Album da buttare oppure da rivalutare? Anche a risentirlo oggi - con orecchie più indulgenti di quando a diciott’anni mi rimase sullo stomaco dopo averlo comprato “in fiducia” – non riesco a non mettere questo SELF PORTRAIT del 1970 tra le cose più brutte che il caro Bobby abbia mai inciso. Un guazzabuglio di idee confuse. E poi quella voce quasi irriconoscibile che già di per sé tradiva lo scopo identitario di un titolo fuori luogo.

Quante volte l’avrò ascoltato cercando di capire “cosa potesse esserci dietro” a quella benedetta scaletta! Una sommatoria di alcuni pezzi suoi (ma pochissimi quelli nuovi) e tanti di altri autori, mischiata a qualche traditional dove il country prevale assieme a brani del suo repertorio dal vivo («Like a Rolling Stone»; «Quinn the Eskimo»; «Minstrel Boy» e «She Belongs To Me») che sembra quasi abbia fatto apposta a scegliere in una versione tra le meno riuscite (vengono tutti dalla sua svogliata esibizione all’isola di Wight).

Peraltro la grafica interna all’album è assolutamente mancante delle informazioni più ovvie, tanto che le “firme” dietro ogni canzone bisogna andare a leggerle direttamente sull’etichetta del disco e per ogni facciata. Così ci sono delle cose “strane” come quell’iniziale finto-gospel mischiato a degli archi («All The Tired Horses») dove di Dylan non si nota neanche la presenza; oppure sul finale il quasi-strumentale «Wigwam» (che fu editato anche come singolo, pensa te!) con un accompagnamento di ottoni in stile un po’ tex-mex, un pezzo per il quale il suo impegno non va oltre il “la-la-la-lee” dei vocalizzi.

E poi le cover: un po’ sdolcinate ma accettabili quelle dagli Everly Brothers («Take A Message To Mary»; «Let It Be Me» e «Take Me As I Am») e invece sugli scudi la sua interpretazione asciutta e toccante di «In The Early Morning Rain» da Gordon Lightfoot che mi sembra l’unica vera perla di questo disco. Bocciata per me senza appello la ripresa di «Blue Moon» cantata alla Elvis e non proprio riuscitissima anche «The Boxer» da Simon & Garfunkel. Dei “traditional” non sono male «In Search Of Little Sadie» (ma c’è lo stesso pezzo due volte («Little Sadie» anche se con un diverso arrangiamento); «Days Of 49» e pure «It Hurts Me Too».

Tutto qui e per un album doppio direi che è davvero poco. A completare l’autoritratto – è proprio il caso dirlo - mettiamoci anche l’immagine di copertina, dove le ambizioni pittoriali neo-espressioniste superano di molto la realtà del quadro. E allora lo buttiamo? Pur con tutti i miei mal di pancia io l’ho tenuto per cinquant’anni: l’avevo comprato a Londra – c’è ancora il bollo del prezzo in scellini - e con l’età sono diventato più accomodante, ho perdonato al vecchio Bobby le scivolate nel fondamentalismo cristiano, le canzoni di Natale e anche le sue senili ambizioni da simil-crooner e alla fine per questo assai bistrattato SELF PORTRAIT ho accettato l’idea che abbia volutamente fatto un brutto disco allo scopo di demolire il suo stesso mito e cancellare una certa “ansia da aspettativa” verso i propri fan.

Chissà se andò veramente così, però è un’ipotesi in linea con il personaggio e … che importa? Ogni tanto me lo ascolto ancora, ci ragiono e ne sorrido, come di sicuro fanno tutti i dylaniani accaniti. Gli altri, meglio che cerchino altrove!