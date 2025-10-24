Quinto album ufficiale siglato da Nick Cave coi suoi fidi Bad Seeds, Tender Prey (Tenera Preda) esce nel 1989 iniziando una seconda fase di maturità artistica del celebre cantautore australiano. Reduce dai buoni riscontri di critica dell'intenso e poetico Your Funeral... My Trial, con questo nuovo lavoro Cave alza il tiro. Ispirandosi in qualche modo ai lati più oscuri e nefasti della società (e dell'animo umano) scrive una manciata di canzoni capaci di lasciare nuovamente il segno.
L'opera è dichiaratamente dedicata a Pixote alias Fernando Ramos da Silva, giovane protagonista del film Pixote: la legge del più debole (Pixote: a lei do mais fraco, di Hector Babnco - 1981) che narra le terribili realtà delle favelas brasiliane e dei ninos da rua, i bambini sfruttati dalla malavita nei più loschi affari criminali. Questo omaggio all'attore Ramos, morto tragicamente all'età di vent'anni, rappresenta il trait d'union tra lo spirito che animò Cave e in parte il chitarrista Mick Harvey - suo storico collaboratore nei Bad Seeds - e l'atmosfera romanticamente maledetta profusa nell'album e nelle sue liriche.
Il brano di apertura The Mercy Seat - firmato proprio assieme a Mick Harvey - è da solo un capolavoro nel capolavoro, quasi un'opera a sé stante, tale è la sua pregnanza in fatto di scrittura e di pathos. Considerata da molti la canzone più bella e importante mai scritta da Nick Cave, ma anche una delle canzoni più potenti dell'intera storia del rock, è una sorta di intimistica confessione-fiume da parte di un condannato alla sedia elettrica (the mercy seat) che ribadisce insistentemente la sua innocenza e la sua assoluta serenità nei confronti della morte.
Occhio per occhio
e dente per dente
e comunque io ho detto la verità
e non ho paura di morire
Traslata visualmente da un videoclip in cui lo stesso Cave interpreta il protagonista della canzone, seduto sulla branda di una squallida cella del braccio della morte, The Mercy Seat è effettivamente uno degli apici della sua poetica: fredda, tracontante, disincantata presa di coscienza di un criminale che ripete allo sfinimento - ma senza mai cedere - il suo punto di vista; almeno fino a quando nell'ultimissimo verso ammette che forse ha raccontato una bugia.
La forza evocativa del pezzo vale il prezzo del disco. Le sonorità stridenti di violini e chitarre, il martellante rullare della batteria che ricorda i tamburi delle esecuzioni patibolari del passato, l'incedere ferreo della voce che ha mille sfumature recitative capaci di delineare la figura e l'atteggiamento del protagonista anche senza comprendere l'inglese. Un'incredibile tour-de-force musicale di svariati minuti che trascina e travolge l'ascoltatore. Tanti i riferimenti alla tradizione del culto cristiano e non solo. Dalla citazione biblica di cui sopra, al doppio significato del mercy seat che oltre a riferirsi alla sedia elettrica si riferisce anche al propiziatorio, ovvero il coperchio d'oro della mitica Arca dell'Alleanza. Sta di fatto che anche solo l'analisi del testo meriterebbe una recensione a parte.
A proposito della canzone e della percezione della morte, Nick Cave disse in un'intervista: "Una volta ero in grado di scrivere cose come 'Non ho paura di morire'. E i ragazzi venivano da me e dicevano: 'Ehi, quel verso significa così tanto per me'. Ma devo dire che non mi sento più così. Non mi sento più così arrogante nei confronti della morte come una volta. Mi sveglio a volte in preda al panico per la morte che si avvicina."
Tender Prey prosegue dunque con altre nove canzoni e verrebbe da dire che messe in fila dietro a The Mercy Seat fanno fatica a distinguersi, pur essendo talora di notevole qualità poetica e artistica. Personalmente la tracklist l'ho sempre trovata un po' disomogenea, musicalmente parlando. Mentre le liriche mantengono quasi sempre focalizzato il fil rouge di un occhio romantico e disilluso sul concetto di colpa e di perdono, il sound si fa a tratti prevedibile e di maniera. Canzoni come Deanna - ad esempio - hanno il sapore di un divertissment riempitivo. Così come la incalzante e francamente noiosa City of refuges. Cosa che invece non accade con la nostalgica delicata Watching Alice - storia di una donna reclusa nella sua stanza e nelle sue tristi routine - e Mercy (ecco una parola che ritorna), lamento invocativo che sembra ripercorrere i labirinti interiori della succitata The Mercy Seat; non a caso anche questa firmata a quattro mani con Mick Harvey. E poi Slowly goes the night, malinconica ballad che Cave interpreta con voce da crooner sulle tessiture di un pianoforte vecchio stampo. E ancora Up jump the Devil, unico brano siglato da tutti i Seeds, con un alone cadenzato e volutamente approssimativo tipicamente "alla Cave" che ritroveremo anche in album successivi.
Anticamera di quegli album, Tender Prey invero è come una nuova semina con qualche perdonabile errore che porterà buoni frutti. A cominciare dal successivo mirabile The Good Son che consacrò in via definitiva i Bad Seeds a portabandiera di un crossover stilistico partito da illustri maestri come Johnny Cash e Bob Dylan e diventato a sua volta traccia creativa per innumerevoli altri gruppi.
L'album nel tempo ha consolidato la sua statura culturale, in ogni caso. In Australia è considerato un caposaldo della storia musicale nazionale, venendo inserito in svariate classifiche elitarie e albi d'oro. Lo stesso Nick Cave all'epoca non restituiva un'immagine serena e costruttiva della produzione dell'opera, dichiarando che era stato un incubo e che rifletteva un collettivo quasi privo di ide, con una pessima performance dal punto di vista musicale. Salvo poi ricredersi col senno di poi.
Elenco tracce testi e video
01 The Mercy Seat (07:17)
It began when they come took me from my home
And put me in Dead Row,
Of which I am nearly wholly innocent, you know.
And I'll say it again
I..am..not..afraid..to..die.
I began to warm and chill
To objects and their fields,
A ragged cup, a twisted mop
The face of Jesus in my soup
Those sinister dinner meals
The meal trolley's wicked wheels
A hooked bone rising from my food
All things either good or ungood.
And the mercy seat is waiting
And I think my head is burning
And in a way I'm yearning
To be done with all this measuring of truth.
An eye for an eye
A tooth for a tooth
And anyway I told the truth
And I'm not afraid to die.
Interpret signs and catalogue
A blackened tooth, a scarlet fog.
The walls are bad. Black. Bottom kind.
They are sick breath at my hind
They are sick breath at my hind
They are sick breath at my hind
They are sick breath gathering at my hind
I hear stories from the chamber
How Christ was born into a manger
And like some ragged stranger
Died upon the cross
And might I say it seems so fitting in its way
He was a carpenter by trade
Or at least that's what I'm told
Like my good hand I
tatooed E.V.I.L. across it's brother's fist
That filthy five! They did nothing to challenge or resist.
In Heaven His throne is made of gold
The ark of his Testament is stowed
A throne from which I'm told
All history does unfold.
Down here it's made of wood and wire
And my body is on fire
And God is never far away.
Into the mercy seat I climb
My head is shaved, my head is wired
And like a moth that tries
To enter the bright eye
I go shuffling out of life
Just to hide in death awhile
And anyway I never lied.
My kill-hand is called E.V.I.L.
Wears a wedding band that's G.O.O.D.
`Tis a long-suffering shackle
Collaring all that rebel blood.
And the mercy seat is waiting
And I think my head is burning
And in a way I'm yearning
To be done with all this measuring of truth.
An eye for an eye
And a tooth for a tooth
And anyway I told the truth
And I'm not afraid to die.
And the mercy seat is burning
And I think my head is glowing
And in a way I'm hoping
To be done with all this weighing up of truth.
An eye for an eye
And a tooth for a tooth
And I've got nothing left to lose
And I'm not afraid to die.
And the mercy seat is glowing
And I think my head is smoking
And in a way I'm hoping
To be done with all this looks of disbelief.
An eye for an eye
And a tooth for a tooth
And anyway there was no proof
Nor a motive why.
And the mercy seat is smoking
And I think my head is melting
And in a way I'm helping
To be done with all this twisted of the truth.
A lie for a lie
And a truth for a truth
And I've got nothing left to lose
And I'm not afraid to die.
And the mercy seat is melting
And I think my blood is boiling
And in a way I'm spoiling
All the fun with all this truth and consequence.
An eye for an eye
And a truth for a truth
And anyway I told the truth
And I'm not afraid to die.
And the mercy seat is waiting
And I think my head is burning
And in a way I'm yearning
To be done with all this measuring of proof.
A life for a life
And a truth for a truth
And anyway there was no proof
But I'm not afraid to tell a lie.
And the mercy seat is waiting
And I think my head is burning
And in a way I'm yearning
To be done with all this measuring of truth.
An eye for an eye
And a truth for a truth
And anyway I told the truth
But I'm afraid I told a lie.
02 Up Jumped the Devil (05:16)
03 Deanna (03:45)
O DEANNA
O Deanna!
O DEANNA
Sweet Deanna!
O DEANNA
You know you are my friend, yeah
O DEANNA
And I ain't down here for your money
I ain't down here for your love
I ain't down here for your love or money
I'm down here for your soul
No carpet on the floor
And the winding cloth holds many moths
Around your Ku Klux furniture
I cum of death-head in your frock
We discuss the murder plan
We discuss murder and the murder act
Murder takes the wheel of your Cadillac
And death climbs in the back
O DEANNA
This is a car
O DEANNA
This is a gun
O DEANNA
And this a day number one
O DEANNA
Our little crimeworn histories
Black and smoking christmas trees
And honey, it ain't mystery
Why you're a mystery to me
We will eat out of their pantries
And their parlours
Ashy leaving in their beds
And we'll unload into their heads
On this mean season
This little angel that I squeezin'
She ain't been mean to me
O DEANNA
O Deanna!
O DEANNA
You are my friend and my partner
O DEANNA
On this house on the hill
O DEANNA
And I ain't down here for your money
I ain't down here for your love
I ain't down here for your love or money
I'm down here for your soul
O DEANNA
I am a-knocking
O DEANNA
With my toolbox and my stocking
O DEANNA
And I'll meet you on the corner
O DEANNA
Yes, you point it like a finger
O DEANNA
And squeeze its little thing
O DEANNA
Feel its kick, hear its bang
And let no worry about its issue
Don't worry about where its been
and don't worry about where it hits
Cause it just ain't yours to sin
O DEANNA
No it just ain't your to sin
O DEANNA
Sweet Deanna
O DEANNA
And we ain't getting any younger
O DEANNA
And I don't intend gettin' any older
O DEANNA
The sun a hump at my shoulder
O DEANNA
O Deanna!
O DEANNA
Sweet Deanna
O DEANNA
And I ain't down here for your money
I ain't down here for your love
I ain't down here for your love of money
I'm down here for your soul
04 Watching Alice (04:01)
05 Mercy (06:22)
06 City of Refuge (04:47)
07 Slowly Goes the Night (05:23)
08 Sunday's Slave (03:40)
09 Sugar Sugar Sugar (05:01)
10 New Morning (03:46)
11 The Mercy Seat (video mix) (05:05)
