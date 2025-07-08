07 The Trip (04:41)

From the album sunshine superman



We was a-d-d-d-drivin' d-downtown L.A.,

About a-midnight hour

And it almost b-b-blew my mind,

I got caught in a coloured shower.

All those lights were t-t-twinkling on Sunset,

I saw a sign in the sky

It said, "T-t-t-trip a t-trip, I trip, trip,"

I couldn't keep up up if I tried.

Ah, we stepped down to reality company

To get some instant sleep

And the driver turned, I said, "Welcome back"

He smiled and he said, "Beep beep".

What goes on ? Chick-a-chick.

What goes on ? I really wanna know.

What goes on all around me,

What goes on ? I really wanna know.

When in should come-a my dream woman,

She got sequins in her hair,

Like she stepped out off of a Fellini film,

She sat in a white straw chair

But I thought I'd take a second look

Just to see what I could see

And my scene had popped out like a bubble does,

There was nobody there but me.

I said, "Girl, you drank a lot of drink-me,

But you ain't in a Wonderland

You know I might-a be there to greet you, child,

When your trippin' ship touches sand."

What goes on ? Chick-a-chick.

What goes on ? I really wanna know.

What goes on ? Chick-a-chick.

What goes on ? I really wanna know.

A silver goblet of wine is-a to be

Held in a bejewelled glove

And her knights they toast the tournament,

The falcons they fly above.

And the queen will a drink of the dew tonight

But the jester she cries alone,

Because Merlin he spoke of an instant spell

To make the devil's white knights moan

And-a all in all, the seagull said,

"As I look to where I've been,

The whole wide human race

Has a-taken far too much Methedrine".

What goes on ? Chick-a-chick.

What goes on ? I really wanna know.

What goes on ? So near

What goes on ? I really wanna know.

Yeah well, come on.

We sat in a velvet jewel case

With sparkles everywhere,

And Julian he sat on a diamond ring

And-a talked of the days gone by.

We spoke of a common kaleidoscope

And the pros and the cons of Zen

And he spoke and-a said for a piece of cake

He really did have a yen.

Bobby Dylan he sat "the Mad Hatter",

A broken hour glass in his hand,

And-a Joannie sat in a white lace

Looking cool with a black lace fan.

What goes on ? Chick-a-chick.

What goes on ? I really wanna know.

What goes on ? Yes please tell me.

What goes on ? I really wanna know.