
you don't wanna try
Something that'll make you high,
then I think I'll say goodbye
'Cos I'm the kind of guy who likes
getting high
Getting high and dry, and
I do it all the time
Now I'm much too high, I am
high and dry
And I'm feelin' fine, I'm feelin'
good all of the time... (to fade)
05 For All the Cows (live) (03:36)
06 Wattershed (live) (02:14)
