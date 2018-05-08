Ho contattato il musicista svedese Anders Brostrom. Nato e residente a Stoccolma, dopo la fine dell'esperienza con gli Amaxa alla fine del 2015 e un viaggio spirituale in Zimbabwe sulla montagna Domboshawa, Anders ha rilanciato la sua carriera artistica come musicista da zero dando al suo nuovo progetto proprio il nome di questo posto magico da cui ha tratto nuova linfa e ispirazione.

Concepito come un progetto solista, Domboshawa è qualche cosa a cui Anders lavora in maniera libera da ogni schema e condizionamento e che presto, stando a quello che ci dice, potrebbe evolversi in qualche cosa di diverso con la collaborazione di un batterista (Stefan Jakobsson degli Snowy Dunes).

Dopo la pubblicazione di un primo disco su cassetta nel 2016 ("Dark Lights") uscito per l'etichetta svedese Ljudkassett!, Anders è entrato in contatto con il mondo della Drone Rock Records di Brighton, UK.

Praticamente l'etichetta è diventata un po' la sua seconda casa.

L'anno scorso ha pubblicato il primo LP su Drone Rock Records ("Minds Electrix") seguito dalla pubblicazione lo scorso marzo dell'ultimo LP "Bejond Zero".

Ma a quanto pare per ora non è finita qui.

A parte infatti la programmazione di questo nuovo progetto e collaborazione cui ho accennato prima, dovrebbe prossimamente essere in previsione l'uscita di un doppio LP con il recupero di "Vibrations", disco rilasciato solo in formato digitale alla fine del 2017 e che dovrebbe essere oggetto di stampa in un unicum con "Bejond Zero".

Considerando il momento d'oro, una specie di rinascita, della psichedelia svedese, abbiamo parlato di questo e di tanto altro in questa simpatica e breve intervista che vi propongo di seguito.

Buona lettura.

1. Ciao Anders. È un vero piacere fare questa chiacchierata e un'ottima occasione per sapere qualche cosa in più su di te e la tua musica. Cominciamo da quello che credo sia stato un tema centrale nello sviluppo del tuo progetto. Racconti infatti di essere rimasto molto colpito da un tuo viaggio sul Domboshawa, che poi sarebbe (correggimi se sbaglio) una montagna in Zimbabwe non longano dalla città di Harari (una volta nota come Salisbury). Ci racconti qualche cosa di questo viaggio? Non so nulla al riguardo, ma si è trattato di qualche cosa di spirituale solo per quella che è la tua esperienza o in generale la montagna è una meta che viene storicamente considerata avere un certo significato di tipo mistico?

AB. Ciao Emiliano!

Procediamo con ordine.

Come dici, Domboshawa è una montagna nelle vicinanze della città di Harare. La montagna ha una storia antica e vi si possono trovare tracce di tribù e popolazioni che vi hanno vissuto veramente molto tempo fa. Per quanto ne sappia è considerata come un posto speciale in Zimbabwe. Quasi magico.

Comunque è soprattutto un posto bellissimo e il posto ideale per andare a caccia di streghe, che poi è quello che abbiamo fatto. Ma non saprei dirti se questo tipo di esperienza sia tipica e legata a qualche processo di ricerca spirituale.

Sicuramente nel mio caso la cosa ha avuto anche questo effetto. Quindi sì, è una esperienza che credo abbia un suo senso profondo anche in questa direzione se vogliamo.

2. Prima di questo progetto, suonavi con gli Amaxa. Questa esperienza si può dire definitivamente terminata o diciamo che vi siete solo presi una pausa? Domboshawa, invece, si può considerare un open project o è qualche cosa che concepisci solo come un progetto tuo e solo tuo? Come lavori in genere alla tua musica? Pensi di sviluppare il progetto anche in una dimensione live, come pensi di organizzarti in questo caso?

AB. Gli Amaxa sono un progetto che si può definire terminato.

Le cose sono andate in questo modo: abbiamo cambiato chitarrista e nel gruppo è entrato a far parte Christoffer, che suona la chitarra negli Snowy Dunes.

Abbiamo suonato assieme per un anno e ci siamo divertiti un sacco, ma alla fine ci ha mollati (ma non è stata una rottura vera e propria) perché ha scelto di concentrarsi unicamente sugli Snowy Dunes.

Così abbiamo provato a cercare a ricominciare a suonare con altri chitarristi, ma la cosa non sembrava funzionare e alla fine abbiamo lasciato perdere. Ma ci siamo lasciati tutti in ottimi rapporti, restiamo amici come sempre.

Domboshawa nasce invece quando sono stato a un festival di musica psichedelica qui a Stoccolma. C’erano i White Manna, i Carlton Melton... ricordo di avere subito pensato, “Ecco. Questo è quello che voglio fare!”

E la mia idea è stata fin dal principio di lavorare a questa cosa da solo, perché così avrei potuto farla quando e come avrei voluto.

È qualche cosa che concepisco in questo modo: con estrema libertà e senza nessun impegno particolare. Ci sono periodi in cui non suono e non registro nulla. Può succedere per mesi interi. Allo stesso modo in altri casi passo praticamente del tempo a registrare in studio ogni giorno.

Così è andata che ho spedito il mio primo disco, "Dark Lights", all'etichetta svedese Ljudkasett! (che si occupa solo di pubblicazioni su cassetta). A loro è piaciuto e lo hanno pubblicato e questo mi ha ovviamente spinto a andare avanti e registrare nuova musica.

Sì, suonare dal vivo è qualche cosa che mi piacerebbe fare, ma è difficile ovviamente fare tutto da solo. Così con l'ex batterista degli Snowy Dunes, Stefan, stiamo pensando di cominciare una collaborazione solo chitarra e batteria e con l'aiuto di loop registrati.

Purtroppo non abbiamo ancora cominciato a lavorarci su, ma non vediamo l'ora. Non penso che comunque sarà una continuazione del progetto Domboshawa, ma qualche cosa di completamente nuovo.

3. Il tuo ultimo disco si intitola "Bejond Zero". È uscito su Drone Rock Records. Pubblicano un sacco di roba interessante. Di recente ho avuto una chiacchierata anche con gli Snakes Don't Belong In Alaska: un'ottima band e veramente dei ragazzi eccezionali. Che ci racconti del tuo legame con l'etichetta e le altre band che ne fanno parte, in che contatti siete? Che mi dici invece del disco? Come mai lo hai intitolato "Bejond Zero"?

AB. La Drone Rock Records è una fantastica etichetta di Brighton. Sono stato lì a inizio anno e ci siamo conosciuti. C’era una specie di raduno con tutti i gruppi dell’etichetta, oltre i Carlton Melton. Suonavano lì quella sera. Così ci siamo conosciuti. E ho conosciuto un sacco di belle persone nel giro dell'etichetta provenienti da ogni angolo dell’Inghilterra. È stata un’esperienza fantastica!

Il titolo del disco (“Bejond Zero”) diciamo che in sostanza fa riferimento al clima. Abbiamo avuto un inverno particolarmente lungo e freddo in Svezia l’ultimo anno, così mi sono chiuso al sicuro nel mio studio e ho registrato l’album.

4. Penso sinceramente che il tuo ultimo disco sia molto buono. Personalmente trovo interessante il fatto che le tre tracce suonino in maniera abbastanza distinta l'una dall'altra, ma che non manchi in ogni caso il necessario amalgama. Mi daresti una breve descrizione per ognuna delle tre canzoni? Ho una curiosità: alcuni suoni mi hanno fatto pensare a una band storica come i White Heaven e il sound di Michio Kurihara. Li hai mai ascolati? C'è la possibilità che in futuro potresti introdurre delle parti vocali nelle tue canzoni?

AB. Grazie mille! Mi fa molto piacere il disco ti sia piaciuto.

Be’, direi che le tracce siano state sostanzialmente registrate tutte allo stesso modo, ma nel caso di “Explorer” avevo già pronti due riff che volevo inserire nella canzone (mentre in genere semplicemente improvviso più o meno tutto e difficilmente opero sovraincisioni), mentre nel caso di "Rod Oktober" avevo alcuni accordi che mi piacevano, più che altro diciamo che ho lavorato molto sul suono della batteria.

Su "Krystal Hands" volevo semplicemente dare vita a quella che possiamo definire una composizione di free-form psichedelia e che avrebbe dovuto aumentare di intensità con l'introduzione di alcuni solo di chitarra.

No. Sinceramente non ho mai ascoltato niente del musicista di cui parli, ma sicuramente mi andrò a cercare qualcosa a questo punto. Sembra molto interessante!

No. Francamente in questo momento non penso di introdurre nessuna parte cantata nelle mie canzoni. Ma ovviamente mai dire mai!

5. Che cosa ci dici riguardo i tuoi prossimi progetti? Lavori su nuovo materiale o altre pubblicazioni? Ultima domanda: negli ultimi anni il mondo della musica psichedelica sta finalmente riscoprendo musicisti come Trad, Gras e Stenar e di conseguenza riconoscendo il ruolo centrale della Svezia nella nascita e la crescita del genere rock psichedelico in Europa sin dalla fine degli ani sessanta. Quanto di tutto questo ha a che fare con la tua musica? Ci sono veramente un mucchio di buoni gruppi che vengono lì, c'è qualcuno con cui hai un feeling particolare? In ogni caso quanto sono effettivamente conosciute e popolari in Svezia esperienze come i Parson Sound oppure gli International Harvester? O sono anche lì qualche cosa che viene in genere riconosciuto da pochi?

AB. Be’, effettivamente l’unica novità adesso sarà quella di allargare il progetto all’ingresso di un batterista. Come ti dicevo.

Ma sinceramente sono veramente entusiasta di annunciare che il prossimo autunno pubblicherò nuovamente su vinile. Si tratterà di un doppio LP in uscita su Drone Rock Records e che conterrà sia "Bejond Zero" che il disco precedente ("Vibrations"). Così adesso stiamo lavorando su questa cosa. Sai, tutto quello che riguarda la tracklist, la confezione, il colore della stampa del vinile ecc. ecc. E l'artwork ovviamente. Tutto questo è semplicemente fantastico.

Be’, in Svezia - come nel resto del mondo - pare proprio che ora ci sia un mucchio di gente appassionata di musica e questo è fantastico!

Sì, la Svezia ha una storia incredibile e importantissima per il genere, questo lo sanno tutti: ci sono ancora oggi un sacco di persone che comprano dischi vecchi e nuovi, un mucchio di roba. E ci sono un sacco di gruppi storici che suonano ancora (be’, ce ne sono anche altri che hanno smesso) e nonostante il passare degli anni, continuano a suonare in una maniera fantastica.

Ti chiedo scusa nel caso io abbia commesso imprecisioni nella trascrizione delle risposte e ringrazio molto te e tutta la comunità di DeBaser per avermi concesso questo spazio.

Grazie mille!

READ IT IN ENGLISH.

1. Hi Anders. I’m very pleased to have this talk with you and which could be a good occasion to know much more about yourself and your music. Let’s start from what I considered it was actually a central theme into the development of your project. You told you were very impressed from the experience you had in a travel on the Domboshawa, that's actually (correct me if I'm wrong) a mountain in Zimbabwe next to the city of Harari, once known as Salisbury. That’s actually also the name you gave to your musical project. Wanna you tell something about your travel and your experience? I don’t actually know, but is that a place where people do travel looking for spiritual experiences or is it just related to your own impressions?

AB. Hey Emiliano!

Here are the answers to the questions.

The mountain Domboshawa is an ancient mountain outside of Harare and there are a lot of old markings from old tribes that lived there "a very long time ago" and it is considered to be like a magic place in Zimbabwe, but foremost it's a beautiful place and a very nice place to go tracking witch we did.

I dont really know if people did eventually go there for spiritual experiences but I'm sure that it would work.

2. Earlier you started this project you played with the band Amaxa. Did actually that experience come to an end or the project could be start again in the future? ‘bout Domboshawa, is it an open project or something that’s actually to be considered as a solo project and on which you just wanted to work on your own? How do you generally keep on working on your music? What about live performances then, do you think there will be actually the way to arrange something that way?

AB. The Amaxa project came to an end because we fired our first guitarist and brought in Christoffer, who is the gituar player from Snowy Dunes and we kept playing for about one year and had a lot of fun, but he wanted to focus on his main band Snowy Dunes. So he left us and we had auditions with other guitarists, but eventully it just died out. But we all still remain friends.

Domboshawa came about when I went to a psychfest in Stockholm and saw White Manna and Carlton Melton and got an idea like, "This is what I wanna do!"

And I wanted to start a solo project so that I could make music whenever and however I felt like it.

It has always been as a freedom thing to me. There're periods - even months - in which I don't jam and I don't record anything. The same way I'm also eventually in other cases to spend time in the studio in practice every day.

So I sent my first album "Dark Lights" to the Swedish cassette only record label Ljudkasett! and they liked it and released it and that did make me going on into recording more stuff.

Live performances can be done but it's kinda hard to do it all myself with loops... So, me and the former drummer from Snowy Dunes Stefan are planning to start a "band" with loops and drums and guitar, but we haven't still made our first rehersals. In any case we are excited about the project.

I don't think we would call it Domboshawa, so it's gonna be a whole brand new project.

3. Your last album it’s “Bejond Zero”. It was out via Drone Rock Records. Find they actually do release several interesting recordings, I remember I also had a good talk with Snakes Don't Belong In Alaska. They're a good band and very cool guys. What about your relation with the label and the other groups, are you eventually in contact? And what about the record? Starting from the title, what does "Bejond Zero" refer to?

AB. Drone Rock Records is a supercool label from Brighton. I went there at the begininng of this year when I also met the record company. Drone Rock had in fact a showcase for all the bands of the label plus Carlton Melton, who played in the same town that night. So I met them and a lot of the guys from other parts of England. All of them were really nice and we had a great time!.

The title "Bejond Zero" is just like a reference to the weather, we had a really long and cold winter in Sweden this year, so I hid myself in the studio and I recorded some songs.

4. I found actually your album very good. It was really interesting the fact that the three tracks are going to sound not the some way, but that there’s in any case a good amalgamation between them. Do you want to give a short definition or description to everyone of the three songs? Just a curiosity, some sonorities made me think about an historical band as the White Heaven and generally speaking to the style of musician Michio Kurihara. Do you know him? There’s actually the possibility you’re going to introduce some lyrics and vocal parte into your songs?

AB. Thank you! Well, the songs were all recorded in the same way as I always do, but on "Explorer" I actually had two riffs already that I wanted to bring into the song (normally I just improvise everything and I very rarely make second takes) and on the song "Röd Otkober" I had some chords I liked, but mostly I wanted to bring some other style of drumplaying to the song.

On "Krystal Hands" I just wanted to make some free form psychedelia that will develop into some more heavy psych and with the add of some guitar solos.

No, I actually have never listened to them, but I'm gonna sure check them out! That sounds cool.

No, I have got no plans to introduce lyrics or vocal parts to Domboshawa, but you should never say never!

5. What about the next future? Are you working on new material? Involved into other projects? Last question: in the last period the world of psychedelia rediscovered musicians as Trad, Gras and Stenar (and of course all of their other musical projects) and as consequence realised the central role of Sweden into the development of psychedelic-rock in Europe since from the late sixties. How much do all of those experiences affect your art right now? It apparently seems that also nowaday there’s plenty of good band coming from there, there's actually someone who do you have a particular feeling? In any case how much are experiences like Parson Sound or International Harvester effectively known in Sweden? Also there they're part of what we could eventually consider as counter-cutlture?

AB. Well, the only new project right now it is the band with the drummer I talked about earlier in the interview, but I'm also very excited to tell you that there will be another viny of Domboshawa coming out later this fall and it also is going to be released by Drone Rock Records. It's gonna be a double LP with "Bejond Zero" and the album I previously released which is titled "Vibrations". So we are planning the release right now: tracklist, gatefold cover or not, what colours on the vinyl etc. etc. And the artwork of course, so that's superfun!

Well, in Sweden and it seems in the rest of the world there is a huge interest for psychedelic music right now and that's absolutely great! Sweden has got a relevant histosy into psych music and everyone in Sweden knows about that of course, also collecting records and stuff, and some historic groups and musicians do still play (some members have dropped out) and despite years have been passed by, they still sound great.

Sorry for any misspelling and thank you for including me on the webzine!

Grazie mille!