Hakon Adalsteinsson è uno degli scrittori di canzoni e musicisti più bravi e veramente significativi del revival psichedelico Made In Europe degli ultimi anni.

Islandese e attualmente residente a Berlino (ma come scopriremo nel testo dell'intervista, con un legame passato anche con la città di Roma), Hakon è nel giro praticamente da vent'anni, ma la sua produzione discografica e la sua attività si è decisamente intensificata negli ultimi anni. In parallelo con lo studio di cinematografia e sceneggiatura, già membro dei fondamentali Singapore Sling, Adalsteinsson ha sviluppato parallelamente i suoi due progetti principali, The Third Sound e Gunman & The Holy Ghost.

Il primo in particolare ci appare essere ad oggi il suo progetto più definito e quello che forse più sta ottenendo buoni riscontri, dopo le recensioni positive di "Gospels Of Degeneration" (Fuzz Club Records, 2016) e l'uscita dell'ultimo album lo scorso maggio, "All Tomorrow's Shadows" sempre su Fuzz Club.

Contestualizzato all'interno della scena neo-psichedelica, come si evince dall'ascolto della sua musica e dalle sue attitudini musicali e compositive (ma pure da quanto egli stesso afferma in questa intervista), Hakon si ispira in verità a diversi generi musicali. Non ha voluto fare nessun nome preciso, ma penso di potere benissimo dire che ha combinato quel furore garage e shoegaze spinto al massimo della sua potenza noise in un modello adattato alla sua scrittura e che ha determinate ambientazioni oscure che possono ricordare la wave, ma rilette secondo un'ottica psichedelica che attribuisce queste una colorazione più ampia.

Collaboratore di Anton Newcombe (che ha pubblicato su A Recordings sia il disco di debutto di Gunman & The Holy Ghost che di The Third Sound) Hakon ha variamente condiviso il palco con il leader dei BJM in diverse occasioni e in particolare nel tour con Tess Parks e dalla scorsa primavera, si può considerare a tutti gli effetti come un nuovo membro dei Brian Jonestown Massacre con i quali è appena stato in tour negli USA, Australia e Nuova Zelanda.

In questo momento in tour per promuovere il suo nuovo disco ("All Tomorrow's Shadows", Fuzz Club Records, 2018), Hakon ha gentilmente dato la sua disponibilità a rispondere a una intervista via e-mail e che ripropongo sia in lingua italiana che in inglese.

Una bellachiacchierata in cui ci racconta di The Third Sound, "All Tomorrow's Shadows", Brian Jonestown Massacre, Islanda e soprattutto di se stesso e che a questo punto vi propongo augurandovi una buona lettura.

Enjoy.

1. Ciao Hakon. Mi fa molto piacere tu abbia accettato di fare questa intervista, grazie mille. So che ora sei in tour con i Third Sound per promuovere il tuo nuovo disco, "All Tomorrow's Shadows", uscito lo scorso maggio su Fuzz Club Records. Come sta andando il tour, che reazioni sta avendo il pubblico? Mi sembra che il nuovo disco stia avendo un ottimo riscontro. Pensi questo possa aprire una nuova fase nella storia del gruppo?

H. Ciao Emiliano, il piacere è tutto mio. Il pubblico sta rispondendo molto bene sia al disco che ai concerti dal vivo. Penso che abbiamo trovato una buona dimensione per presentare le nuove canzoni dal vivo e abbiamo anche ri-lavorato a vecchie canzoni e tutto sembra filare per il verso giusto. Sta aiutando molto anche la new-entry di un nuovo batterista che è molto bravo e subito si è inserito perfettamente nel gruppo (Fredrik Sunesen). Non so se si possa definire una fase nuova per il gruppo, ma siamo in un ottimo momento.

2. Parlando del disco, ho fatto alcune considerazioni a partire dal titolo "All Tomorrow's Shadows". Ho pensato in particolare a alcune canzoni come "Photographs", il pezzo che ha anticipato l'uscita del disco e che hai realizzato con la collaborazione di Anton Newcombe (c'è anche un bellissimo video realizzato da Jean De Oliveira e con Estelle Moughton) e che mi sembra confermi l'orientamento generale dei contenuti in una rielaborazione di immagini della vita passata. Non parlerei tanto di nostalgia comunque, quanto invece di una certa malinconia non espressa con rabbia oppure fatalismi ma con dignità e vera e propria "eleganza". Scusami per la lunga introduzione, ma volevo sapere il tuo pensiero su queste considerazioni e se vi sia effettivamente un concetto particolare sviluppato all'interno del disco. Che cosa mi dici invece del processo che ha portato alla realizzazione del disco? Hai lavorato da solo a tutte le canzoni (musiche e liriche)?

H. In effetti non direi che ci sia un particolare concetto sviluppato nel disco, però poi diverse idee hanno finito per essere collegate tra di loro. L'immaginario passato può essere sicuramente considerato tra questi contenuti e forse, per spingersi ancora oltre, diciamo che uno dei principali concetti può essere quello di cercare di accettare il fatto che alcune volte le cose abbiano una loro fine naturale e che allora non ci sia semplicemente nulla da fare e che questo vada accettato, sebbene la cosa possa apparire dolorosa.

Ma penso vi siano anche riferimenti a alcune minacce e incertezze per quello che riguarda il futuro e cui è dedicato anche il titolo del disco.

Da un punto di vista musicale anche vi sono riferimenti al passato ma non a un solo e determinato genere. Abbiamo sempre fatto riferimento a diversi generi musicali e il nostro lavoro va per lo più sempre nella ricerca degli elementi che ci piacciono e siano adatti al suono che intendiamo dare al pezzo, questo per quello che riguarda il suono della batteria, la linea di basso, un riff, praticamente ogni aspetto del suono. Non sono mai stato bravo nel seguire delle regole o nel cercare di stare dentro determinati parametri di genere, c'è sempre un mix di idee e suoni diversi.

Per quanto riguarda questo disco ho registrato metà delle canzoni come demo a casa da solo e l'altra metà sono canzoni che io e Robin Hughes (chitarra) abbiamo scritto assieme. Poi abbiamo lavorato un po' sulle demo assieme prima di presentarle al resto del gruppo (Fredrik, batteria e Antonio D'Orazio, basso) che poi hanno dato il loro contributo negli arrangiamenti. Io e Robin poi abbiamo provveduto al mixing. Ho scritto io tutti i testi, tranne per quello che riguarda "Photographs", che è stata scritta da Anton Newcombe.

3. Come è stato lavorare con Anton? "Photographs" non è la prima occasione in cui abbiate collaborato, vero? Hai un disco con la A Recordings pubblicato come Gunman & The Holy Ghost e se non sbaglio, hai collaborato anche alla realizzazione di alcune parti dell'ultimo disco dei BJM (Ndr. "Something Else"). Cosa mi dici del tour con i Brian Jonestown Massacre? Avete ancora un sacco di date in programma, ma com'è andata l'esperienza fino a questo momento? Questo sia per quello che riguarda l'aspetto emozionale, ma anche se pensi di avere diciamo imparato qualcosa da questa esperienza. Sono curioso di sapere come ti sei interfacciato con Anton e Rick (Ndr. Ricky Maymi) per le parti di chitarra.

H. Collaborare con Anton per "Photographs" ha funzionato benissimo. Era l'ultima canzone a cui io e Robin avevamo lavorato, ma ci sentivamo un po' bloccati, non sapevamo come lavorare alle parti vocali, così quando ho scritto ad Anton per il tour dei BJM, ho pensato di mandargli la demo e chiedergli se per caso gli venisse in mente qualcosa. Dopo due o tre ore mi ha contattato e aveva già scritto i testi, registrato le parti vocali e aggiunto un riff. Ha spinto la canzone verso una realizzazione che era esattamente quello che mi aspettavo dalla collaborazione.

Sì, abbiamo lavorato assieme già altre volte in passato. Ha pubblicato i miei primi LP sia come Third Sound che come Gunman & The Holy Ghost. Ho lavorato con lui ad alcune colonne sonore e ho suonato in alcune registrazioni dei BJM. E ho suonato con lui e Tess Parks dal vivo. Ha anche suonato con i Third Sound in alcune occasioni e questo potrebbe succedere di nuovo nel prossimo futuro.

Il tour con i BJM è stato tosto perché molto lungo, ma è stato anche veramente divertente e ho fatto un sacco di nuovi amici e incontrato gente fantastica, questo è stato semplicemente fantastico.

Penso che con Anton e Rick ci completiamo bene come chitarristi e sicuramente nel tempo le cose non potranno che migliorare. Rick mi ha aiutato molto all'inizio del tour mostrandomi alcune cose cui non avevo pensato per quello che riguarda le parti di chitarra ritmica, questo per me è stato molto importante e mi ha reso le cose più semplici.

4. Posso chiederti del tuo rapporto con l'Italia? Voglio dire, ho letto da qualche parte che il progetto Third Sound è cominciato proprio mentre ti trovavi a Roma in Italia, è vero? Come sono andate le cose? Eri a Roma proprio per questa ragione oppure si è trattato di una coincidenza? In ogni caso diresti che c'è un filo comune tra tutti i tuoi lavori e che collega l'inizio del tuo percorso con il punto cui sei arrivato oggi? Quali considereresti come tue principali ispirazioni quando hai cominciato?

H. No, non ero a Roma per lavorare sulla mia musica. Ero stato a Praga quello stesso inverno per studiare cinema e sceneggiatura e avevo pensato di prendermi una pausa dalla musica, a parte qualche concerto che ho fatto in quel periodo con i Singapore Sling. Avevo una fidanzata italiana in quel periodo e dopo essere stati a Praga abbiamo deciso di tornare nella sua città natale, Roma. Non è passato molto tempo prima che io comprassi una chitarra acustica e cominciassi a scrivere canzoni, molto delle quali sono finite nei primi dischi come Third Sound e Gunman. Roma è una città bellissima e ci sono un sacco di cose interessanti, ma è stato difficile trovare le persone giuste con cui lavorare e non mi piaceva come le cose stavano procedendo. Alla fine sono entrato in contatto con un ragazzo che mi ha aiutato a registrare il disco e alcuni amici (Francesco D'Onofrio e Raniero B) mi hanno aiutato a finire il primo disco dei Third Sound. Avevo amici a Berlino e mi aveva sempre trasmesso ottime sensazioni ogni volta che ero stato lì, così ho deciso di trasferirmi e di riprendere a lavorare alla mia musica a tempo pieno. Dopo poco ho lasciato l'Italia sebbene un sacco di gruppi che ora pubblichino con la Fuzz Club stiano uscendo fuori proprio da lì. Magari se fossi rimasto lì ancora per un po' le cose sarebbero andate diversamente, chi lo sa.

Sicuramente c'è un filo conduttore tra tutti i miei dischi, certo, per quello che mi riguarda sicuramente, ma non saprei dirti se questo valga anche per gli altri. In ogni caso ci sono sempre nuovi contenuti che incrocio lungo la strada. Come ho detto prima mi piacciono veramente un sacco di gruppi e artisti che ritengo siano di grande ispirazione, quindi non me la sento di fare dei nomi in particolare.

5. Perché ci sono così tante persone che oggi sono così eccitate per quello che riguarda l'Islanda? Sono serio. Secondo te questo succede perché ha una certa distanza dal resto dell'Europa e il fatto che trattandosi di un'isola, a molti appare come un posto remoto e quindi ideale dove vivere? Che cosa ne pensi? Sei un ragazzo giovane e un musicista, un artista, e sei cresciuto in Islanda ma ora vivi a Berlino. Pensi di avere avuto bisogno di lasciare l'Islanda per crescere sia come musicista che come persona? Sono certo del resto che l'Islanda sia un posto fantastico dove vivere e non sto dicendo di certo che sia un "mortorio", ma è stato quindi necessario per te "sperimentarti" in un contesto diverso?

H. Sai, per dirla tutta non sono sicuro ci sia un sacco di gente che sia veramente eccitata dalla prospettiva di vivere in Islanda, ma sicuramente l'interesse nei suoi confronti è molto aumentato negli ultimi anni. Penso che il fatto sia così remota e geograficamente diversa dalla maggior parte dei posti in Europa sia uno dei principali motivi di attenzione, ma ci sono anche altre ragioni ovviamente. La musica ha sicuramente contribuito a porre l'Islanda al centro delle attenzioni sulla mappa geografica già dall'inizio degli anni 2000 e poi eventi come l'eruzione vulcano che fermò tutti i voli nell'emisfero settentrionale qualche anno fa, fu una grande novità per tutto il mondo.

Ci sono sia aspetti negativi che positivi ovviamente nel turismo in Islanda, quelli negativi sicuramente hanno a che fare con il governo, la città di Reykjavik e l'attività del turismo in se stesso. Reykjavik sta diventando una specie di grande hotel con negozi per lo shopping e airbnb distopici e molte persone non ce la fanno più a vivere in una situazione di questo tipo.

Per me è stato sicuramente di grande aiuto partire e vivere in altri posti. Sono ispirato dalla vita nelle grandi città e in una situazione in questo momento che mi permette di fare quello che voglio e di concentrarmi sulle mie attività artistiche.

Un abbraccio.

Cheers.

1. Hi Hakon. Sincerely happy you accepted to make the interview, so thank you. Know you're now on tour with Third Sound to promote your last album, "All Tomorrow's Shadows", which was out via Fuzz Club in May. How things are going and how people are reacting to the new songs? Apparently it does seem the new album is having a good feedback. Do you think is there a new phase into the history of the project?

H. Hey man, my pleasure. People have been reacting well both to the album and the live shows so far. I think we found a very good way to represent the new material live and we have also reworked on some of the older songs and everything just seems to have clicked. It also helps to have a very solid drummer who understands exactly what we want (Fredrik Sunesen). I don't know if I would call it a new phase but we are definitely on very good form at the moment.

2. Talking properly about the album, I thought about the title "All Tomorrow's Shadows" and its contents. Thinking in particular about it in relation to some songs as "Photographs", the song which anticiped the album and you realised with the collaboration of Anton Newcombe (there's also a very cool video directed by Jean De Oliveira and featuring Estelle Moughton)., it appeared as you wanted the LP to be a rapresentation into imageries of the past. But I would not talk about nolstagy, I feel there is a certain melancholy not expressed with anger neither fatalism but with a certain dignity I would define as "elegance". Sorry for the long introduction, but well I wanted to know if you did effectively work on a particular concept and if some of my thoughts are actually right. Apart than this how was it the whole process into the making of the album? Did you work by yourself to all of the songs (music and lyrics)?

H. I would not say there was a particular concept but rather few ideas that can be linked together in one way or another. Imagery from the past can certainly be mentioned as one of those ideas and maybe to take it even further, trying to accept the fact that sometimes things come to their natural conclusion and there is nothing to be done about that, even though it can be painful to accept.



But I think there are also references to more current threats and uncertainties in the future that the album title also refers to

From a musical point of view there are always references to the past although never to a single or certain genre. We like different types of music and it's always been more about identifying the element's we like and find the right context, whether it s a certain type of drumbeat, a bass line, a riff or even just a certain type of sound. I have never been good at following rules or trying to make a certain type of music, it's always a mix of ideas and sounds.

On this record I did about half of the songs as home demos on my own and the other half were song ideas me and Robin Hughes (guitar) came up with together. We then worked a fair bit on all those demos together before representing them to the rest of the band (Fredrik on Drums and Antonio D'Orazio bass) who then contributed to the songs. Me and Robin then mixed the songs together. I wrote all the lyrics except on Photographs that were written by Anton Newcombe.

3. How it was to work with Anton? "Photographs" it was not the first time you did collaborate with him, not? You got a release via A Recordings as Gunman & The Holy Ghost and if I was not wrong, you also did collaborate to the making of some parts of the last BJM album. Then, how it was to get on tour with Anton with The BJM? You have still to do a lot of dates. But what about the experience to now? Both standing at your own feeling and sensation, if you suppose to have learnt something from that. Curious about how do you relate as a guitarist with Anton and Rick.

H. The collaboration with Anton on Photographs worked incredibly well. It was the last song me and Robin had worked on but we got a bit stuck with it, not knowing what to do about a vocal part, so as I was emailing Anton regarding the upcoming BJM tour I decided to send the demo to him and ask if he could come up with anything. He got in touch about 2 or 3 hours later and had already written the lyrics, recorded the vocals and added a riff. It took the song into a new direction which is exactly what those kind of collaborations should be about.

Yes we have worked on some other projects and he released my first records that I did as Third Sound and Gunman & The Holy Ghost. I have helped him with some film music and also played on some BJM recordings, and I have played with him and Tess Parks live as well. He has also joined The Third Sound on stage and there might be more of that coming in near future

The BJM tour was a tough one like all extensive tours are but also a lot of fun playing and I have made so many good friends and met amazing people on the way, that I am very grateful for.

I think we relate well as guitarists and we will keep getting better and better. Ricky also helped me a lot in the beginning of the tour showing me certain things that I had not thought of regarding the rhythm playing, that meant a lot and made it much easier for me to figure out.

4. Can I ask you about your relationship with Italy? I mean, I read somewhere about it: you early started The Third Sound when you were actually at Rome in Italy, didn't you? So, how it happened? I mean: were you in Rome properly to work on you music or was it just because of a coincidence? Would you say that from the beginning you started making music to now there was actually a common trend between all of your works? Which were in substance your main inspirations when you started making music?

H. No I did not go to Rome specifically to work on music. I had been to Prague first one winter to study film and screenwriting and had sort of decided to take a break from music, apart from few shows I did with Singapore Sling in that period. I had an Italian girlfriend at the time and after the stay in Prague we decided to move to her hometown, Rome. It did not take long until I had bought an acoustic guitar and started writing songs, many of which ended up on the first Third Sound and Gunman albums. Rome is very beautiful and has a lot of nice things but I was struggling with finding the right people to work with and did not like the pace things were moving on. In the end I did manage to find a guy to help me record and to friends (Francesco D'Onofrio and Raniero B) helped me playing on what ended up becoming the first Third Sound album. I had friends in Berlin and had always liked the vibe when I had been there playing shows so I decided moving there to keep working on my music. Shortly after I left Italy though a lot of these bands that now release on Fuzz Club started popping up there, so maybe if I had stayed a bit longer things might have been different, who knows.

I think there is a link through all of it yes, at least for me but maybe other people won't always see it, but there are also new inspirations you find on the way. As I said before there are many different bands I like and could consider inspirations so I would not want to name any specific bands.

5. Why are so many people nowadays so excited about Iceland? Seriously. Would you say it is because the relative distance from the rest of Europe and the fact that's actually an island, so people do see it as a remote and ideal place where to live? What do you think about that? You are a young guy and a musician, definitely an artist, grown up there, but now living in Berlin. You think you needed to leave Iceland to improve yourself as a musician and eventually also to get into less remote place? I'm sure Iceland should be a great place for living and I am not saying of course that's as it was a "cemetery" and not a vivid place, but was it for you necessary to confrontate with other contexts?

H. I am not so sure that a whole lot of people are excited about actually go live in Iceland but interest in going there to visit has been growing rapidly the last years. I guess the place being so remote and also geographically different from most parts of Europe is a big appeal but there are other factors as well. I think Icelandic music helped putting the country on the map especially in the early 2000's and then events like a volcanic eruption that stopped all flights in the northern hemisphere some years ago was a big news story all over the world.

There are both negative and positive sides of the tourism in Iceland but the negative sides have more to do with how it's being handled by the government, city of Reykjavik and the tourist industry it self. Downtown Reykjavik is turning into some kind of hotel, gift shop and airbnb dystopia and most people can't afford living there anymore.

For me personally it helped to move away. I am inspired by city life and also being in a new situation makes you do things by your self out of necessity and helps you keep focus.

Cheers.