Per fortuna ci sono ancora in giro cantautori dotati di una certa sensibilità artistica e che al di là che fare buona musica, sanno scrivere canzoni.

"Won't Die Wondering" è il terzo disco solista di Michael Savage (FB: https://www.facebook.com/michaelsavagemusic/, Bandcamp: https://michaelsavage.bandcamp.com/) uno "psych pop kid" proveniente dalla città di Fremantle nel West Australia e già sulle scene da oltre 10 anni. Dopo aver fatto parte di gruppi come The Morning Night, Louis and the Honkytonk, The Little Lord Street Band, Michael ha pubblicato il suo primo disco solista nel 2015 ("Used To Write")

In quella occasione si era avvalso della collaborazione dello stesso "staff" che lo ha accompagnato in questa sua ultima esperienza. Il producer Andy Hill (Ambidexter), il producer e musicista Ricky Maymi (The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Imajinary Friends, Mellow Drunk...) e il chitarrista Greg Hitchcock (You Am I, Datura4). Un gruppo affiatato e che come ci racconta lo stesso Michael in questa intervista, ha svolto un lavoro in studio determinante ai fini della riuscita finale del disco.

Disco che è stato presentato in anteprima il 2 giugno scorso, quando Michael ha aperto per i Brian Jonestown Massacre a Fremantle e che sarà presentato ufficialmente in un concerto il prossimo 6 luglio all'Odd Fellow di Fremantle.

Detto tutto questo, vi lascio adesso alla lettura dell'intervista (come sempre proposta sia in italiano che in inglese) e faccio ancora una volta i miei ringraziamenti a Michael per la grande disponibilità e simpatia e un grosso in bocca al lupo per la pubblicazione del suo disco.

Photo: Adrian Thomson.

1. Ciao Michael. È un vero piacere fare questa chiacchierata, quindi voglio sinceramente ringraziarti per la tua disponibilità. Se non ti dispiace ti chiederei di presentarti alla comunità di DeBaser e al pubblico italiano. Hai appena pubblicato il tuo terzo disco solista, "Won't Die Wondering". Ci dici qualcosa al riguardo? Quando hai cominciato a lavorare alle canzoni? Hai sviluppato un singolo particolare concetto in ogni canzone del disco, possiamo dire che questo abbia un significato specifico circa un momento della tua vita? Del resto si può dire che lo stesso titolo del disco sembrerebbe avere un contenuto diciamo particolarmente significativo.

MS. Intanto grazie per aver ascoltato il mio disco! Sono molto contento che ti sia piaciuto.

Due parole su me stesso e per presentarmi. Mi chiamo Michael, vivo una vita felice e fortunata a Fremantle nel West Australia, dove mi sono trasferito dalla periferia dieci anni fa. Suono e scrivo le mie canzoni da 15 anni, praticamente da quando ancora frequentavo le scuole superiori. Suonare mi ha dato la possibilità di conoscere un sacco di persone fantastiche e con alcune di queste ho anche avuto il grande piacere di poter suonare assieme.

Per quanto riguarda il disco, be', la canzone più datata contenuta al suo interno è stata scritta dieci anni fa! Ma la maggior parte del materiale risale al 2015. Un anno che per me è stato molto turbolento, ma in cui sono riuscito anche a scrivere molto. La maggior parte dei miei testi sono autobiografici: ogni disco è come se fosse così una specie di capsula del tempo, che mi trasporta dietro fino al periodo in cui ho vissuto quelle storie: le mie esperienze nel mondo della musica, concerti, persone, posti, relazioni. "Won't Die Wondering" è ovviamente una canzone dedicata a una donna, ma per me questa frase ha poi assunto un significato più ampio, è diventata una specie di mantra che mi ripetevo e che mi ha spinto a finire l'album e dedicarmi alla musica. Due anni sono molto tempo per lavorare a un disco e la metà della fatica è stata quella di continuare a tenere duro e non mollare.

2. Hai registrato e prodotto il disco con il produttore Andy Hill (Ambidexter) e Ricky Maymi (The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Imajinary Friends, Mellow Drunk...). Ricky con Greg Hitchcock (You Am I, Datura4) suona anche in molte canzoni del disco. I due hanno già collaborato con te in occasione della registrazione del tuo primo disco ("Used To Write", 2015). Com'è lavorare con loro? Sono curioso di sapere se loro fossero in qualche modo già dei punti di riferimento per te. Che cosa ci dici invece di Rupert Guenther e Adrian Hoffman che anche suonano del disco?

MS. Io, Andy, Ricky e Greg siamo stati entusiasti per il risultato del mio primo disco, cui avevamo lavorato assieme. Era stato come se fossimo un corpo solo, tutto succedeva in maniera naturale.

Il disco è uscito nel 2015 e quando è nata la possibilità di lavorare di nuovo assieme, mi ci sono letteralmente fiondato.

Ricky è un producer molto attento. Ha cominciato con il selezionare undici canzoni tra le diverse demo che avevo registrato (20) e queste sono poi state le canzoni che sono entrate a far parte del disco. La scelta è caduta sulle canzoni che più tra tutte avevano una certa coesione, in modo tale da sviluppare un disco che avesse un carattere unitario.

L'importanza di Ricky nella lavorazione del disco è indubbia: ha dato una impronta fondamentale negli arrangiamenti, nel mixing e in generale su ogni aspetto nella produzione. Mi ha persino guidato nella scelta della copertina del disco. Gliene sono sinceramente grato.

Andy ha avuto più un ruolo da vero e proprio supervisore. A parte i suoi trascorsi come tecnico del suono, è una continua fonte di nuove idee e è stato sempre al mio fianco durante la lavorazione del disco e quando Ricky era assente (be', anche se per dire la verità Ricky è stato presente diciamo per circa il 75% della lavorazione del disco).

Sia Andy che Ricky mi hanno insegnato molto su come scrivere nuovo materiale e anche per quello che riguarda il tipo di suoni e l'approccio generale. Amo i BJM, sono un loro grandissimo fan, ma cerco di non concentrarmi troppo sulla mia "devozione" a una sola band quando scrivo le mie canzoni.

Rupert Guenther è un bravissimo violinista. Mi è stato presentato da Ricky. Sono veramente felice che abbia preso parte alle registrazioni del disco, dove suona effettivamente in un solo pezzo. Ma suonerà con me e gli altri ragazzi nelle prossime performance dal vivo.

Adrian Hoffman praticamente è il mio migliore amico. Ha pubblicato due dischi con i Morning Night. Tutti e due sono stati prodotti da Ricky. Ci siamo conosciuti così. Era il 2012. Durante le lavorazioni al secondo LP, quando anche io facevo parte della band.

3. Mentre ascoltavo il tuo disco devo dire che ho notato una grande somiglianza con lo stile e la scrittura di Matthew J. Tow. Ho detto anche a Ricky (Maymi) della cosa e lui ha confermato questa mia sensazione. Si può dire che questo confronto con Matthew J. Tow (Drop City, Colorsound, The Lovetones...) abbia senso? Poiché siete entrambi australiani (anche se mi sembra da diverse parti del paese) potremmo dire che questa tipologia di sound sia una espressione di una particolare scena musicale nel tuo paese? In particolare ti volevo chiedere se tu sia ora che con il tuo gruppo precedente (The Morning Night) ti sia mai sentito parte di un determinato movimento musicale.

MS. Sono un grande amante della musica dei Lovetones. Da anni. Praticamente dalla pubblicazione di "Meditations" nel 2005. Il paragone per me è un grande complimento!

Purtroppo con Matt ho avuto solo contatti a distanza, non ci siamo mai incontrati e per ora resta solo un sogno, magari un obiettivo, riuscire a suonare assieme. Sicuramente mi sono ispirato ai Lovetones in particolare (tra le sue band) e quindi il tuo confronto ci sta tutto. Per il resto l'Australia ha una lunga tradizione per la musica jangle e power pop che penso sia riconosciuta ancora oggi (dagli Easybeats agli Stems, i Someloves, gli Even, gli Icecream Hands e un sacco di gruppi contemporanei come i Terrible Signal).

Ma non mi considero parte di uno specifico movimento. Mi piace un sacco la musica neo-psichedelica del mio paese, per esempio i Morning After Girls, e devo dire che è sicuramente bello poter essere dentro a questa situazione interessante per il genere qui a Fremantle. Quello che voglio dire è che è bello sapere e immaginarsi come un musicista che faccia parte di qualche cosa, ma nella pratica quando scrivi e registri le tue canzoni, questo diventa per lo più un lavoro di auto-determinazione e di concentrazione. A quel punto pensare a qualche tipo di "scena" oppure etichette diventa del tutto arbitrario o comunque irrilevante.

4. Per quello che riguarda i contenuti del disco, ti sei descritto come "a psych pop kid". Sicuramente la pop-psichedelia è una delle componenti portanti del disco. Ma direi che questa non è l'unica. Mi sembra infatti che in questo disco tu ti sia aperto a diverse varietà di suoni. Quando ho scritto del disco ho parlato di riferimenti a David Bowie in canzoni come "I Can Feel Again" oppure "Mike Love", ma persino ai Japan e David Sylvian ("Living Well", "Commonalities"). È qualcosa che hai cercato di realizzare sin dal primo momento o tutte queste sono evoluzioni nel suono che sono venute durante il processo di lavorazione al disco? Alla fine il disco suona esattamente come avresti voluto?

MS. Grazie mille. Mi interessano molto queste considerazioni sul mio lavoro.

Effettivamente la definizione di pop-psichedelia non rappresenta appieno l'intero contenuto del disco.

Il bello di lavorare in collaborazione con Ricky e Andy è stato discutere tra di noi sui suoni, molte parti e arrangiamenti dei pezzi registrati. Ognuno di noi aveva una sua idea, ma come mi ha insegnato Ricky, la cosa fondamentale poi è quello che succede in studio, catturare la magia dell'istante in maniera del tutto naturale e priva di schemi, invece di fare un mucchio di sovraincisioni.

Così molto del disco è stato una continua evoluzione. Poi diciamo che il fatto che ci abbiamo lavorato su per molto tempo, ha sicuramente aiutato. Non avevo idea di come dovesse suonare il disco, non mi aspettavo questo risultato, ma evidentemente, per tutte le ragioni spiegate, il disco suona esattamente come avrebbe dovuto!

5. Il 2 giugno hai suonato a Fremantle in apertura al concerto dei Brian Jonestown Massacre presentando dal vivo il tuo disco per la prima volta. Be', deve essere stata una esperienza fantastica. Cosa ci puoi raccontare nel merito? Pensi che porterai il tuo album in tour con una band stabile? Ci saranno presto nuove occasioni per vederti suonare dal vivo?

MS. Suonare con i Brian Jonestown Massacre è stato incredibile. Sono stati fantastici e ovviamente il loro concerto è stato eccezionale, come sempre.

La risposta del pubblico alla mia esibizione con il mio gruppo è stata fantastica.

Vedere suonare i BJM, un gruppo che suona regolarmente dal vivo da tanti anni, ma che continua a farlo con un groove così coinvolgente, mi ha fatto venire voglia di scrivere altra musica e parti strumentali più ampie.

Ho una band composta da sei elementi. Siamo amici e collaboriamo in maniera abbastanza regolare. Ma non suono moltissimo dal vivo. Devo dire che la cosa mi interessa solo fino a un certo punto: mi basta suonare cinque-dieci volte all'anno e senza spingermi oltre. Mi piace molto di più scrivere e il lavoro in studio. Suoneremo di più in giro solo se e quando dovessero aumentare le richieste in questo senso. Per ora posso solo dirti che il nostro prossimo concerto sarà il 6 luglio, quando presenteremo l'intero disco dal vivo al pubblico.

READ IT IN ENGLISH.

1. Hi Michael. Very happy to have this talk, so I really want to thank you because of your courtesy. Wanna start asking you to introduce yourself to the Debaser community and to the Italian audience. You just released your third solo album, "Won't Die Wondering". Do you want to tell us something about it? When did you start writing the songs of the album? Did you develop it among a main concept or it does any case have for you a special meaning, maybe perhaps you released it into a particular moment of your life? I mean, on the other hand the same title of the album for first it is going to be some way suggestive.

MS. Thanks so much for taking the time to listen to my album! I'm glad you dig it.

To introduce myself, I live a very happy, fortunate life in Fremantle, Western Australia. I moved here from the country 10 years ago, and I've been writing songs for I guess nearly 15 years now (since high school). Through my songs I've had the further good fortune to meet so many great people and to spend a lot of time making music with them.

By way of introduction to this album, the oldest song on it is 10 years old, but most of the rest I wrote in 2015 - I had an emotionally tumultuous but musically very productive year that year. The writing is also very autobiographical, so in the sense that every album is a time capsule, it will always remind me of that year: the bands I played in, gigs, people, houses, relationships. Of course I'm releasing it at a very different time in my life, and I'm so close to it that I'm still working out my relationship to it. "Won't Die Wondering "is obviously a song about a woman, but for me the phrase developed into a nice mantra about finishing the album and focussing on my music - two years is a long time to be obsessing on an album, and half the struggle is not giving up.

2. You recorded and produced the album with producer Andy Hill (Ambidexter) and Ricky Maymi (The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Imajinary Friends, Mellow Drunk...) who with Greg Hitchcock (You Am I, Datura4) they also do play into the album. They two also collaborated with you playing on your first LP ("Used To Write", 2015). How is it like to work with them? Curious to know if they are also among your point of references because your tastes into music. What about Rupert Guenther and Adrian Hoffmann who do also play in the album? Would you like to introduce them?

MS. Andy, Ricky, Greg and I were all pretty thrilled with how my first record came together - it seemed like we captured something quite unique in a very natural, rewarding way.

I released that album in 2015, and when the opportunity came to collaborate again late that year I jumped at it.

Ricky is a very thoughtful producer - he began by selecting eleven of my songs (from 20 demos) for us to record - he chose only those that he felt would be cohesive, and those that he could bring something to. He has has had a big say in the arrangements, mix and all aspects of the album's production - down to providing me a lead for its cover art, for which I'll be forever grateful.

Andy has played a more supervisory role - his background is in audio engineering, and he was a source of ideas, quality control and a helping hand especially during the times that Ricky was out of town (I would say Ricky was present for 75% of the work we did on the album).

Both Andy and Ricky are influences on me in the way they are always turning me on to new records, sounds and approaches. I revere the BJM and am definitely a fan, but I try not to hold any one band as a point of reference when I work.

Rupert Guenther is a renowned violinist, initially a friend of Ricky's whom I am so grateful participated in the recording - he plays on one song, but is now playing some songs with us live because we both found the experience so positive.

Adrian Hoffmann is my best friend; he released two albums as The Morning Night which Ricky produced - I play on the second, released 2012, and was introduced to Ricky when we recorded it.

3. I was having a chat with Rick about your LP and I said to him, "You know, he has got the same sensible writing of Matthew J. Tow..." Have to say he also agreed with that.. That's actually true? I mean, do you think that to compare your music to the style of Matthew J. Tow (Drop City, Colorsound, The Lovetones...) is something that's actually got sense? Because you both are from Australia (but I suppose you do actually live into different States), you would eventually say that your sound is some way an expression of a specific taste into a determined musical scene of your country? In practice I'm curious to know if do you consider yourself (to mention that before starting your solo career you got yet an experience with your former band The Morning Night) as you were actually part of a music movement and what do you think about music in Australia nowaday.

MS. I'm a huge Lovetones fan from way back, probably since they released Meditations in 2005. I take the comparison as a big compliment!

Ricky has introduced Matt and I online, but we've never met, and it remains a dream or perhaps a goal to organise a show or shows together. I think I've definitely drawn inspiration from the Lovetones in particular (of his bands), so I certainly understand your comparison, and there is a great tradition of Australian jangle/powerpop bands which I think we are both aware of and which manifests to this day (from The Easybeats to The Stems, Someloves, Even, Icecream Hands, myriad contemporary bands like say Terrible Signal).

I don't consider myself part of a specific movement - I'm a big fan of Australia neo-psych stuff like The Morning After Girls and it's cool to witness first hand especially the thriving psych and alt-country scenes in Fremantle. It is nice to imagine yourself creating art in some kind of great lineage, but in practice when writing and recording, it becomes a much more self-determined and focussed thing, and thinking about scenes or labels feels arbitrary and irrelevant.

4. Getting inside the musical contents of the LP, you defined yourself litterally as you were a "psych pop kid". That's definitely sure that pop psychedelia it's the main kind of taste of the songs of the album. But I would rather say this time you opened yourself to a much vast kind of sonorities than they were in the past. Writing about the album I even mentioned about David Bowie for songs as "I Can Feel Again" or "Mike Love" and even to the Japan and David Sylvian ("Living Well", "Commonalities"). That was something you actually wanted to realise or any of these evolutions into the sound just came up suddenly while you were recording the album? Does the LP actually sound as you wanted it to do?

MS. Thanks, it's so fascinating to read such a considered response to my work.

Definitely to call it psych-pop doesn't encompass the whole of it.

The beauty of working collaboratively on this record in the way that we did was that we were negotiating (Ricky, Andy and I) the sounds, parts, arrangements as we recorded. We had very little pre-production by design, because Ricky believes (and I have come to understand and also believe) in the magic of happy accidents in the studio, and the importance of capturing spontaneity and raw creative before it becomes too rehearsed and overwrought.

So very much the album was an evolution; we were fortune to have the luxury of recording it over a great length of time, to allow it to find its own sound. I didn't know what I wanted it to sound like, and I wasn't expecting this, but in the spirit of the process, I guess it sounds how it is meant to!

5. On the 2nd of June you opened for The Brian Jonestown Massacre in Fremantle, presentaing for the first time live your new LP! That was absolutely great! What do you can tell us about that experience? Are you in the next future getting on tour with a stable band? Any possibilities to see you performing live again in the next future?

MS. The Brian Jonestown Massacre show was incredible: they were super lovely and played brilliantly as always, and the crowd and the reception for my band was great. It was a joy to watch a band of that callibre who play so regularly really get into a groove - it did make me want to write more extended jams!

I play with a six-piece band of musical friends and collaborators semi-reguarly - I'm happy to do five or ten shows a year without pushing too hard; I do find more joy in writing and recording than anything else, and the band will play more regularly if and when there is demand for it.

Our next show is a stand-alone album launch on July 6.