09 Cashing In (03:43)

How do you do, I figure we've met

My name is Ian, and I'm from Minor

Threat

You know, I count on music to be a good bet

??? after every

cent



(Yeah, yeah)



We don't care

We don't pose

We'll steal

your money

We'll steal your shows



I've got some money, and I'm

feeling fine

A couple of dollars, everything in time

Well you know, I'm

gonna be all right

With the money I'm making off of YOU

tonight



(Sucker!)



We don't care

We don't pose

We'll steal

your money

We'll steal your shows



(You know something?)



The

trouble with money, is that I want more

So let's, let's raise the price at

the door

How much tonight, three dollars or four?

You know we'll make a

million when we go on tour



(Yeah, that's the way I've been thinking

about it)



We don't care

We don't pose

We'll steal your

money

We'll steal your shows



(You know that's the way it is, man,

it's dog-eat-dog, ha ha!)



I'm taking a walk on the yellow brick

road

I only walk where the bricks are made of gold

My mind and body are

the only things I've sold

I need a little money 'cause I'm getting

old



(Well, that's the way it goes, isn't it? Yeah!)



We don't

care

We don't pose

We'll steal your money

We'll steal your

shows



Yeah, you don't care and we don't pose

We'll steal your money,

we'll steal your shows

That's the way it is in this world...right?

Ain't

that right?

Boy, you had us pegged all along...damn!



There's no place

like home

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

So

where am I?



There's no place like home

There's no place like

home

There's no place like home

So where am I?



There's no place

like home

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

So

where am I?



There's no place like home, right?

There's no place like

home

So where am I?



There's no place like home

There's no place

like home

So where am I?



Cashing In