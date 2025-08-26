1979, Ladies and Gentlemen...How do? Così i Damned riaprono la scena.

In UK, primi a pubblicare un singolo punk (New Rose), primi a pubblicare un album punk (Damned Damned Damned), primi a sciogliersi e primi anche a ritornare. Dopo il controverso Music for Pleasure del 1977, i Damned saltano per aria. Il fermento punk travolge praticamente ogni formazione. La band perde il supporto creativo di Brian James e ogni singolo membro finisce per popolare improbabili formazioni. Il tutto avviene nel giro di meno di un anno, poiché i Damned, già verso la fine del 1978, ritornano sotto falso nome (Doomed) e accompagnati al basso dall'amico di sempre Lemmy. Alcune date incendiarie e diversi demo con Lemmy riaccendono il feeling tra Vanian, Sensible e Scabies. Nel frattempo, al basso arriverà Algy Ward (ex-Saints), un vero bullo di strada, portato a bordo per due semplici ragioni: imparerà in pochissimo tempo tutti i pezzi dei primi album, ma soprattutto offre sempre lui da bere. Questo passaggio sarà fondamentale poiché Captain Sensible passerà alla chitarra, il suo primo strumento messo da parte nella prima line-up solo in favore di Brian James.

L'album prende forma attraverso due semplici linee guida: Anarchia e Chaos. Machine Gun Etiquette è infatti un assemblato di pezzi rivisti e opportunamente scippati dalle esperienze di inframmezzo, e nuovi stimoli compositivi non più sotto l'univoca egida di Brian James. Captain Sensible inoltre introdurrà, vista l'esperienza con i King, l'organo che diventerà da questo momento marchio di fabbrica per il nuovo corso dei Damned.

I nuovi classici

La tracklist della prima edizione si apre con Love Song, un intro al basso perfetto, chiaramente influenzato da Lemmy e magistralmente riproposto da Ward. Il pezzo è un canto d'amore punk nei confronti di una stazione dei treni, altra passione di Sensible. Confrontato con tutte le produzioni punk del 1979, questo pezzo rimette in pista i Damned e sarà il loro primo singolo a entrare nelle top 50 dei singoli UK, raggiungendo il ventesimo posto e garantendo così passaggi televisivi su Top of The Pops. Non male per una band considerata ormai finita.

Il suono più pesante rispetto al passato si conferma con la seconda traccia, Machine Gun Etiquette, una chiara risposta alle voci e illazioni, soprattutto della stampa specializzata, sulla loro definitiva scomparsa.

I remember what you said (second time around) Don't you wish that we were dead (second time around) No more getting pushed around (second time around) Not that we've gone underground (second time around) Now its time for you to see (second time around) What the Love Song did for me (second time around) Really famous stinking rich (second time around) Straight up there without a hitch (second time around) I remember what you said (second time around) Don't you wish that we were dead (second time around) No more getting pushed around (second time around) Back to haunt you with our sound (second time around)

Machine Gun Etiquette (l'album) è però un vero contenitore di pezzi che diventeranno i nuovi classici. I just can't be happy today, con l'inedito organetto alla Stranglers e in stile psych-pop, è un pezzo costruito su una precedente versione dei King e di chiara influenza Sensible. Questo pezzo apre anche il nuovo capitolo di Vanian. La voce sembra essere maturata e gli istinti crooner dei primi due album trovano finalmente libero spazio in architetture melodiche meno vincolate al cliché punk. In questo, i Damned si confermano maestri, frontband del movimento senza esserne stereotipo.

Melody Lee è la terza traccia. Lungo intro al piano classico, partenza a razzo e testi ispirati dalle storie illustrate del Bunty comics. Per anni un tormentone della band al grido di: "Who was Melody Lee?" Il riciclo continua con la traccia Anti-Pope. Scritta anni prima dal fratello di Captain Sensible e anche questo già pezzo dei King. Ritmo serrato con Scabies vero e proprio "Moon del Punk", basso al fondo di Algy Ward da manuale e un Sensible psichedelico. Il lato A si chiude con These hands, pezzo costruito alla Barrett e incentrato sulla figura sempre più vampiresca di Vanian. Una risata isterica in sottofondo viene stoppata dal grido: "STOP LAUGHING!"

La leggenda

Il lato B infatti riparte nella maniera più seria possibile: Plan 9 Channel 7. C'è poco da ridere infatti, incursione gothic scritta a quattro mani da Dave Vanian e sua moglie (Laurie Vanian, dark Queen del punk). Questo pezzo sarà anche la base del primo video clip estratto dal disco. Il testo cita Plan 9 from the outer space di Ed Wood, passione evidente di Dave Vanian per i B-movies anni '50. Prendersi sul serio non è mai stato un vezzo dei Damned e il pezzo a seguire ribalta ogni atmosfera. Noise Noise Noise è un inno al cazzeggio, al rumore, al non prendere troppo sul serio le cose.

We say noise is for heroes (heroes) Leave the music for zeros (zeros) Noise Noise Noise is for heroes (heroes)

Due tracce prima della leggenda. Prima una cover fulminante di Looking at You degli MC5 con ancora una volta grandissima prova strumentale di Ward/Scabies/Sensible a certificare che il punk e i Damned non sono mai stati solo 3 accordi. Sensible segue Scabies e, dopo aver celebrato il "Moon del Punk", si prende di diritto l'appellativo de "Hendrix del Punk". Puro caos nelle versioni live. Segue Liar, a primo ascolto può sembrare un riempitivo ma in realtà nasconde un basso stellare. Un pezzo che, se inserito nella discografia di altre band, sarebbe una traccia di punta. Questo perché a chiudere i Damned confezionano una mini suite in due parti leggendaria.

Smash it Up (Pt 1&2) è un pezzo capolavoro, aperto da una lunga introduzione di Sensible alla chitarra, dedicata allo scomparso e grande amico Marc Bolan, per lasciare spazio a:

We've been crying now for much too long And now we're gonna dance to a different song I'm gonna scream and shout til my dying breath I'm gonna smash it up til there's nothing left Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up Oh oh smash it up, smash it up, smash it up People call me villain oh its such a shame Maybe its my clothes must be to blame I don't even care if I look a mess Don't want to be a sucker like all the rest

Questo pezzo sarà per sempre il loro vertice, protagonista del secondo video tratto dal disco a sua volta reso cover negli anni da diversi gruppi (Offspring per la colonna sonora di Batman Forever). Smash it Up è l'inno di chiusura del punk e si scaglia contro il formalismo, la cultura hippie, i grandi eventi musicali. Tanto anarchica da essere boicottata dalla BBC1 e nonostante questo in grado di raggiungere la posizione 35 nella classifica dei singoli UK.

A novembre del 1979, anno di grazia della musica, si chiude definitivamente il punk della prima ondata.

Tutto quello che arriverà dopo non sarà più come prima.