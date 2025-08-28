Rivolto agli adoratori di questo gruppo, ai musicisti di buon orecchio, ai veri nerd della collezione di dischi, questo cofanetto organizzato con quattro cd e un librettone esaustivo e saporito (sempre riferendosi a quelle categorie appena accennate) tiene fede al proprio titolo e raschia ben in fondo, fino al legno vivo, il barile dell’incredibile musica lasciataci in eredità da questa seminale formazione progressiva britannica.
Sono dodici ore di musica(!) estratta da nastri, nastrini, musicassette conservati per decenni in casa da un paio di membri del gruppo, meticolosamente restaurata e resa nella forma più ascoltatile possibile da un inguaribile fan del Gigante Gentile, un musicista e produttore svedese a nome Dan Bornemark.
I primi tre cd, ciascuno della durata intorno ai 75 minuti, contengono 79 (sic!) brani, divisi fra demo, versioni alternative, intro, assoli, prove di cori, esperimenti e qualche chiacchiera, addizionati da produzioni soliste di quasi tutti i componenti a gruppo ormai sciolto, oltreché di un paio di brani della Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, la formazione anni sessanta dei tre fratelli Schulman da cui sono poi derivati i GG. Son tutti episodi in formato WAV ad alta risoluzione, nello standard dei cd.
Il quarto dischetto è invece un data-cd, ovvero una macedonia infernale che comprende innanzitutto un terrificante archivio in formato MP3 dove fanno bella mostra di sé basi ritmiche od assoli alternativi di chitarra, sax, moog, glockenspiel… e poi improvvisazioni, brani interi in concerto (c’è pure tutta la serata a Torino nel 1973, una chicca), tracce ritmiche base, minuti e minuti in sala prove, demo personali dei diversi componenti del quintetto. Ciliegina sulla torta: 37 minuti filati di “samples” cioè di suoni, riff, idee spicciole da ascoltare e introiettare, e pure saccheggiare volendo.
Dulcis in fundo, più di 200 (arisic!) foto jpeg del gruppo in tutte le pose e situazioni, insieme a un pot pourrì di pdf comprendenti biglietti, scalette di concerti, manoscritti di musica o testi, tricche e ballacche nonché file mpeg con filmati di interviste.
La copertina è del disegnatore storico dei primi loro album, ossia George Underwood e nel librettone interno sono stampate le sue migliori idee per effigiare e decorare le pubblicazioni dei Gentle Giant compreso l’inarrivabile, inconfondibile disegno finito sulla cover dell’album di esordio. A “chiacchierare” generosamente sul librettone è il chitarrista Gary Green, che riempie di aneddoti, situazioni, descrizioni, contestualizzazioni le varie tracce raccolte nell’opera.
A livello di canzoni successive allo scioglimento del 1980, non vi è nulla di particolarmente eclatante. Le composizioni soliste del tastierista Kerry Minnear, del chitarrista Gary Green, del bassista e violinista Ray Schulman, del batterista John Weathers sono carine, ma senza la magia delle fantasmagoriche cose comuni degli anni settanta. Mancano all’appello gli altri due Schulman, il più anziano Phil perché preferì una carriera più tranquilla e in famiglia da insegnante, e il frontman Derek che da subito, finita la storia della band, intese di passare dall’altra parte della scrivania divenendo impresario e produttore di successo negli U.S.A.
Signori del ritmo, del contrappunto, del madrigale, della fuga iazzata, del multi strumentismo, delle dinamiche all’interno dei pezzi, del canto a cappella e ad inseguimento, dell’assolo rock blues (di chitarra), delle linee di basso imprendibili, del folk rivoltato in un attimo ad hard rock e poi fatto scivolare nel barocco settecentesco, i Gentle Giant non sono per tutti, inevitabilmente.
Averli visti dal vivo aiuta, molto: per quanto cervellotici erano massimamente trascinanti, divertenti e rilassati, in una parola spettacolari. Vederli zompare da uno strumento all’altro (cito solo quelli abbrancati in una stessa serata da Kerry Minnear: organo Hammond e Farfisa, piano acustico ed elettrico, violoncello, flauto dolce, Fender Stratocaster, basso, minimoog, fisarmonica, vibrafono e percussioni!) è uno dei ricordi più belli della mia carriera di appassionato frequentatore di concerti.
Elenco e tracce
01 Gentle Giant 1970 (00:00)
02 Acquiring The Taste 1971 (00:00)
03 Three Friends 1972 (00:00)
04 Octopus 1972 (00:00)
05 In A Glass House 1973 (00:00)
06 The Power And The Glory 1974 (00:00)
07 Free Hand 1975 (00:00)
08 Interview (00:00)
09 The Missing Piece 1977 (00:00)
10 Giant For A Day 1978 (00:00)
11 Civilian 1979 (00:00)
12 Music By Kerry Minnear (00:00)
13 Music By Simon Dupree And The Big Sound (00:00)
14 Music By John P. Weathers (00:00)
15 Music By Shout (Gary Green And Ray Shulman) (00:00)
16 Music By Gary Green (00:00)
17 Music By Ray Shulman (00:00)
18 Data Disc (00:00)
19 1970 Gentle Giant (02:07)
20 1973 In A Glass House (16:16)
21 1973 Plymouth (Guildhall Plymouth, September 17, 1973) (15:38)
22 1973 Torino (Palazzo Dello Sport, October 19, 1973) (56:32)
23 1974 The Power And The Glory (32:27)
24 1975 Free Hand (23:24)
25 Octopus 1975 (11:03)
26 1976 Interview (56:33)
27 1977 Pinewood Rehearsal (01:12:40)
28 1977 The Missing Piece (13:58)
29 1978 Giant For A Day (25:08)
30 1979 Civilian (08:52)
31 Oddities (14:18)
32 1964 Grundig Tape (04:21)
33 1965 Jazzy Me Tape (07:44)
34 1968 Peter Brooksmith Songs (07:23)
35 1969 Wakehurst Road Multy's (19:39)
36 1972 Very Fragile Tape (01:12)
37 1981 Bell Street Work Tapes (24:15)
38 1983 Chrysalis Demo (18:36)
39 1989 Portfolio (08:24)
40 Shout (20:04)
41 Gary Green (07:08)
42 Ray Shulman (13:46)
43 Sample Archive (37:36)
44 Giant - Vocal Mix (01:14)
45 Three Friends - Vocal Mix (01:02)
46 Kerry's Kindness (00:37)
47 Think Of Me With Kindness - Studio Outtake (04:02)
48 Keyboard Concerto - Plymouth 1973 (03:57)
49 In A Glass House Intro (01:04)
50 Runaway / Experience Segue (01:15)
51 Way Of Life Without Vox (02:46)
52 Proclamation - Rehearsal Before Take (02:22)
53 Proclamation - Demo (05:44)
54 Playing The Game - Experiment (01:00)
55 Alucard - Derek, Master Of Ceremonies (01:27)
56 Playing The Game - Pick 'n' Mix (06:06)
57 Playing The Game - Alternative Part (01:28)
58 The Boogie And The Woogie - Cogs (02:01)
59 No God's A Man - Demo (03:26)
60 No God's A Man - Vocal Mix (02:03)
61 The Face - Demo (04:12)
62 Valedictory - Starts (04:48)
63 The Power And The Glory - Inbetweenies (02:37)
64 The Power And The Glory - Demo / Band / Studio Pick 'n' Mix (03:16)
65 The Power And The Glory - Second Song (01:54)
66 Pantagruels Nativity - Vocal Mix (00:47)
67 With Gentle Giant On KMET Jingle (00:31)
68 On Reflection - Rehearsal Chaos (01:50)
69 Free Hand Riff (00:39)
70 His Last Voyage - Vocal Mix (01:49)
71 Schooldays - Piano, Studio (00:43)
72 Schooldays - Grand Piano, Studio (00:54)
73 Working All Day - Demo (00:56)
74 Peel The Paint - Different Solo (03:42)
75 Mr. Class And Quality - Intro Bits + Complete Solos (05:10)
76 Three Friends - Piano Experiment (00:57)
77 His Last Voyage - Demo (06:51)
78 Empty City - Guitar And Rhodes Mix (01:30)
79 Empty City - Vocal Mix (00:32)
80 Timing - Demo (03:13)
81 Intro '77 (01:25)
82 Two Weeks In Spain - Rehearsal (01:32)
83 Two Weeks In Spain - Studio (00:25)
84 12 Bar Warmup + Who Do You Think You Are? Outtake + Rehearsal (04:33)
85 Rock Me Baby (01:29)
86 As Old As You're Young (04:10)
87 Winning - Band Rehearsal - Odd M8 (03:35)
88 Talybont - Special Mix (01:01)
89 Winning - Lights Rehearsal - Pinewood (06:56)
90 For Nobody (04:41)
91 For Nobody - Vocal Mix (00:35)
92 Friends - Demo (02:45)
93 Rock Climber - Band Reharsal (03:39)
94 Shadows On The Street (03:03)
95 Talybont - Demos (03:59)
96 Mobile - Demos (01:40)
97 Mobile - Studio Outtake (04:57)
98 Give It Back - Guitar (02:38)
99 Give It Back - Funny Voices (01:24)
100 Another Show - M8 (01:52)
101 Empty City - Studio Outtake (04:30)
102 Home Again (03:56)
103 Wisdom Was Calling (03:43)
104 Good Christian Men Rejoice (03:20)
105 Hava Nagila (02:24)
106 Homeland (01:59)
107 Burn My Working Clothes (02:28)
108 On Safari - With Sally Minnear (01:28)
109 Starting Line (Demo) (03:42)
110 Running Away (Demo) (04:32)
111 Our World (04:20)
112 Back To The Front (04:25)
113 Moog Fugue (03:41)
114 Prehistoric Boss Level (03:45)
115 Volcano (03:56)
116 Move Over (04:15)
117 Really Don't Know (04:07)
118 Heaven's Tears (03:53)
119 Flower Arranging (03:11)
120 Living In A Restaurant (03:42)
121 You Make Me Very Happy (03:46)
122 Get Out Of My Way (04:27)
123 Nothing At All - Piano Solo (02:07)
124 I'm Turning Around - Rehearsal (02:31)
125 Mountain Time - Piano (01:30)
126 Mountain Time - Girls (02:33)
127 Memories Of Old Days - Guitar Rehearsal (02:05)
128 Memories Of Old Days - Guitar Studio (02:02)
129 Memories Of Old Days - Harmonics + Hammond Organ (00:28)
130 Winning - Rehearsal (02:46)
131 Words From The Wise - Band Demo (04:03)
132 Thank You - Band Demo (03:41)
133 Spookie Boogie - Band Demo (03:06)
134 Little Brown Bag - Band Demo (03:40)
135 It's Only Goodbye - Band Demo (04:09)
136 Freedoms Child - Band Demo (04:34)
137 Unknown Giant For A Day Demo (01:52)
138 All Through The Night - Rehearsal (05:00)
139 It's Not Imagination - Rehearsal (03:52)
140 Fine Friends You Turned Out To Be (01:48)
141 Guitar Duet - Rehearsal (05:47)
142 Groove - Kerry (01:52)
143 Guitar Thing (00:31)
144 Derek - Possible Robin Hood Thing 1 (00:38)
145 Derek - Possible Robin Hood Thing 2 (00:58)
146 Derek - Possible Robin Hood Thing 3 (01:41)
147 Glockenspiel (01:29)
148 Every Day - 1964 (02:35)
149 Phantom Brothers (01:09)
150 Kerry's Old Grey Whistle Test (00:37)
151 Jazzy Me (03:13)
152 Make It Work (Pain) (02:21)
153 That's One Idea (00:56)
154 One More Chance (01:14)
155 Some Other Time (02:09)
156 Turn Out The Sun (02:04)
157 An Echo Of Today (03:08)
158 He Started To Dance (04:14)
159 I Watch You (05:03)
160 The Baby Is Crying (02:42)
161 We've Taken All The Flags Away (03:53)
162 Writing For Sturminster Newton's Choir (01:40)
163 Fairground - Kerry's Demo / Band Demo (04:04)
164 Et Resurexit (00:43)
165 Shepherd's Be - Madrigal (00:29)
166 Fathers Touch (04:47)
167 Piano Riff (00:30)
168 Home Again - Demo (04:32)
169 Are You Making Money? - Demo (04:20)
170 Flower Arranging - Demo (03:36)
171 I Wanna Live (04:02)
172 Beautiful Vocal Line (00:10)
173 I'm Gonna Change (02:20)
174 Really Don't Know (03:56)
175 Heaven's Tears (03:57)
176 Flower Arranging (03:14)
177 Living In A Restaurant (03:41)
178 You Make Me Very Happy (03:45)
179 Loop Idea Going Into Inmate's Lullaby (07:14)
180 Pick-Me-Up (01:31)
181 Sorry (01:01)
182 Mr. Class And Quality - Pizzicato (00:27)
183 Headline (01:01)
184 Theme For Life (01:04)
185 Olympics '92 (00:31)
186 Rain Again (01:01)
187 This Country (01:04)
188 This Country 2004 Mix (01:04)
189 Piano And Vox Improvisation (09:01)
190 Starting Line - Vinyl (04:32)
191 Running Away 2 (04:47)
192 Is This A Tunnel? (04:06)
193 Dance (03:09)
194 Friday Night Suit (03:29)
195 1977 Groove (00:46)
196 1979 Noodle 1 (01:27)
197 1979 Noodle 2 (01:11)
198 1982 Mikal - Electric Guitar (01:03)
199 1982 Mikal - Acoustic Guitar (00:15)
200 1993 Waltz Through The Night (02:24)
201 1982 Ray Demo (05:19)
202 Showmix (08:27)
203 Giant - Hammond Bass (00:27)
204 Pantagruels Nativity - Trumpets (00:23)
205 The House, The Street, The Room - Count-in (00:06)
206 The House, The Street, The Room - Drums (00:21)
207 The House, The Street, The Room - Moog 1 (00:02)
208 The House, The Street, The Room - Moog 2 (00:14)
209 The House, The Street, The Room - Muted Piano (00:32)
210 The House, The Street, The Room - Orchestra #1 (00:09)
211 The House, The Street, The Room - Orchestra #2 (00:11)
212 The House, The Street, The Room - Orchestra #3 (00:09)
213 The House, The Street, The Room - Orchestra #4 (00:10)
214 Giant - Tenor Horns (Paul Cosh) (00:19)
215 Schooldays - Mandolin (00:12)
216 Schooldays - Percussion And Snare (00:34)
217 Schooldays - Slow Drums (Gary) (00:20)
218 Schooldays - Soft Drum Hits (00:09)
219 Schooldays - Spinet And Guitar (00:16)
220 Peel The Paint - Moog Modular (00:41)
221 Mr. Class And Quality - Tambourine (00:22)
222 A Cry For Everyone - Moog (00:10)
223 Knots - Wah Rhodes (00:14)
224 Giant - Bass (00:34)
225 Think Of Me With Kindness - Never Used Mellotron (00:55)
226 River - Cello (00:23)
227 River - Varispeed Cymbals (00:24)
228 River - JPW Groove (00:22)
229 River - Moog (00:35)
230 River - Wah Guitar And Violin (00:31)
231 Proclamation - Ride 32nds (00:24)
232 Proclamation - Guitar And Rhodes Run (00:02)
233 Proclamation - Rhodes Bass Note (00:03)
234 Playing The Game - Hammond Solo (01:17)
235 Nothing at All - Foggy Moog (00:46)
236 No God´s A Man - Hammond (00:21)
237 The Face - JPW Groove Outtake (00:35)
238 The Power And The Glory - Guitar Solo (00:10)
239 The Power And The Glory - Moog 1 (00:18)
240 The Power And The Glory - Moog 2 (00:16)
241 Just The Same - 2 Minimoogs (00:17)
242 Just The Same - FX Vibes (00:34)
243 Just The Same - Hand Claps (00:05)
244 Just The Same - Saxes (00:14)
245 Just The Same - Snare Drum Outtake (00:11)
246 Pantagruels Nativity - Guitars (00:20)
247 Just The Same - Tambourine (00:19)
248 On Reflection - Moog And Harp (00:23)
249 On Reflection - Timpani (00:15)
250 Time To Kill - Piano Stabs (00:16)
251 Mobile - Violins (00:48)
252 Mobile - Violin Solo (00:54)
253 Mobile - Percussion (00:25)
254 Mobile - Guitar (00:15)
255 Interview - Guitar + Hammond (01:01)
256 Interview - Honky Tonk Solo (00:40)
257 Pantagruels Nativity - Mellotron Note (00:02)
258 Interview - Leslie Clavinet + Vox (00:28)
259 Interview - Rhodes (00:44)
260 Give It Back - Bass (00:51)
261 Give It Back - Clavichord (00:32)
262 Give It Back - Clavinet (00:05)
263 Give It Back - JPW Count-in (00:06)
264 Give It Back - JPW (00:16)
265 Give It Back - Marimba I & II (00:42)
266 Give It Back - Percussion (00:12)
267 Give It Back - RMI Electric Piano (00:19)
268 Pantagruels Nativity - Moog Flute (00:07)
269 Design - Orchestral Percussion Boogie (00:16)
270 Design - Big Drums (01:24)
271 Design - Conga And Guiro Groove (00:17)
272 Design - Finger Cymbals (00:13)
273 Design - Percussion Combo (00:14)
274 Design - Triangle Mutes And Roll (00:09)
275 Design - Triangle (00:11)
276 Another Show - Prepared Piano (00:30)
277 Another Show - Hammond Hi Notes (00:21)
278 Empty City - String Machine (00:46)
279 Pantagruels Nativity - Moog Melody (00:32)
280 Empty City - Violin (00:12)
281 Interview - JPW Groove 1 Outtake (00:36)
282 Interview - JPW Groove 2 Outtake (00:36)
283 Betcha Thought We Couldn´t Do It - Guitar (00:15)
284 Betcha Thought We Couldn´t Do It - Moog Solo 1 (00:11)
285 Betcha Thought We Couldn´t Do It - Moog Solo 2 (00:11)
286 As Old As You´re Young - Tambourines (00:18)
287 Winning - Bass (00:47)
288 Winning - Moog (00:22)
289 Winning - Rhythm Machine (00:11)
290 Pantagruels Nativity - Tambourine (00:10)
291 Winning - Shaker and Cowbell (00:15)
292 Living In A Restaurant - Kitchen Percussion 1 (00:12)
293 Living In A Restaurant - Kitchen Percussion 2 (01:01)
294 Gong And Cymbals In Bath (01:33)
295 2 Inch Tape Noise Waves (00:10)
296 Octopus - Plymouth 1973 (15:38)
297 The Runaway (05:28)
298 Way Of Life (06:32)
299 Funny Ways (09:04)
300 Excerpts From Octopus (12:38)
301 Nothing At All (15:42)
302 Plain Truth (07:05)
303 Recording So Sincere - Complete (24:34)
304 So Sincere Clavinet Riff & Glockenspiel (03:44)
305 The FBI File #1 (01:51)
306 The FBI File #2 (02:17)
307 Just The Same - Backing Track (05:45)
308 On Reflection - Clavinet Composing / Improvising (03:13)
309 On Reflection - Celesta (01:04)
310 Free Hand - Piano Composing / Improvising (02:39)
311 Free Hand - Backing Track (06:12)
312 Time To Kill - Backing Track (04:38)
313 His Last Voyage - Vocal Demo (00:56)
314 Octopus In Rehearsal 1975 (11:03)
315 Interview - Counter Melody (00:45)
316 I Lost My Head - Composing 2 (17:24)
317 I Lost My Head - Clavinet Guide (03:32)
318 I Lost My Head - Rehearsal (01:07)
319 Interview - Trying Rhythms (02:24)
320 Interview - Rehearsal (05:28)
321 Give It Back - Guitar (02:38)
322 Empty City - Accoustic Guitar (03:31)
323 Empty City - Electric Guitar (01:51)
324 Timing - Guitar Part Check (02:15)
325 Timing - Rehearsal (03:09)
326 I Lost My Head - Composing 1 (12:25)
327 The Runaway - Experience (08:35)
328 So Sincere (09:59)
329 Free Hand (Interrupted) (02:38)
330 As Old As You're Young (04:55)
331 On Reflection (Interrupted But Continues) (07:08)
332 Just The Same - Playing The Game (10:38)
333 Memories Of Old Days (06:45)
334 Winning (06:48)
335 For Nobody (Not Complete) (03:50)
336 Funny Ways (07:27)
337 The Face - Plain Truth (03:53)
Carico i commenti... con calma