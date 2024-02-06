Non mi addentrerò a parlare del disco in questione, poiché non so ben narrare di musica ma descriverò di striscio il suo musicista omonimo (dai meno addetti ai lavori come me, ancora poco conosciuto) ehm, o così o pomì…

Jerry Hahn, chitarrista jazz americano, nacque 83 anni fa nel Nebraska e a ventidue anni si trasferì in California dove un paio d’anni dopo suonò con John Richard Handy III (ora novantenne), un sassofonista e non solo, visto che se la cavava mica male, sia col clarinetto che con l’oboe.

Nel ‘70 guidò i “Jerry Hahn Brotherhood”, un ensemble country-blues jazz-rock, poi fece il turnista anche con Gary Burton (gran vibrafonista jazz), col cantautore Paul Simon tanto per citarne un paio, dopo di che si mise ad insegnare alla Wichita State University nel Kansas, per poi trasferirsi in Oregon ed insegnare pure alla “Portland State University”.

Illo non si limitò solo a suonare ed insegnare, ma nel recente 2003 scrisse e pubblicò “Il metodo Jerry Hahn per chitarra jazz”.

Beh per farla breve, questo solo per dire che il nostro Michael Kelly Finnigan, nato in Ohio il 26 aprile del ’45, tastierista specializzato all’organo Hammond B3, nonché cantante e pianista, andò in tournée proprio con Jerry Hahn ed incise pure l’album “The Jerry Hahn Brotherhood“ nel ’70.

Mike Finnigan incise due soli altri album da solista, purtroppo morì di cancro a Los Angeles l’11 agosto del 2021 a settentasei anni, non prima d’aver fatto il session man col fior fiore di artisti del suo tempo come: Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Cher, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Dave Mason, Eric Burdon, Etta James, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Leonard Cohen, Los Lonely Boys, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, Ringo Starr, Rod Stewart, Sam Moore, Taj Mahal, The Manhattan Transfer, Tommy Bolin, Tower of Power e Tracy Chapman, ed aver collaborato suonando nelle incisioni pop, rock, blues & jazz dei seguenti LP (tra gli altri):

1969: The Serfs – The Early Bird Cafe

1968: Jimi Hendrix – Electric Ladyland

1970: Jerry Hahn – The Jerry Hahn Brotherhood

1971: Tommy Bolin – Whirlwind

1971: Big Brother and the Holding Company – How Hard It Is

1972: Finnigan and Wood – Crazed Hipsters

1974: Dave Mason – Dave Mason

1976: Mike Finnigan – Mike Finnigan

1977: Peter Frampton – I'm in You

1977: Dave Mason – Let It Flow

1978: Ben Sidran – A Little Kiss in the Night

1978: Les Dudek – Ghost Town Parade

1978: Mike Finnigan – Black & White

1978: Jim Krueger – Sweet Salvation

1979: The Dudek Finnigan Krueger Band – Special Tour Sampler

1980: Cher – Black Rose

1982: Crosby, Stills & Nash – Daylight Again

1983: Crosby, Stills & Nash – Allies

1984: Stephen Stills – Right By You

1988: Crosby, Stills & Nash & Young – American Dream

1993: I Mother Earth – Dig

1993: Buddy Guy – Feels Like Rain

1994: Crosby, Stills & Nash – After the Storm

2000: Tracy Chapman – Telling Stories

2000: David Coverdale – Into the Light

2004: The Mooney Suzuki – Alive & Amplified

2005: Taj Mahal – Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band: Live in St. Lucia

2006: The Phantom Blues Band – Out of the Shadows

2006: Keb' Mo' – Suitcase

2007: Zen Blues Quartet – Again and Yet Again

2007: Joe Cocker – Hymn for My Soul

2007: The Phantom Blues Band – Footprints

2008: The Eclectic Beast Band – Living the Music

2010: Various Artists: The Imus Ranch Record II – "Part Time Love" (con The Phantom Blues Band)

2010: Willie Basse – Break Away

2011: Finnigan and Wood – It's Only a Rock and Roll Show (recorded 1971, previously unreleased)

2011: Trampled Under Foot – Wrong Side of the Blues

2011: The Phantom Blues Band – Inside Out

2012: Bonnie Raitt – Slipstream

2013: Eric Burdon – 'Til Your River Runs Dry

2013: Kara Grainger – Shiver & Sigh

2014: Trampled Under Foot – Badlands

2014: Dave Mason – Future's Past

2014: Hilary Scott – Freight Train Love

2016: Annika Chambers – Wild & Free

2017: Danielle Nicole – Cry No More

2018: Jay-Bee & the Ultratone Allstars – Life Ain't Got No Shortcuts

2020: The Phantom Blues Band – Still Cookin'

E gnente… savasansdir!

Post Scriptum:

il Finnigan è stato per ben due volte vincitore nel 2013 e nel 2014 del “Blues Music Awards”, precedentemente noto come “WC Handy Awards”, sono premi assegnati dalla “Blues Foundation”, un'organizzazione senza scopo di lucro creata per promuovere il patrimonio blues