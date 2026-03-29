Scrivo questa recensione per onorare il grande Ross the Boss.
"Hail to England" è uno dei dischi che pongono un canone per tutto l'heavy metal. Non che i Manowar stessi non abbiamo fatto di meglio, ma questo disco è veramente un punto cruciale. Un disco per cui c'è un prima e un dopo.
Non è necessario attanagliare i lettori col mito del metallaro pelle e borchie, quello che è importante capire è che così come era stata dietro agli AC/DC, così come era stata dietro ai Motörhead, anche dietro ai Manowar c'è prima di tutto una rivoluzione culturale. I gruppi veramente innovativi questo hanno, oltre al sound. I Manowar non avevano solo voglia di fare casino, dietro avevano un concetto che non dobbiamo dimenticare e che spesso, per tanti grandi gruppi, diamo per scontato.
Se oggi il metal è quello che è è grazie, in larga parte, al metal classico statunitense (in primis Dio e, appunto, Manowar) e nella fattispecie grazie a una mentalità e a un'estetica che non nasce dal nulla. La fumettistica epicità metallara che straborda sin dall'esordio non è l'inquietudine stile Poe degli Iron Maiden né lo skate hardcore dei Metallica, così come lo skate hardcore dei Metallica non era il sadismo stradaiolo degli Slayer e così via. Facile, oggi, dire che uno ascolta metal e mettere tutto sotto lo stesso ombrello. Ma fermandosi a riflettere su capisce veramente l'idea che stava dietro a ogni grande band, anche dietro ai Manowar. E ditemi se la loro idea non sta alla base del metal ancora oggi. I Manowar avevano capito tutto.
Toni mortifeli e epici come un guerriero che calpesta i morti nemici: "Blood of my Enemies" apre il maniera sublime. Mentre tutti acceleravano i BPM, i Manowar si concedevano passeggiate gloriose e cadenzate sui sentieri della vittoria. "Each Dawn I Die" anticipa le melodie della scena viking/epic black e piazza un altro pezzo che senza eccessiva pesantezza è spettacolare. "Kill with Power" invece è furibondo speed metal venato di epicità che di nuovo evidenzia l'intuizione melodica del gruppo. "On their weapons now we swear", ecco, la melodia su queste parole anticipa i Bathory, è così, la scuola norrena affonda le sue radici qui. La title track probabilmente all'epoca era il più epico pezzo mai scritto, e la successiva "Army of the Immortals", forse apice del disco, è una canzone d'amore bellissima. Sì, d'amore, amore fraterno e profondissimo: leggete il superbo testo e rendetevene conto. "Black Arrows" è evitabile, ma apre la strada alla lunga "Bridge of Death" che anche se è un po' monotona è fantastica e per l'ultima volta rende evidente che c'è da crederci poco al fatto che i Bathory non si fossero ascoltati un po' di Manowar.
La band è compattissima e perfettamente oliata, ma ovviamente una menzione d'onore va fatta al grande Ross. Un chitarrista che sa ritagliarsi i suoi spazi solistici con un gusto magari non stellare ma sempre piacevole, e che sa tenere una solida ritmica che sostiene tutto il pezzo, in perfetta sintonia con gli altri strumenti. I Manowar, c'è poco da fare, funzionavano bene.
E quindi ancora una volta assaporare questo capolavoro e vivete la gloria epic metal.
"In our eyes you are immortal, in our hearts you will live forever". Voto: 94/100.
Three sons have I
and they ride by my side
The fierce, the black
and the wicked are their names
We ride down my enemies
on their half hearted flight
no voice of mercy
no evangels of light
Mighty messengers
demons fly
victims are coming
guns of the dead
I ride through the air
I laugh as I die
with powers of evil
dark knowledge is mine
The wry are the wicked
the first sin was trust
kill without warning
for blood now I lust
Chorus:
Strong winds, Magic mist
To Asgard the Valkyries fly
High overhead, They carry the dead
Where the Blood of My Enemy lies
Three sons have I
and they ride by my side
The fierce, the black
and the wicked are their names
We ride down my enemies
on their half hearted flight
no voice of mercy
no evangels of light
Lead
Chorus:
Strong winds, Magic mist
To Asgard the Valkyries fly
High overhead, They carry the dead
Where the Blood of My Enemy lies
Passing through the storm-
Led by Demons-walk between the
World of men and gods-
Cast no shadows-draw no light.
I rape the priestess on pagans night.
I taste the serpents poison
On the lips of the one I love.
She brings this gift of witchcraft.
I wear the cat-skin-gloves.
Apples of youth when I wrought
Mischief,hung in a tree to rot
In the sun.-
Reborn in the middle of the
Final orgy the gift of slavery
To the chosen one.
Suicide Suicide don't you know
Me-call to the Master-he will
Come.-He will bring out
Ressurection-cloaked in darkness-
He has won.
Smoke of my sacrifice.-
Journey to the Isle of the
Blessed.-
Grant my soul your glory.
At night time-I'm your guest.
Only I know why-
Each dawn I die.
Smoke of my sacrifice.-
Journey to the Isle of the
Blessed.-
Grant my soul your glory.
At night time-I'm your guest.
Only I know why-
Hear what's written on the wind.
We come to kill and kill again.
Our arrows fall like hail
Trample on the dead-Ride through the
Gate of clouds-stand on the open step
Run berserk-spreading fear and pain
Black shield and weapons, black our chain.
None can harm us-not their fire-
Iron or steel-for we have the
Will to power-with power we will
Kill
Kill with power-die die
Kill with power-die die
To the war god Odin you will pray
And the curse of weapons shell
Remain.On the blood of all our
Fathers-on their weapons we now
Swear to evenge-not lament.
Give the False ones death.
Kill with power-die die
Kill with power-die die
Battle hymns did sound the call
You came to our side
You heard true metal
Into glory Ride
You stood beside us
The false ones cried
Your love is judgment
You gave us life
You wait in the rain
You walk through the snow
We give you our blood
We want you to know
In our eyes you're immortal
In our hearts you'll live forever
In our eyes you're immortal
In our hearts you'll live forevermore
We have read your letters
We have heard your call
We were brought together
Cause we've got the balls
To play the loudest metal
So hard and wild and mean
You'll live forever
we were born from your belief
Metal makes us strong
Together we belong
Forever here's your song
We want you to know
In our eyes you're immortal
In our hearts you'll live forever
In our eyes you're immortal
In our hearts you'll live forevermore
Metal makes us strong
Together we belong
Forever here's your song
We want you to know
In our eyes you're immortal
In our hearts you'll live forever
In our eyes you're immortal
In our hearts you'll live forevermore
"Ascoltarle dà delle sensazioni inimitabili, 'alla Manowar', che nessun altro gruppo riesce a trasmettere."
"'Bridge Of Death' è un capolavoro assoluto, un finale davvero indimenticabile che conclude degnamente un grande album."