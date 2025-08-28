Rivolto agli adoratori di questo gruppo, ai musicisti di buon orecchio, ai veri nerd della collezione di dischi, questo cofanetto organizzato con quattro cd e un librettone esaustivo e saporito (sempre riferendosi a quelle categorie appena accennate) tiene fede al proprio titolo e raschia ben in fondo, fino al legno vivo, il barile dell’incredibile musica lasciataci in eredità da questa seminale formazione progressiva britannica.

Sono dodici ore di musica(!) estratta da nastri, nastrini, musicassette conservati per decenni in casa da un paio di membri del gruppo, meticolosamente restaurata e resa nella forma più ascoltatile possibile da un inguaribile fan del Gigante Gentile, un musicista e produttore svedese a nome Dan Bornemark.

I primi tre cd, ciascuno della durata intorno ai 75 minuti, contengono 79 (sic!) brani, divisi fra demo, versioni alternative, intro, assoli, prove di cori, esperimenti e qualche chiacchiera, addizionati da produzioni soliste di quasi tutti i componenti a gruppo ormai sciolto, oltreché di un paio di brani della Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, la formazione anni sessanta dei tre fratelli Schulman da cui sono poi derivati i GG. Son tutti episodi in formato WAV ad alta risoluzione, nello standard dei cd.

Il quarto dischetto è invece un data-cd, ovvero una macedonia infernale che comprende innanzitutto un terrificante archivio in formato MP3 dove fanno bella mostra di sé basi ritmiche od assoli alternativi di chitarra, sax, moog, glockenspiel… e poi improvvisazioni, brani interi in concerto (c’è pure tutta la serata a Torino nel 1973, una chicca), tracce ritmiche base, minuti e minuti in sala prove, demo personali dei diversi componenti del quintetto. Ciliegina sulla torta: 37 minuti filati di “samples” cioè di suoni, riff, idee spicciole da ascoltare e introiettare, e pure saccheggiare volendo.

Dulcis in fundo, più di 200 (arisic!) foto jpeg del gruppo in tutte le pose e situazioni, insieme a un pot pourrì di pdf comprendenti biglietti, scalette di concerti, manoscritti di musica o testi, tricche e ballacche nonché file mpeg con filmati di interviste.

La copertina è del disegnatore storico dei primi loro album, ossia George Underwood e nel librettone interno sono stampate le sue migliori idee per effigiare e decorare le pubblicazioni dei Gentle Giant compreso l’inarrivabile, inconfondibile disegno finito sulla cover dell’album di esordio. A “chiacchierare” generosamente sul librettone è il chitarrista Gary Green, che riempie di aneddoti, situazioni, descrizioni, contestualizzazioni le varie tracce raccolte nell’opera.

A livello di canzoni successive allo scioglimento del 1980, non vi è nulla di particolarmente eclatante. Le composizioni soliste del tastierista Kerry Minnear, del chitarrista Gary Green, del bassista e violinista Ray Schulman, del batterista John Weathers sono carine, ma senza la magia delle fantasmagoriche cose comuni degli anni settanta. Mancano all’appello gli altri due Schulman, il più anziano Phil perché preferì una carriera più tranquilla e in famiglia da insegnante, e il frontman Derek che da subito, finita la storia della band, intese di passare dall’altra parte della scrivania divenendo impresario e produttore di successo negli U.S.A.

Signori del ritmo, del contrappunto, del madrigale, della fuga iazzata, del multi strumentismo, delle dinamiche all’interno dei pezzi, del canto a cappella e ad inseguimento, dell’assolo rock blues (di chitarra), delle linee di basso imprendibili, del folk rivoltato in un attimo ad hard rock e poi fatto scivolare nel barocco settecentesco, i Gentle Giant non sono per tutti, inevitabilmente.

Averli visti dal vivo aiuta, molto: per quanto cervellotici erano massimamente trascinanti, divertenti e rilassati, in una parola spettacolari. Vederli zompare da uno strumento all’altro (cito solo quelli abbrancati in una stessa serata da Kerry Minnear: organo Hammond e Farfisa, piano acustico ed elettrico, violoncello, flauto dolce, Fender Stratocaster, basso, minimoog, fisarmonica, vibrafono e percussioni!) è uno dei ricordi più belli della mia carriera di appassionato frequentatore di concerti.