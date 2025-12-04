Non è mai comodo confrontarsi con un intero album di cover (oggettivamente: ce n’era bisogno?) specie se prodotto da un artista molto amato per quanto da lui stesso scritto e composto.
Soggettivamente, c’è il piacere dell’ascolto, epidermico e diretto, e qui andiamo piuttosto bene: queste canzoni, rivisitate con l’affetto di chi ci è cresciuto dentro – John Lennon è del 1940 - e nel tempo le ha fatte proprie e rimasticate senza alcun timore, ancora mi emozionano.
Per la mia esperienza, quando uscì questo disco nel 1975 erano gli anni di “Happy Days” e di “American Graffiti” e mi piacque molto scoprire una serie di classici del rock and roll, alcuni dei quali avevo già orecchiato perché erano stati piuttosto noti anche qui da noi, come «Be-Bop a Lula» (da Gene Vincent, 1956) oppure «Stand By Me» (da Ben E. King, 1961) e «Ain’t That A Shame» (da Fats Domino, 1956) e altri – la maggior parte - che mi erano invece sconosciuti e che poi però erano finiti tutti quanti nel dimenticatoio di una musica che avevo considerato ormai “vecchia” rispetto a quella “onda beat” che proprio i Beatles avevano iniziato.
E invece, stuzzicato da quest’album, mi accorgevo che soffiando via la polvere c’era ancora del “buono” in quei solchi. In particolare, oltre a quelli che ho già citato, avevo messo in cima alle mie preferenze – e metterei ancora - la vigorosa «Slippin’ and Slindin’» (ripresa da Little Richard, 1956) e poi «Peggy Sue» (da Buddy Holly, 1957) e anche «Sweet Little Sixteen» (da Chuck Berry, 1958) quest’ultima in una versione “wall of sound” per la turbolenta produzione – in tutti i sensi - di Phil Spector. Meno di tutte «Do Yo Want To Dance» (da Bobby Freeman, 1958) che Lennon interpretava in una per me insipida versione caraibica.
Tralasciando però il mio personale punto di vista (di ascolto) e collocando invece questo ROCK ‘N’ ROLL nell’ambito della complessiva discografia lennoniana, devo dire che questo album mi mette oggi un po’ di tristezza: dopo una dozzina d’anni di iper-creatività, dopo la rivoluzione musicale e di costume dei Beatles, dopo il seducente buonismo di “Imagine” e il velleitario pacifismo della Plastic Ono Band il nostro John si ritrovava come svuotato di idee nuove e carico di nostalgia per quegli anni un po’ spavaldi in cui, ventenne, si atteggiava a teddy-boy (come nella foto di copertina, datata 1961 ad Amburgo) e qui avrebbe (quasi) chiuso il cerchio della propria avventura musicale.
C’è da dire infine che rispetto a quei giorni viviamo oggi tutt’altro scenario: nessuno (anche per ragioni anagrafiche) ha più nostalgia né degli anni cinquanta né dei settanta; tutte le canzoni di allora sono disponibili in rete alla distanza di un clic e questo disco – che pur non ha perso il proprio smalto – è ormai solo un piccolo cameo nella storia di quello straordinario artista che fu John Lennon. Long live John!
Elenco tracce e testi
01 Be-Bop-A-Lula (02:37)
02 Stand by Me (03:29)
03 Medley: Rip It Up / Ready Teddy (01:34)
04 You Can't Catch Me (04:52)
I bought a brand new airmobile,
'twas a custom made, 'twas a flightning deal
With a powerful motor and a hide away wing,
Push in on the button, you will hear her sing
Now you can't catch me,
Baby, you can't catch me
'cause if you get too close,
You know I'm goin' like cool breeze
Hey! Hey!
Well, you walk!
You walk!
New Jersey turnpike in the wee wee hours,
I was rollin' slowly 'cause of drizzlin showers
Here come a flat-top, he was movin' up with me,
Then come waving goodbye in a little old souped up jitney
I put my foot in the tank, I began to roll,
Moanin' siren, 'twas the state patrol
I let out my wings, then I blew my horn,
Bye-bye, New Jersey, I become airborn
Now you can't catch me,
Baby, you can't catch me
'cause if you get too close,
You know I'm goin' like cool breeze
Hey!
Well, you walk!
Yeah, walk!
I bought a brand new airmobile,
'twas a custom made, 'twas a flightning deal
With a powerful motor and a hide away wing,
Push in on the button, you will hear her sing
Now you can't catch me,
Baby, you can't catch me
'cause if you get too close,
You know I'm goin' like cool breeze
Hey! Hey!
Well, you walk!
You walk!
Flying with my baby last Saturday night,
Wasn't a grey cloud floatin' in sight
Big, full moon, shinin' up above,
Cuddle up, honey, be my love
Sweetest little thing that I ever seen,
I'm gonna name you Maybellene
Flying on the beam, set on flight control,
Radio tuned to rock and roll
Two, three hours passed us by,
Altitude dropped into five-o-five
Fuel consumption, way too fast,
Let's get on home before we run out of gas
Now you can't catch me,
Baby, you can't catch me
'cause if you get too close,
You know I'm goin' like cool breeze
Git it on!
Yeah, walk!
Git it on, git it on, git it on, do it!
Git it on, git it on!
You know you can't catch me!
05 Ain't That a Shame (02:31)
You made me cry
When you said goodbye
Ain't that a shame?
My tears fell like rain
Ain't that a shame?
You're the one to blame
You broke my heart
when you said we're part
Ain't that a shame?
My tears fell like rain
Ain't that a shame?
You're the one to blame
Boogie, babe!
Ain't that a shame?
Ain't that a shame?
Look out!
Farewell, goodbye, although I 'll cry
Ain't that a shame?
My tears fell like rain
Ain't that a shame?
You're the one to blame
Boggie, babe!
Ain't that a shame?
Ain't that a shame?
You made me cry
When you said goodbye
Ain't that a shame?
My tears fell like rain
Ain't that a shame?
You're the one to blame
06 Do You Wanna Dance (02:53)
07 Sweet Little Sixteen (03:01)
08 Slippin' and Slidin' (02:17)
(Penniman, Bocage, Collins, Smith)
Slippin' and a slidin', peepin' and a hidin', been told long time ago,
Slippin' and a slidin', peepin' and a hidin', been told long time ago,
I been told, baby, you been bold, I won't be your fool no more.
Oh, big conniver, nothing but a jiver, done got hip to your jive,
Oh, big conniver, nothing but a jiver, done got hip to your jive,
Slippin' and a slidin', peepin' and a hidin', won't be your fool no more.
Oh Malinda, she's a solid sender, you know you better surrender,
Oh Malinda, she's a solid sender, you know you better surrender,
Slippin' and a slidin', peepin' and a hidin', won't be your fool no more.
09 Peggy Sue (02:04)
John speaking...
"Ok,Ok.Ready? Ok,dynamics with tension, fun and laughter for all. Honkey rock."
1, 2, 1 2 3 4,
If you knew, Peggy Sue
Then you'd know why I feel blue,
about Peggy, my Peggy Sue
Oh well I love you girl, yes I love you Peggy Sue
Peggy Sue, Peggy Sue, pretty pretty pretty pretty Peggy Sue
Oh Peggy, my Peggy Sue
Oh well I love you girl and I need you Peggy Sue
I love you, Peggy Sue, with a love so rare and true
Oh Peggy, my Peggy Sue
Oh well I love you girl, and I want you Peggy Sue
"Look out"
10 Medley: Bring It On Home to Me / Send Me Some Lovin' (03:42)
11 Bony Moronie (03:46)
I got a girl named Bony Moronie,
She's as skinny as a stick of macaroni,
Ought to see her rock 'n' roll with her blue jeans on,
She's not very fat just skin and bone.
But I love her, she loves me,
All are happy now we can be,
Making love underneath the apple tree.
I told her mama and her papa too,
Just exactly what I want to do,
I want to get married on a night in June,
And rock and roll by the light of a silvery moon,
And I love her, she loves me,
All are happy now we can be,
Making love underneath the apple tree.
She's my one and only, she's my heart's desire,
She's a real upsetter, she's a real live wire,
Everybody turns when my baby walks by,
She's something to see, she really catches the eye.
That's why I love her, she loves me,
All are happy now we can be,
Making love underneath the apple tree.
That's why I love her, she loves me,
All are happy now we can be,
Making love underneath the apple tree.
12 Ya Ya (02:18)
Sitting in the La La
Waiting for the Ya Ya, uh huh
Sitting in the La La
Waiting for the Ya Ya, uh huh
It may sound funny
But it's alright honey, uh huh
Hey baby worry, don't make worry, uh huh
Hey baby hurry, don't make worry, uh huh
13 Just Because (04:25)
La chiusura di un ciclo.
Un disco frizzante, da ascoltare alle feste, che ha un parente prossimo nel quasi coevo Rigor Mortis Sets In.