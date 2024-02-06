Non mi addentrerò a parlare del disco in questione, poiché non so ben narrare di musica ma descriverò di striscio il suo musicista omonimo (dai meno addetti ai lavori come me, ancora poco conosciuto) ehm, o così o pomì…
Jerry Hahn, chitarrista jazz americano, nacque 83 anni fa nel Nebraska e a ventidue anni si trasferì in California dove un paio d’anni dopo suonò con John Richard Handy III (ora novantenne), un sassofonista e non solo, visto che se la cavava mica male, sia col clarinetto che con l’oboe.
Nel ‘70 guidò i “Jerry Hahn Brotherhood”, un ensemble country-blues jazz-rock, poi fece il turnista anche con Gary Burton (gran vibrafonista jazz), col cantautore Paul Simon tanto per citarne un paio, dopo di che si mise ad insegnare alla Wichita State University nel Kansas, per poi trasferirsi in Oregon ed insegnare pure alla “Portland State University”.
Illo non si limitò solo a suonare ed insegnare, ma nel recente 2003 scrisse e pubblicò “Il metodo Jerry Hahn per chitarra jazz”.
Beh per farla breve, questo solo per dire che il nostro Michael Kelly Finnigan, nato in Ohio il 26 aprile del ’45, tastierista specializzato all’organo Hammond B3, nonché cantante e pianista, andò in tournée proprio con Jerry Hahn ed incise pure l’album “The Jerry Hahn Brotherhood“ nel ’70.
Mike Finnigan incise due soli altri album da solista, purtroppo morì di cancro a Los Angeles l’11 agosto del 2021 a settentasei anni, non prima d’aver fatto il session man col fior fiore di artisti del suo tempo come: Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Cher, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Dave Mason, Eric Burdon, Etta James, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Leonard Cohen, Los Lonely Boys, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, Ringo Starr, Rod Stewart, Sam Moore, Taj Mahal, The Manhattan Transfer, Tommy Bolin, Tower of Power e Tracy Chapman, ed aver collaborato suonando nelle incisioni pop, rock, blues & jazz dei seguenti LP (tra gli altri):
1969: The Serfs – The Early Bird Cafe
1968: Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland
1970: Jerry Hahn – The Jerry Hahn Brotherhood
1971: Tommy Bolin – Whirlwind
1971: Big Brother and the Holding Company – How Hard It Is
1972: Finnigan and Wood – Crazed Hipsters
1974: Dave Mason – Dave Mason
1976: Mike Finnigan – Mike Finnigan
1977: Peter Frampton – I'm in You
1977: Dave Mason – Let It Flow
1978: Ben Sidran – A Little Kiss in the Night
1978: Les Dudek – Ghost Town Parade
1978: Mike Finnigan – Black & White
1978: Jim Krueger – Sweet Salvation
1979: The Dudek Finnigan Krueger Band – Special Tour Sampler
1980: Cher – Black Rose
1982: Crosby, Stills & Nash – Daylight Again
1983: Crosby, Stills & Nash – Allies
1984: Stephen Stills – Right By You
1988: Crosby, Stills & Nash & Young – American Dream
1993: I Mother Earth – Dig
1993: Buddy Guy – Feels Like Rain
1994: Crosby, Stills & Nash – After the Storm
2000: Tracy Chapman – Telling Stories
2000: David Coverdale – Into the Light
2004: The Mooney Suzuki – Alive & Amplified
2005: Taj Mahal – Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band: Live in St. Lucia
2006: The Phantom Blues Band – Out of the Shadows
2006: Keb' Mo' – Suitcase
2007: Zen Blues Quartet – Again and Yet Again
2007: Joe Cocker – Hymn for My Soul
2007: The Phantom Blues Band – Footprints
2008: The Eclectic Beast Band – Living the Music
2010: Various Artists: The Imus Ranch Record II – "Part Time Love" (con The Phantom Blues Band)
2010: Willie Basse – Break Away
2011: Finnigan and Wood – It's Only a Rock and Roll Show (recorded 1971, previously unreleased)
2011: Trampled Under Foot – Wrong Side of the Blues
2011: The Phantom Blues Band – Inside Out
2012: Bonnie Raitt – Slipstream
2013: Eric Burdon – 'Til Your River Runs Dry
2013: Kara Grainger – Shiver & Sigh
2014: Trampled Under Foot – Badlands
2014: Dave Mason – Future's Past
2014: Hilary Scott – Freight Train Love
2016: Annika Chambers – Wild & Free
2017: Danielle Nicole – Cry No More
2018: Jay-Bee & the Ultratone Allstars – Life Ain't Got No Shortcuts
2020: The Phantom Blues Band – Still Cookin'
E gnente… savasansdir!
Post Scriptum:
il Finnigan è stato per ben due volte vincitore nel 2013 e nel 2014 del “Blues Music Awards”, precedentemente noto come “WC Handy Awards”, sono premi assegnati dalla “Blues Foundation”, un'organizzazione senza scopo di lucro creata per promuovere il patrimonio blues
