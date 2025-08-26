1979, Ladies and Gentlemen...How do? Così i Damned riaprono la scena.
In UK, primi a pubblicare un singolo punk (New Rose), primi a pubblicare un album punk (Damned Damned Damned), primi a sciogliersi e primi anche a ritornare. Dopo il controverso Music for Pleasure del 1977, i Damned saltano per aria. Il fermento punk travolge praticamente ogni formazione. La band perde il supporto creativo di Brian James e ogni singolo membro finisce per popolare improbabili formazioni. Il tutto avviene nel giro di meno di un anno, poiché i Damned, già verso la fine del 1978, ritornano sotto falso nome (Doomed) e accompagnati al basso dall'amico di sempre Lemmy. Alcune date incendiarie e diversi demo con Lemmy riaccendono il feeling tra Vanian, Sensible e Scabies. Nel frattempo, al basso arriverà Algy Ward (ex-Saints), un vero bullo di strada, portato a bordo per due semplici ragioni: imparerà in pochissimo tempo tutti i pezzi dei primi album, ma soprattutto offre sempre lui da bere. Questo passaggio sarà fondamentale poiché Captain Sensible passerà alla chitarra, il suo primo strumento messo da parte nella prima line-up solo in favore di Brian James.
L'album prende forma attraverso due semplici linee guida: Anarchia e Chaos. Machine Gun Etiquette è infatti un assemblato di pezzi rivisti e opportunamente scippati dalle esperienze di inframmezzo, e nuovi stimoli compositivi non più sotto l'univoca egida di Brian James. Captain Sensible inoltre introdurrà, vista l'esperienza con i King, l'organo che diventerà da questo momento marchio di fabbrica per il nuovo corso dei Damned.
I nuovi classici
La tracklist della prima edizione si apre con Love Song, un intro al basso perfetto, chiaramente influenzato da Lemmy e magistralmente riproposto da Ward. Il pezzo è un canto d'amore punk nei confronti di una stazione dei treni, altra passione di Sensible. Confrontato con tutte le produzioni punk del 1979, questo pezzo rimette in pista i Damned e sarà il loro primo singolo a entrare nelle top 50 dei singoli UK, raggiungendo il ventesimo posto e garantendo così passaggi televisivi su Top of The Pops. Non male per una band considerata ormai finita.
Il suono più pesante rispetto al passato si conferma con la seconda traccia, Machine Gun Etiquette, una chiara risposta alle voci e illazioni, soprattutto della stampa specializzata, sulla loro definitiva scomparsa.
I remember what you said (second time around)
Don't you wish that we were dead (second time around)
No more getting pushed around (second time around)
Not that we've gone underground (second time around)
Now its time for you to see (second time around)
What the Love Song did for me (second time around)
Really famous stinking rich (second time around)
Straight up there without a hitch (second time around)
I remember what you said (second time around)
Don't you wish that we were dead (second time around)
No more getting pushed around (second time around)
Back to haunt you with our sound (second time around)
Machine Gun Etiquette (l'album) è però un vero contenitore di pezzi che diventeranno i nuovi classici. I just can't be happy today, con l'inedito organetto alla Stranglers e in stile psych-pop, è un pezzo costruito su una precedente versione dei King e di chiara influenza Sensible. Questo pezzo apre anche il nuovo capitolo di Vanian. La voce sembra essere maturata e gli istinti crooner dei primi due album trovano finalmente libero spazio in architetture melodiche meno vincolate al cliché punk. In questo, i Damned si confermano maestri, frontband del movimento senza esserne stereotipo.
Melody Lee è la terza traccia. Lungo intro al piano classico, partenza a razzo e testi ispirati dalle storie illustrate del Bunty comics. Per anni un tormentone della band al grido di: "Who was Melody Lee?" Il riciclo continua con la traccia Anti-Pope. Scritta anni prima dal fratello di Captain Sensible e anche questo già pezzo dei King. Ritmo serrato con Scabies vero e proprio "Moon del Punk", basso al fondo di Algy Ward da manuale e un Sensible psichedelico. Il lato A si chiude con These hands, pezzo costruito alla Barrett e incentrato sulla figura sempre più vampiresca di Vanian. Una risata isterica in sottofondo viene stoppata dal grido: "STOP LAUGHING!"
La leggenda
Il lato B infatti riparte nella maniera più seria possibile: Plan 9 Channel 7. C'è poco da ridere infatti, incursione gothic scritta a quattro mani da Dave Vanian e sua moglie (Laurie Vanian, dark Queen del punk). Questo pezzo sarà anche la base del primo video clip estratto dal disco. Il testo cita Plan 9 from the outer space di Ed Wood, passione evidente di Dave Vanian per i B-movies anni '50. Prendersi sul serio non è mai stato un vezzo dei Damned e il pezzo a seguire ribalta ogni atmosfera. Noise Noise Noise è un inno al cazzeggio, al rumore, al non prendere troppo sul serio le cose.
We say noise is for heroes (heroes)
Leave the music for zeros (zeros)
Noise Noise Noise is for heroes (heroes)
Due tracce prima della leggenda. Prima una cover fulminante di Looking at You degli MC5 con ancora una volta grandissima prova strumentale di Ward/Scabies/Sensible a certificare che il punk e i Damned non sono mai stati solo 3 accordi. Sensible segue Scabies e, dopo aver celebrato il "Moon del Punk", si prende di diritto l'appellativo de "Hendrix del Punk". Puro caos nelle versioni live. Segue Liar, a primo ascolto può sembrare un riempitivo ma in realtà nasconde un basso stellare. Un pezzo che, se inserito nella discografia di altre band, sarebbe una traccia di punta. Questo perché a chiudere i Damned confezionano una mini suite in due parti leggendaria.
Smash it Up (Pt 1&2) è un pezzo capolavoro, aperto da una lunga introduzione di Sensible alla chitarra, dedicata allo scomparso e grande amico Marc Bolan, per lasciare spazio a:
We've been crying now for much too long
And now we're gonna dance to a different song
I'm gonna scream and shout til my dying breath
I'm gonna smash it up til there's nothing left
Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up
People call me villain oh its such a shame
Maybe its my clothes must be to blame
I don't even care if I look a mess
Don't want to be a sucker like all the rest
Questo pezzo sarà per sempre il loro vertice, protagonista del secondo video tratto dal disco a sua volta reso cover negli anni da diversi gruppi (Offspring per la colonna sonora di Batman Forever). Smash it Up è l'inno di chiusura del punk e si scaglia contro il formalismo, la cultura hippie, i grandi eventi musicali. Tanto anarchica da essere boicottata dalla BBC1 e nonostante questo in grado di raggiungere la posizione 35 nella classifica dei singoli UK.
A novembre del 1979, anno di grazia della musica, si chiude definitivamente il punk della prima ondata.
Tutto quello che arriverà dopo non sarà più come prima.
Elenco tracce testi e video
01 Love Song (02:22)
(lyrics Scabies, music Captain)
I'll be the ticket if you're my collector
I've got the fare if you're my inspector
I'll be the luggage, if you'll be the porter
I'll be the parcel if you'll be my sorter
(chorus)
Just for you here's a love song
Just for you here's a love song
And it makes me glad to say
It's been a lovely day
And it's okay
I'll be the mail, you'll be the guard
I'll be the ink on your season ticket card
I'll be the rubbish, you'll be the bin
I'll be the paint on the sign if you'll be the tin
(chorus)
(chorus)
Its Okay
Its Okay
02 Machine Gun Etiquette (01:48)
03 I Just Can't Be Happy Today (03:42)
I Just Can't Be Happy Today
I Just Can't Be Happy Today
A lot of you know
theres not a smile
thers no feeling bad
without feeling fine
thers a price on your head
nobody sighed when justice is read
I Just Can't Be Happy Today
I Just Can't Be Happy Today
They're closing the schools
They're burning the books
The church is in ruins
The priests hang on hooks
The radios been banned
The army's in power
The devil commands
Illegal to dance
Forbidden to cry
You do what you're toldYou never ask why
Ignore all those fools
They don't understand
We make our own rules
I Just Can't Be Happy Today
I Just Can't Be Happy Today
I Just Can't Be Happy
Just Can't Be Happy
Just Can't Be Happy Today
I Just Can't Be Happy
Just Can't Be Happy
Just Can't Be Happy Today
04 Melody Lee (02:07)
Melody Lee, a broken mind and a broken dream
I bust the speed to change your heart
Your life was cruel they called it art
Melody Lee, you need a mirror to set you free
It won't be kinda cheap tomorrow
If you hide any sorrow
Melody Lee, you gotta find your secret enemy
You're on the road with nowhere to go
If you die someone to know
Forget your heart, you need not stay
A second longer than today
05 Anti-Pope (03:20)
I'm going down to church tonight
Take me back to when I was eight
But I don't mean to pray
I'm gonna nick the collection plate
(chorus)
I'v got nothing against church
Or any people that go there and show that
They're ignorant, I don't understand
A congregation at weekends can change their behaviour
So many people are weak in their lives
And seek guidance from the pedlars of hope
As you know I used to go there myself
Until the day I became antipope
We're gonna have some fun tonight
Let's spread the news around the town
That the vicar's a transvestite
With a fetish for ropes and gowns
(chorus)
Religion doesn't mean a thing
Its just another way of being right wing
I think sex films are okay
I don't dig that all the way
(chorus)
06 These Hands (02:02)
These are the hands of a demented circus clown
outside I'm laughing but inside I'm really wearing a frown
I see you laughing at me
but baby in my dreams
it's quite a different scene
Chasing you through the night with my hands around your neck
funny how everything seems in technicolour, yet
I find I'm laughing at you
and you are turning blue
Ha ha ha ha ha
Ha ha ha ha ha
Ho ho ho
07 Plan 9 Channel 7 (05:08)
She plays her mouth into a smile
And offers that he stay a while
Two hearts that beat as one
And eyes that hardly ever saw the sun
Hollywood babbles on
She lays a wreath of lilies on his grave
His flame gone along with the love he never gave
Not to be seduced by those red lips
Two dimensional comic clips
Hollywood babbles on
on and on and on and on and...
Channel 7, with shades of grey
Too close but two worlds away
Plan 9, hello may
Too close but two worlds away
They say
Step into the night
She plays her mouth into a smile
And offers that he stay a while
Two hearts that beat as one
And eyes that hardly ever saw the sun
Hollywood babbles on
She lays a wreath of lilies on his grave
His flame gone along with the love he never gave
Not to be seduced by those red lips
Two dimensional comic clips
Hollywood babbles on
on and on and on and on and...
Channel 7, with shades of grey
Too close but two worlds away
Plan 9, hello may
Too close but two worlds away
They say
08 Noise, Noise, Noise (03:10)
At 7am on a brand new day
I'm gonna start it in the perfect way
Put the greatest record on
I kick the dog, I kick the cat
Insult my mum insult my dad
Sing out loud and sing along
(chorus)
We say noise is for heroes (heroes)
Leave the music for zeroes (zeroes)
Noise Noise Noise is for heroes (heroes)
Oh yeah
I'm down the pub and the time is one
Hit the jukebox for my favourite song
Gonna turn it up too loud
Have a couple of games of pool
Argue with a drunken fool
Have a beer with the usual crowd
(chorus)
Its noise that makes the world go round
I can't survive without that sound
The sound torments me
Its 8 o'clock down the church hall
I've enough amplifiers 6 feet tall
Gonna turn them up full blast
The vicar waves his arms and looks absurd
The noise drowns out his godly words
And he can't get out too fast
(chorus)
Noise Noise Noise (x7)
09 Looking at You (05:06)
When it happened, Something Snapped inside me
Made me wanna hide
All on my own, all on my own
I stood up on the stand my eyes shut tight
Didn't wanna see anybody
Feeling alright, having a good time heh
Doing alright, doing alright
Doing alright, doing alright
I saw into the dancing crowd
Felt like screaming out loud
I saw you standing there
Saw your long, your long hair yeah
Opened up my eyes baby
You made me realise what I wanna do now
I wanna do now babe, looking at you
Looking at you babe, looking at you
Looking at you, looking at you baby
You baby (x6)
Yeah yeah
(repeat verse 2) (with 9 extra "you baby" s)
10 Liar (02:44)
Theres not a word of truth in anything that I say
I don't really want to listen till they go away
I haven't finished and I never cry
If you ask me why, I just lie
(chorus)
I'm a liar, liar, I never tell the truth (x2)
I tell you how to feel and why it is
And when and or if you don't want to give
I love spending hours watching television
I saw a dance, lights, room and a fall and your bright red politician
(chorus)
I smoked your last cigarette I say that someone else did
I send your mum to the vet and find out your sisters brilliant
You ask me why, I just lie
I'm a liar, liar
I'm gonna be the biggest liar in the world
I'll be so good you'll believe every word
I could even make you believe Adolf Hitler
Send him to Azurre for the winter
(chorus)
11 Smash It Up, Part I (01:59)
12 Smash It Up, Part II (02:53)
