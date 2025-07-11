Peter Hammill

Quando la madre di mia figlia decise di andarsene, ammaliata da altri mondi, da altre vite e altre vie, annoiata da un amore ormai non più, il mondo si oscurò, il passato divenne incerto, il presente un inferno, il futuro impossibile e inimmaginabile. Che ce ne fotte a noi, direte giustamente voi. Nulla, ma la storia di un dolore porta in sè le storie di tutti i dolori, di tutti i tradimenti. In fondo è questo che ci insegna l'arte, no? Ognuno di noi, o perlomeno chi di noi ha attraversato, sopravvivendo, l'inferno, in questo disco troverà una parte di sé, della propria storia, della propria (non) vita. Taccio della grandezza musicale di questa meraviglia, solo perché questa è un mezzo (grandioso, immenso, incommensurabile) per vomitare il male. E così dev'essere.
Elenco tracce testi e samples
01 Crying Wolf (05:12)
02 Autumn (04:15)
So here we are, alone -
our children have grown up and moved away.
living their own lives, they say...
it all seems very strange to me.
I don't understand their ways:
our children amaze me all the time
and I often wonder why they make me feel
so sad and suddenly old.
Now we're left with an empty home,
from our nest all the birds have flown for foreign skies.
We're discarded, of no further use,
though we gave our kids all our youth and all our lives -
we really tried.
Now there's only my wife and me;
we used to have a family - now that's gone
and only memories linger on...
it all seems very wrong to me.
To our sorrows they were quite deaf
and as soon as they could they left us to our tears.
We always tried to teach what was good -
yes, we gave our kids all we could through all the years.
So here we are at last;
the time has gone so fast and so have my dreams.
I simply don't know what it all means,
this pointless passage through the night,
this autumn-time, this walk upon the water....
I wonder how long
it will be till this song
is sung by our own sons and daughters?
03 Time Heals (08:45)
04 Alice (Letting Go) (05:35)
05 This Side of the Looking Glass (06:57)
06 Betrayed (04:44)
When I began I was full of altruistic dreams,
believed in princes and princesses, kings and queens -
now I find they're all human inside,
all bitterness and pride,
so why shouldn't I be like that too?
It seems that I've forgotten all I tried so hard to learn;
it seems there's not an ounce of love or trust
anywhere in the world.
Friends - they're all harbouring knives
to embed in your back out of revenge, or spite,
or indifference, or lack of other things to do -
in the end just who's going to be a friend for you
when they kick you in the guts just as your hand holds out the pearl?
It seems that there is nothing left but
hatred and lust in the world.
I don't give a damn anymore - I've only wound up betrayed.
It's all been absolutely worthless -
all the efforts I've made to be gentle and kind
are repaid with contempt,
degraded by sympathy and worthless kindness
and love that isn't meant.
I'm through with joy and company, I've done with pretty words,
betrayed - there's no hiding-place
anywhere in the world.
I've nothing left to fight for except making my passion heard -
I don't believe in anything
anywhere in the world.
07 (On Tuesdays She Used to Do) Yoga (03:57)
08 Lost and Found (07:11)
