LA RECENSIONE

Scrivo questa recensione per onorare il grande Ross the Boss.

"Hail to England" è uno dei dischi che pongono un canone per tutto l'heavy metal. Non che i Manowar stessi non abbiamo fatto di meglio, ma questo disco è veramente un punto cruciale. Un disco per cui c'è un prima e un dopo.

Non è necessario attanagliare i lettori col mito del metallaro pelle e borchie, quello che è importante capire è che così come era stata dietro agli AC/DC, così come era stata dietro ai Motörhead, anche dietro ai Manowar c'è prima di tutto una rivoluzione culturale. I gruppi veramente innovativi questo hanno, oltre al sound. I Manowar non avevano solo voglia di fare casino, dietro avevano un concetto che non dobbiamo dimenticare e che spesso, per tanti grandi gruppi, diamo per scontato.

Se oggi il metal è quello che è è grazie, in larga parte, al metal classico statunitense (in primis Dio e, appunto, Manowar) e nella fattispecie grazie a una mentalità e a un'estetica che non nasce dal nulla. La fumettistica epicità metallara che straborda sin dall'esordio non è l'inquietudine stile Poe degli Iron Maiden né lo skate hardcore dei Metallica, così come lo skate hardcore dei Metallica non era il sadismo stradaiolo degli Slayer e così via. Facile, oggi, dire che uno ascolta metal e mettere tutto sotto lo stesso ombrello. Ma fermandosi a riflettere su capisce veramente l'idea che stava dietro a ogni grande band, anche dietro ai Manowar. E ditemi se la loro idea non sta alla base del metal ancora oggi. I Manowar avevano capito tutto.

Toni mortifeli e epici come un guerriero che calpesta i morti nemici: "Blood of my Enemies" apre il maniera sublime. Mentre tutti acceleravano i BPM, i Manowar si concedevano passeggiate gloriose e cadenzate sui sentieri della vittoria. "Each Dawn I Die" anticipa le melodie della scena viking/epic black e piazza un altro pezzo che senza eccessiva pesantezza è spettacolare. "Kill with Power" invece è furibondo speed metal venato di epicità che di nuovo evidenzia l'intuizione melodica del gruppo. "On their weapons now we swear", ecco, la melodia su queste parole anticipa i Bathory, è così, la scuola norrena affonda le sue radici qui. La title track probabilmente all'epoca era il più epico pezzo mai scritto, e la successiva "Army of the Immortals", forse apice del disco, è una canzone d'amore bellissima. Sì, d'amore, amore fraterno e profondissimo: leggete il superbo testo e rendetevene conto. "Black Arrows" è evitabile, ma apre la strada alla lunga "Bridge of Death" che anche se è un po' monotona è fantastica e per l'ultima volta rende evidente che c'è da crederci poco al fatto che i Bathory non si fossero ascoltati un po' di Manowar.

La band è compattissima e perfettamente oliata, ma ovviamente una menzione d'onore va fatta al grande Ross. Un chitarrista che sa ritagliarsi i suoi spazi solistici con un gusto magari non stellare ma sempre piacevole, e che sa tenere una solida ritmica che sostiene tutto il pezzo, in perfetta sintonia con gli altri strumenti. I Manowar, c'è poco da fare, funzionavano bene.

E quindi ancora una volta assaporare questo capolavoro e vivete la gloria epic metal.

"In our eyes you are immortal, in our hearts you will live forever". Voto: 94/100.