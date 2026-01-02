03 Many Happy Returns (03:57)

When I accepted this job

I was resigned to my fate

When I got there early

She`d arrive late

You can say she`s gone forever

Or just sit tight and wait

She said I was unprincipled

That I was not the first



Like the Phoenix coming back

From the ashes, uh-huh

I know what`s good,

But I know what trash is

In the head-lights,

In the highlights of her hair...

Hit the head lines

But she`s not there:



Many happy returns

Many happy returns

These are the lessons I could have learned

Return. Many happy returns

And these are the letters I should have burned



Okay, I`m sad, not blue

Okay, remember

All that matters to me now

Is the message I sent her



Like the world, spinning `round

On its axis, uh-huh

I know democracy

But I know what`s fascist

When she`s gone, all I got to learn

Is the law of diminishing return

When she`s here, one thing I`ve found

Things get better second time around



Many happy returns

Many happy returns

These are the lessons I could have learned

Return. Many happy returns

And these are the letters I should have burned



Okay I`m sad, not blue

Okay, remember

All that matters to me now

Is the message I sent her



Now she`s gone, she`s gone away

Now she`s gone forget her

Coming back another day

If you`d only let her



Now she`s gone, she`s gone away

But she`s gone forget her

Coming back another day

So why resurrect her?



Many happy returns

Many happy returns

These are the lessons I could have learned

Return. Many happy returns

And these are the letters I should have burned