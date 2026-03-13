09 Solid Booze (04:32)

And we are growing along spiritual lines

Will never mean we should stop to have big fun time

Oh oh oh

Should it be for the very first of all to pray

and to report it to your next in an effective way

But whatever our ideals turn to be

We must be willing to break it through

We must be willing to make amends where we

Ever have to put some harm on too

She is my she's my all

She is my all surrounding solid booze you know

She is my all surrounding solid booze you know

She is my all surrounding solid booze you know

And we are growing along the spiritual lines

Would never mean we should believe in all those

Different kinds

Oh oh oh

Could it be the very first of all to recognize

Its the better sense to take it once and give it twice

But whatever our ideals turn out to be

We should be willing to break it through

We should be willing to realize

That attitudes have got us too

She is my

She's my all