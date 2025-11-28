01 Dominion / Mother Russia (07:01)

In the heat of the night

In the heat of the day

When I close my eyes

When I look your way

When I meet the fear that lies inside

When I hear you say

In the heat of the moment

Say, say, say



Some day, some day, some day, Dominion

Come a time

Some day, some day, some day, Dominion

Some say prayers

Some say prayers

I say mine



In the light of the fact

On the lone and level

Sand stretch far away

In the heat of the action

In the settled dust

Hold hold and say

In the meeting of mined

Down in the streets of shame

In the betting of names on gold to rust

In the land of the blind

Be...King, king, king, king



Some day, some day, some day, Dominion

Come a time

Some day, some day, some day, Dominion

Some say prayers

Some say prayers

I say mine



Some day, some day, some day, Dominion

Some say prayers

Some say prayers

I say mine



In the heat of the night

in the heat of the day

When I close my eyes

When I look your way

When I meet the fear that lies inside

When I hear you say

In the heat of the moment

Say, say, say



Some day, some day, some day, Dominion

Some say prayers

Some say prayers

I say mine

I say mine

I say mine



We serve an old moan in a dry season

A lighthouse keeper in the desert sun

Dreamers of sleepers and white treason

We dream of rain and the history of the gun

There's a lighthouse in the middle of Prussia

A white house in a red square

I'm living in films for the sake of Russia

A Kino Runner for the DDR

And the fifty-two daughters of the revolution

Turn the gold to chrome

Gift...nothing to lose

Stuck inside of Memphis with the mobile home, sing:



Mother Russia

Mother Russia

Mother Russia rain down down down

Mother Russia

Mother Russia

Mother Russia rain down