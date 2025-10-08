Album da buttare oppure da rivalutare? Anche a risentirlo oggi - con orecchie più indulgenti di quando a diciott’anni mi rimase sullo stomaco dopo averlo comprato “in fiducia” – non riesco a non mettere questo SELF PORTRAIT del 1970 tra le cose più brutte che il caro Bobby abbia mai inciso. Un guazzabuglio di idee confuse. E poi quella voce quasi irriconoscibile che già di per sé tradiva lo scopo identitario di un titolo fuori luogo.
Quante volte l’avrò ascoltato cercando di capire “cosa potesse esserci dietro” a quella benedetta scaletta! Una sommatoria di alcuni pezzi suoi (ma pochissimi quelli nuovi) e tanti di altri autori, mischiata a qualche traditional dove il country prevale assieme a brani del suo repertorio dal vivo («Like a Rolling Stone»; «Quinn the Eskimo»; «Minstrel Boy» e «She Belongs To Me») che sembra quasi abbia fatto apposta a scegliere in una versione tra le meno riuscite (vengono tutti dalla sua svogliata esibizione all’isola di Wight).
Peraltro la grafica interna all’album è assolutamente mancante delle informazioni più ovvie, tanto che le “firme” dietro ogni canzone bisogna andare a leggerle direttamente sull’etichetta del disco e per ogni facciata. Così ci sono delle cose “strane” come quell’iniziale finto-gospel mischiato a degli archi («All The Tired Horses») dove di Dylan non si nota neanche la presenza; oppure sul finale il quasi-strumentale «Wigwam» (che fu editato anche come singolo, pensa te!) con un accompagnamento di ottoni in stile un po’ tex-mex, un pezzo per il quale il suo impegno non va oltre il “la-la-la-lee” dei vocalizzi.
E poi le cover: un po’ sdolcinate ma accettabili quelle dagli Everly Brothers («Take A Message To Mary»; «Let It Be Me» e «Take Me As I Am») e invece sugli scudi la sua interpretazione asciutta e toccante di «In The Early Morning Rain» da Gordon Lightfoot che mi sembra l’unica vera perla di questo disco. Bocciata per me senza appello la ripresa di «Blue Moon» cantata alla Elvis e non proprio riuscitissima anche «The Boxer» da Simon & Garfunkel. Dei “traditional” non sono male «In Search Of Little Sadie» (ma c’è lo stesso pezzo due volte («Little Sadie» anche se con un diverso arrangiamento); «Days Of 49» e pure «It Hurts Me Too».
Tutto qui e per un album doppio direi che è davvero poco. A completare l’autoritratto – è proprio il caso dirlo - mettiamoci anche l’immagine di copertina, dove le ambizioni pittoriali neo-espressioniste superano di molto la realtà del quadro. E allora lo buttiamo? Pur con tutti i miei mal di pancia io l’ho tenuto per cinquant’anni: l’avevo comprato a Londra – c’è ancora il bollo del prezzo in scellini - e con l’età sono diventato più accomodante, ho perdonato al vecchio Bobby le scivolate nel fondamentalismo cristiano, le canzoni di Natale e anche le sue senili ambizioni da simil-crooner e alla fine per questo assai bistrattato SELF PORTRAIT ho accettato l’idea che abbia volutamente fatto un brutto disco allo scopo di demolire il suo stesso mito e cancellare una certa “ansia da aspettativa” verso i propri fan.
Chissà se andò veramente così, però è un’ipotesi in linea con il personaggio e … che importa? Ogni tanto me lo ascolto ancora, ci ragiono e ne sorrido, come di sicuro fanno tutti i dylaniani accaniti. Gli altri, meglio che cerchino altrove!
Elenco tracce testi e video
01 All the Tired Horses (03:12)
All the tired horses in the sun
How'm I supposed to get any ridin' done? Hmm.
02 Alberta #1 (02:57)
Alberta let your hair hang low
Alberta let your hair hang low
I'll give you more gold
Than your apron can hold
If you'd only let your hair hang low
Alberta what's on your mind
Alberta what's on your mind
You keep me worried and bothered
All of the time
Alberta what's on your mind
Alberta don't you treat me unkind
Alberta don't you treat me unkind
Oh my heart is so sad
Cause I want you so bad
Alberta don't you treat me unkind
Alberta let your hair hang low
Alberta let your hair hang low
I'll give you more gold
Than your apron can hold
If you'll only let your hair hang low
03 I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know (02:22)
04 Days of 49 (05:27)
05 Early Mornin' Rain (03:34)
06 In Search of Little Sadie (02:27)
07 Let It Be Me (03:00)
08 Little Sadie (02:00)
09 Woogie Boogie (02:06)
Instrumental
10 Belle Isle (02:30)
One evening for pleasure I rambled to view
The fair fields all alone
Down by the banks of Loch Eiron
Where beauty and pleasure were known.
I spied a fair maid at her labour
Which caused me to stay for a while
And I thought of a goddess to beauty
Bloomin' bright star of Bright Isle.
I humbled myself to her beauty
"Fair maiden, where do you belong ?
Are you from heaven descended
Abiding in Cupid's fair throne ?".
"Young man, I will tell you a secret
It's true I'm a maid that is poor
And to part from my vows and my promise
Is more than my heart can endure.
Therefore I remain at my service
And go through all my hardship and toil
And wait for the lad that has left me
All alone on the banks of Belle Isle".
"Young maiden I wish not to banter
It's true I come here in disguise
I came here to fulfill our last promise
And hope to give you a surprise.
I've known you're a maid I love dearly
And you've been in my heart all the while
For me there is no other damsel
Than my bloomin' bright star of Belle Isle".
11 Living the Blues (02:42)
12 Like a Rolling Stone (live) (05:18)
13 Copper Kettle (03:34)
Get you a copper kettle, get you a copper coil, Fill it with new-made corn mash and never more you'll toil. You'll just lay there by the juniper while the moon is bright, Watch them jugs a-filling In the pale moonlight. Build you a fire with hickory, hickory, ash and oak, Don't use no green or rotten wood; they'll get you by the smoke. We'll just lay there by the juniper... etc. My daddy, he made whiskey; my granddaddy, he did too. We ain't paid no whiskey tax since 1792. We just lay there by the juniper... etc. (LAST LINE REPEATED)
14 Gotta Travel On (03:08)
15 Blue Moon (02:29)
16 The Boxer (02:48)
17 Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn) (live) (02:48)
18 Take Me as I Am (or Let Me Go) (03:03)
19 Take a Message to Mary (02:46)
20 It Hurts Me Too (03:15)
21 Minstrel Boy (live) (03:32)
22 She Belongs to Me (live) (02:43)
23 Wigwam (03:09)
Instrumental
24 Alberta #2 (03:14)
