Iron Maiden

04 22 Acacia Avenue (06:36)

If you're feeling down depressed and lonely,

I know a place where we can go.

22 Acacia Avenue, meet a lady we all know.

So if you're looking for a good time,

And you're prepared to pay the price.

Fifteen quid is all she asks for,

Everybody's got their vice.



If you're waiting for a long time,

for the rest to do their piece.

You can tell her that you know me,

and you might even get it free.

So any time you're down the East End,

don't you hesitate to go,

You can take my honest word for it,

she'll teach you more than you can know.



Charlotte cant you get out from all this madness

Cant you see it only brings you sadness

When you entertain your men

dont know the risk of getting disease



Some day when youre reaching the age of forty

I bet youll regret the days when you were laying

Nobody then will want to know

You wont have any beautiful wares to show any more



22, the avenue thats the place where we all go

You will find its warm inside the red lights burning bright tonight



Charlotte isn't it time you stopped all this mad life.

Don't you ever think about the bad times.

Why do you have to live this way.

Do you enjoy the lay or is it the pay.



Sometimes when you're strolling down the avenue,

The way you walk, it makes men think

of having you.

When you're walking down the street,

Everybody stops and turns to stare, at you.



22, the avenue, that's the place where we all go.

You will find it's warm inside,

the red light's burning bright tonight.



Beat her, mistreat her, do anything that you please.

Bite her, excite her, make her get down

on her knees.

Abuse her, misuse her, she can take all

that you've got.

Caress her, molest her, she always does what you want.



You're running away, don't you know

what you're doing.

Can't you see it'll lead you to ruin.

Charlotte you've taken your life

and you've thrown it away.

You believe that because what you're earning,

Your life's good, don't you know that you're hurting,

All the people that love you, don't cast them aside.

All the men that are constantly drooling,

It's no life for you, stop all that screwing.

You're packing your bags and you're

[I]coming[I] with me.