Scrivo questa recensione per festeggiare il nuovo tour della Vergine di Ferro.
Nel 1982 il metal non è ancora come lo vediamo oggi. È una cosa nuova. Pochi mesi possono dividere un disco seminale e una copia. Pochi riff possono rendere un disco innovativo. Tutto - o quasi - deve ancora succedere; Cliff Burton non è ancora finito sotto un bus, Peter Steele non ha ancora detto di odiare tutti, Quorthon non ha ancora inserito acrostici in "Blood Fire Death" e Rob Halford non ha ancora traslato i peli della testa dal cranio al mento.
TNOTB è uno spartiacque. Prima c'era la NWOBHM, poi il metal vero e proprio. In mezzo c'è "The Number of the Beast". I Saxon facevano metal, gli Angel Witch pure, figuriamoci i Judas Priest. I Venom hanno persino già dato alle stampe i primissimi vagini di proto (parecchio proto) black metal. Eppure qualcosa cambia qua, ma facciamo un passo indietro.
La discografia ottantiana degli Iron Maiden va abbastanza regolarmente per dischi transitori e dischi che rappresentano passaggi pieni. Il debutto è un'affermazione, "Killers" approfondisce la ricercatezza, poi "Number..", l'evoluzione avanza tramite "Piece of Mind" fino al definitivo "Powerslave", passando per lo "sperimentale" disco del tempo finoa SSOASS, dove la vena prog accennatta nel disco egizio prende ancora più piede. "The Number of the Beast" è a metà tra la discografia dei primi Maiden e quella dei Maiden maturi. Ma ecco, queso disco non è solo uno spartiacque per la band, lo è per tutto il rock. I motivi sono tanti: l'entrata del nuovo vocalist (per chi scrive IL vocalist), l'atmosfera ribollente della scena heavy, la maggior esperienza dei membri, la loro genialità...
La NWOBHM è un movimento fantastico, coeso ma frammentato, in buona parte è ancora in cerca di sé stesso. È casereccia, grezza, sporca, spesso nel senso migliore del termine, ma non sempre. Gli Iron Maiden inseriscono l'eleganza. Non quella fine a sé stessa, non quella che impedisce al sound di essere viscerale, anzi direi quella che riesce a sposarsi spesso con un sound grezzo. In altre parole: rende tutto più maturo. Prima c'erano gli Angel Witch che qualcosa di meno cialtrone in effetti lo avevano fatto, ma siamo proprio su qualcosa di concettualmente diverso. I Maiden hanno un approccio, una visione, che è un passo avanti. Poi si fanno i discorsi da 2025, le classifiche, i loghi colorati, il tour celebrativo etc, ma il metallaro questa riflessione la fa: nei primi anni '80 i Maiden erano un passo avanti. Rispetto a tutti. Forse a volte se la giocavano con i Judas Priest, e al massimo poi con i Metallica e veramente pochissimi altri. A tecnica, songwrtiting, fantasia, possiamo parlare per ore: ma gli Iron Maiden ebbero un merito, di dire "Prediamo questa cosa grezza chiamata New Wave of British Heavy Metal e facciamone qualcosa di serio". Serio e pulito, nobile. Eppure potentissimo, mai mellifluo. Suonare i brani degli Iron Maiden rimane una scarica di potenza, velocità, tecnica, melodia, pesantezza e gusto quasi ineguagliabile.
La scarica iniziale di "Invaders" è un calcio nei denti. Il ritornello è difficile da inquadrare, ma è indimenticabile. "Children of the Damned" è quasi doom, ma sa dove pestare e ha un gusto melodico impressionante. "The Prisoner" è un po' più hard rock, godibilissima. "22 Acacia Avenue" è incalzante e cruda. La doppietta title-track/"Run to the Hills" è la punta di diamante. Meno impattante "Gangland" (comunque tutt'altro che brutta) fino alla leggendaria "Hallowed be thy Name". Oscuro, lucido, impazzito, calcolato, pesante, melodico, veloce, minaccioso, sporco, nobile. Londra degli anni '80 diventava un antro infernale grazie alla band regina dell'heavy metal.
Magari a volte Harris risulta ripetitivo in alcune soluzioni melodiche, magari alcuni brani non sempre hanno il songwriting o la produzione giusti al 100%, ma non ha peso. È un disco epocale. Up the Irons! Voto: 98/100.
Elenco tracce testi samples e video
01 Invaders (03:23)
Carico i commenti... con calma
