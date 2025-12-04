04 You Can't Catch Me (04:52)

I bought a brand new airmobile,

'twas a custom made, 'twas a flightning deal

With a powerful motor and a hide away wing,

Push in on the button, you will hear her sing



Now you can't catch me,

Baby, you can't catch me

'cause if you get too close,

You know I'm goin' like cool breeze



Hey! Hey!

Well, you walk!

You walk!



New Jersey turnpike in the wee wee hours,

I was rollin' slowly 'cause of drizzlin showers

Here come a flat-top, he was movin' up with me,

Then come waving goodbye in a little old souped up jitney

I put my foot in the tank, I began to roll,

Moanin' siren, 'twas the state patrol

I let out my wings, then I blew my horn,

Bye-bye, New Jersey, I become airborn



Now you can't catch me,

Baby, you can't catch me

'cause if you get too close,

You know I'm goin' like cool breeze



Hey!

Well, you walk!

Yeah, walk!



I bought a brand new airmobile,

'twas a custom made, 'twas a flightning deal

With a powerful motor and a hide away wing,

Push in on the button, you will hear her sing



Now you can't catch me,

Baby, you can't catch me

'cause if you get too close,

You know I'm goin' like cool breeze



Hey! Hey!

Well, you walk!

You walk!



Flying with my baby last Saturday night,

Wasn't a grey cloud floatin' in sight

Big, full moon, shinin' up above,

Cuddle up, honey, be my love



Sweetest little thing that I ever seen,

I'm gonna name you Maybellene

Flying on the beam, set on flight control,

Radio tuned to rock and roll

Two, three hours passed us by,

Altitude dropped into five-o-five

Fuel consumption, way too fast,

Let's get on home before we run out of gas



Now you can't catch me,

Baby, you can't catch me

'cause if you get too close,

You know I'm goin' like cool breeze



Git it on!

Yeah, walk!

Git it on, git it on, git it on, do it!

Git it on, git it on!

You know you can't catch me!