Eldricht era rimasto solo.
Poi incontrò Patricia Morrison, e nessuno ha mai saputo se la coppia si filava veramente.
Poi fu il turno di Jim Steinman alla produzione e di Doktor Avalanche in cabina di regia, una bruma polverosa usciva allora da un film di Fritz Lang tra vecchie testiere Casio, sequencer a spalla, Keytar, paesaggi dark oriented ma confusi ed a volte anche People from Ibiza.
Fllodland nasce nel 1987 e sebbene il sentimiento più nobile potrebbe sembrare l'impetuosa bass line di Lucretia My Reflection sia i videoclip che le musiche sono una girandola del suono che spazia dal gothic rock britannico alla darkwave più cotonata. Girandola intrecciata con l'estetica barocca di Steinman e quei cori a volte così monumentali, sintetici sì di This Corrosion, architettura di un nuovo suono gotico universale che sa shakerare anime oscure ma anche i rotondi glutei di qualche graziosa darkettona di periferia.
Dominion Mother Russia, sonora architettura di un immaginario oscuro ed universale. L'invocazione della Madre Russia, madre e minaccia, la profezia del pericolo della brama di potere sull'Occidente, ( Inno anche del Sito ? ), la geopolitica da strapazzo in conference con l'Apocalisse, Edward Luttwac meet Red Ronnie, la confusione mentale di Eldricht tra Guerra Fredda, la solitudine dei numeri scuri e le curve della Morrison, minimalismo strumentale vs monumentalità corale, tutto questo in forma casuale e disordinata concorre alla formazione di uno tra i pezzi più rappresentativi dei Sisters.
I testi, fiumi neri che scorrono tra immagini apocalittiche e visioni quasi bibliche, Eldritch canta di città sommerse e di poteri oscuri, immagini di Poteri che richiamano le grandi allegorie di potere e decadenza di Dostoevskij e i paesaggi minacciosi di Poe. In Lucretia My Reflection la figura femminile è specchio e rovina, un simbolo di decadenza e di forza, come le eroine gotiche di Mary Shelley o le donne fatali di Baudelaire, riflesso inseparabile della bellezza del mondo e della sua inevitabile decadenza.
E poi quei cori così monumentali, balenati da un'orchestra sinfonica, un'arena barbarica od un'arca celeste di This Corrosion, rituale di distruzione ed inevitabile rinascita. Quel video, quella notte, quella pioggia battente, l'acqua purificatrice che tutto sommerge. La corruzione quasi un concetto filosofico, vicino alle visioni di decadimento di Joris-Karl Huysmans o alle cattedrali di rovina di Coleridge, Flood I e Flood II come due capitoli di un vangelo oscuro, l’acqua che invade e purifica ma anche cancella, e l’acqua diventa simbolo ambivalente come nel Diluvio biblico o nelle acque minacciose di La caduta della casa degli Usher.
Eldritch usa immagini di danza con fantasmi, di riflessi e di ombre per trasformare la solitudine e la paura in poesia, e i riflessi rimandano alle ossessioni dello specchio in Wilde e nelle fiabe nere dei romantici tedeschi, non ci sono solo riferimenti politici ma anche personali: il senso di isolamento dopo la rottura con gli altri membri della band diventa metafora di un mondo che crolla. L’album nasce da questa solitudine e dalla collaborazione con Patricia Morrison e Jim Steinman che amplificano il tono epico. Ma la vera magia è che ogni testo sembra scritto come un incantesimo, parole che non descrivono ma evocano, che non raccontano ma aprono porte su visioni, e se non troviamo spiegazioni dirette possiamo leggere Floodland come un diario apocalittico, un libro di profezie dove Eldritch trasforma la fine della civiltà in un ballo gotico, un teatro di ombre che continua a risuonare come se fosse stato inciso non negli anni ’80 ma in un tempo sospeso, e in questo tempo sospeso convivono la Bibbia, Poe, Shelley, Baudelaire e Wilde, tutti riflessi nello specchio nero che Eldritch ci porge.
Poi nella sua tamarragine, è uno dei miei preferiti della Band.
Elenco tracce testi e video
01 Dominion / Mother Russia (07:01)
In the heat of the night
In the heat of the day
When I close my eyes
When I look your way
When I meet the fear that lies inside
When I hear you say
In the heat of the moment
Say, say, say
Some day, some day, some day, Dominion
Come a time
Some day, some day, some day, Dominion
Some say prayers
Some say prayers
I say mine
In the light of the fact
On the lone and level
Sand stretch far away
In the heat of the action
In the settled dust
Hold hold and say
In the meeting of mined
Down in the streets of shame
In the betting of names on gold to rust
In the land of the blind
Be...King, king, king, king
Some day, some day, some day, Dominion
Come a time
Some day, some day, some day, Dominion
Some say prayers
Some say prayers
I say mine
Some day, some day, some day, Dominion
Some say prayers
Some say prayers
I say mine
In the heat of the night
in the heat of the day
When I close my eyes
When I look your way
When I meet the fear that lies inside
When I hear you say
In the heat of the moment
Say, say, say
Some day, some day, some day, Dominion
Some say prayers
Some say prayers
I say mine
I say mine
I say mine
We serve an old moan in a dry season
A lighthouse keeper in the desert sun
Dreamers of sleepers and white treason
We dream of rain and the history of the gun
There's a lighthouse in the middle of Prussia
A white house in a red square
I'm living in films for the sake of Russia
A Kino Runner for the DDR
And the fifty-two daughters of the revolution
Turn the gold to chrome
Gift...nothing to lose
Stuck inside of Memphis with the mobile home, sing:
Mother Russia
Mother Russia
Mother Russia rain down down down
Mother Russia
Mother Russia
Mother Russia rain down
02 Flood I (06:22)
03 Lucretia My Reflection (04:56)
I hear the roar of a big machine
Two worlds and in between
Hot metal and methedrine
I hear empire down
I hear empire down
I hear the roar of a big machine
Two worlds and in between
Love lost, fire at will
Dum-dum bullets and shoot to kill, I hear
Dive, bombers, and
Empire down
Empire down
I hear the sons of the city and dispossessed
Get down, get undressed
Get pretty but you and me
We got the kingdom, we got the key
We got the empire, now as then
We don't doubt, we don't take direction
Lucretia, my reflection, dance the ghost with me
We look hard
We look through
We look hard to see for real
Such things I hear, they don't make sense
I don't see much evidence
I don't feel. I don't feel. I don't Feel
A long train held up by page on page
A hard reign held up by rage
Once a railroad
Now it's done...
I hear the roar of a big machine
Two worlds and in between
Hot metal and methedrine
I hear empire down...
We got the empire, now as then
We don't doubt, we don't take reflection
Lucretia, my direction, dance the ghost with me...
04 1959 (04:10)
Living as an angel in the
Place that I was born
Living on air
Living in heaven
Giving the lie down, the line
To the There's my heaven
And I know
Which way the wind blows
In nineteen fifty-nine
Which way the wind blows
In nineteen fifty-nine
And the wind blows still
And the wind blows wild again
For a little child an never kill this clean
This way
And it feels like me today
Tell me
Do you feel the same?
Isabelle?
Or do you feel like nineteen fifty-nine?
...Do you feel like nineteen fifty-nine?
And the wind blows wild again
And the wind blows wild
In nineteen fifty-nine
In fifty-nine
Isabelle
Do you, do you fell the same?
Come with me
Like a little child
Like another gun
Like homeless, restless, known to none, like
Way beyond the line
Like it never was
In nineteen fifty-nine
05 This Corrosion (10:55)
Gimme the Ring, kissed and toll'd
Gimme something that I missed (Gimme the ring)
A hand to hold, wild and what it seems(Gimme the ring)
Kill the king, when love is the law,
And the we'll turn round... (Gimme the ring)
Gimme dream child
And do you hear me call? (Gimme the ring)
On the loan and on the level
...still on the floor (Gimme the ring)
Sing dream child
And do you hear at all?
CHORUS
(Sing)
(Sing)
Hey now, hey now now, sing This Corrosion to me
Hey now, hey now now, sing This Corrosion to me
Hey now, hey now now, sing This Corrosion to me
Hey now, hey now now, sing...
Gimme siren, child and do you hear me?
Gimme siren, child, and do you hear me call?
Sing, child, of right and wrong
Gimme things that don't last long
Gimme siren, child, and do you hear me call?
CHORUS
On daze, like this
In times like these
I feel an animal deep inside
Heel to haunch on bended knees
Living on if and if I tried,
Somebody send me... please...
Dream wars and a ticket to seem
Giving out and in
Selling the don't belong
Well, what do you say
D'you have a word for Giving Away?
Got a song for me?
CHORUS
I got nothing to say I ain't said before
I bled all I can, I won't bleed no more
I don't need no one to understand
Why the blood run hold
The hired hand
On heart
Hand of God
Floodland and Driven Apart
Run cold
Turn
Cold
Burn
Like a healing hand
Like a healing hand
Like a healing hand
Like a healing hand
06 Flood II (06:46)
And her hallwayMoves
Like the oceanMoves
And her hallwayMoves
Like the sea
Like the sea
She says no no no no harm will come your way
She says bring it on down, bring on the wave
She says: nobody done no harm
Grace of God and raise your arms
She says: face it and it's a place to stay
This, this is the way it was
This, this is the way it is
When the water come rushing, rushing in
CHORUS
She says
She says anytime
Raise your arms
Flood
And her hallway
Like...
Like...
Like a million voices call my name
Like a million voices calling
Not now, not never again...
Sitting here now in this bar for hours
Strange men rent strange flowers
Seconds to the drop but it feels like hours and I
Think I'm going to...going to...
This, this is the way it was
This, this is the way it is
When the water come rushing, rushing in
CHORUS
And her hallway...
CHORUS
07 Driven Like the Snow (06:27)
08 Never Land (A Fragment) (02:56)
09 Torch (03:49)
And now the torch
And shadows lead
Were it not so black and not so hard to see
How can it help you when you don't know what you need
How can anybody set you free?
Would he walk upon the water
If he couldn't walk away?
And would you
Would you carry the torch
For me?
And what if I gave you the key
To the doors of your design...
Lit the corridors of desire?
Where if not so black
And not so hard to see
What use to you then any fire?
Would he walk upon the water
If he couldn't walk away?
And would you
Carry the torch for me?
Would he walk upon the water
If he couldn't walk away?
And would you
Would you carry the torch for me?
Would you carry the torch
For me?
Would you carry the torch
For me?
Would you carry the torch
For me?
10 Colours (07:18)
You reap what you sow
Put your face to the ground
Here come the marching men
Your colours wrapped around
Carico i commenti... con calma
Altre recensioni
Di Fidia
Una delle personalità più sinistre ed affascinanti dell’intero movimento dark è sicuramente rappresentata da Andrew Eldritch.
Sarebbe un delitto non ascoltare questo "Floodland" che costituisce... il punto più alto della discografia della banda e, forse, di tutto il dark rock.