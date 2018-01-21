Credo di avere quella che si può definire come una specie di “devozione” nei confronti di questo musicista. La prima volta che lo ho visto suonare dal vivo (per fortuna ho avuto anche altre occasioni) è stato per me un momento di grande ispirazione: una esperienza che mi ha aperto la mente e ha allargato i miei orizzonti come ascoltatore e come individuo. Ma quella non è stata l’unica volta. Negli anni infatti Hugo Race ha continuato a svolgere questo ruolo che definirei "medianico" tra me e nuovi mondi, letteralmente spalancando le porte e aprendo nuove vie a confini mai sorpassati prima. Posti vicini e lontani nello spazio e nel tempo. L’ultimo confine è quello che ha varcato con l’ultimo disco rilasciato come Dirtmusic e intitolato "Bu Bir Ruya" (qui la recensione: https://www.debaser.it/dirtmusic/bu-bir-ruya/recensione) in uscita la prossima settimana su Glitterhouse e registrato in Turchia a Istanbul con la collaborazione (oltre che di Chris Eckman - ovviamente) di un musicista storico e influente come Murat Ertel e Umit Akadale.

Quella che segue è una chiacchierata con Hugo che parte da Melbourne in Australia e che poi diviene un vero e proprio viaggio in giro per il mondo e che tocca anche dall'interno la storia musicale e culturale del nostro paese, con cui Hugo ha un rapporto storicamente importante. Penso che i contenuti delle sue risposte siano qualche cosa di interessante a prescindere dall'aspetto musicale. Anche se, diciamocela tutta, come si fa a considerare qualche cosa di così importante e carica di emozioni, di storia e di suggestioni come la musica da quella che chiamiamo vita.

Buona lettura.

1. Ciao Hugo. Grazie per avermi concesso questa intervista. Ci sono un sacco di cose che vorrei chiederti, così ho deciso di cominciare da quello che potremmo definire come l'inizio. Sei nato a Melbourne all'inizio degli anni sessanta. Crescere in questo contesto si può dire che ti abbia in qualche modo spinto a cominciare a suonare? Quando hai cominciato a suonare si può dire che ci fosse una scena attorno a te? Quali artisti consideri come la tua principale influenza? Che cosa mi dici invece della scena australiana oggi? Ci sono nuovi musicisti e gruppi che vorresti menzionare?

HUGO. Se mi guardo indietro, penso che il mondo della musica in generale, sia sul piano delle nuove tecnologie che per l'aspetto spirituale, sia cambiato in una maniera incredibilmente rapida. Tutti i miei ricordi che riguardano la mia infanzia negli anni sessanta mi arrivano come se fossero filtrati da un altro mondo dove le più grandi meraviglie erano state realizzate con la plastica e con un'etichetta con su scritto "Made In Japan" e il tempo mi appare sfocato per sempre come quelle lunghe caldi estate che bruciavano sulla spiaggia. I miei fratelli e mia sorella più grande cavalcarono l'onda del movimento hippy che si stava sviluppando in Australia e credo di avere vissuto e colto questo tipo di esperienze attraverso i loro occhi, ascoltando i loro dischi, leggendo i loro libri in un momento in cui le coscienze stavano cambiando, parlo sia della mia che quella di tutto il mondo che mi circondava. Erano gli anni della guerra del Vietnam. Ho letto "Naked Lunch" quando avevo tredici anni e questo mi ha condizionato in maniera positiva: è stata la mia prima esposizione a quello che possiamo definire una specie di virus che ha cambiato il mio linguaggio. Ossessionato dalla musica, ascoltavo tutto quello che potevo, che però era molto limitato. Mi ricordo un sacco di cose attraverso la musica che ho ascoltato mentre crescevo, puoi definirla se preferisci come musica prima dell'ascolto in maniera cosciente, era una collezione limitata ma potente di dischi e tutto questo ha sicuramente influenzato poi quello che ho fatto, parlo di musica della fine rock e folk della fine degli anni sessanta mescolata ad alcuni classici. E poi c'era quella musica che potevo ascoltare nella mia testa, ma quella ho impiegato molti anni per riconoscerla.

In quel periodo, l'epoca pre-internet, l'Australia era lontana anni luce da qualsiasi posto. Così uno dei primi dischi che ho comprato all'epoca fu un triplo LP del Sunbury Festival del 1973. Sunbury era nei dintorni di Melbourne, il festival fu organizzato per essere una specie di Woodstock Made in Australia. Il disco per lo più racchiudeva tutta quella che si poteva considerare la cultura musicale di quel periodo - un mucchio di heavy rock, blues e progressive e alcune band che mescolavano assieme tutte queste sonorità. Mi piaceva molto di più della musica pop che passavano alla mia radio a transistor, la maggior parte della quale era bubblegum music. Da qualche parte e in qualche momento ho cominciato a imparare a suonare la chitarra. Uno dei miei fratelli era in una band progressive e suonava la chitarra e quando la band si sciolse, io e un amico comprammo un bel po' della loro strumentazione, parlo di strumentazione molto antiquata ma la usammo per cominciare la nostra band, una band che formammo ai tempi della scuola e che indirettamente acquisì il nome "Plays With Marionettes". Fu la prima band con la quale cominciai a suonare concerti in giro in città. In questo modo entrai in contatto con la scena punk/new wave. Avevo solo sedici e in quel momento cominciarono a emergere dei gruppi incredibili come i Birthday Party/Boys Next Door oppure i Dead Can Dance, in quegli anni (tra la fine degli anni settanta e l'inizio degli anni ottanta) uscì fuori veramente un mucchio di buona musica e tutto questo ebbe su di me una grande influenza e io, tutti quanti ci influenzammo uno con l'altro, c'era uno scambio continuo di energie e attitudini, nichiliste e primitive, che decidemmo di adottare rendendole qualche cosa di nostro con quella carica che puoi avere solo quando hai 18 anni: idealismo e ingenuità allo stesso tempo, una specie di purezza distorta.

2. Nel corso degli anni hai preso parte a un sacco di progetti e collaborato con un numero incredibile di musicisti. La sensazione è che tu abbia una spiccata attitudine a ricercare l'interazione e il contatto con altri musicisti e realtà musicali di volta in volta differenti. Questo è qualche cosa che riguarda l'aspetto musicale ma in generale anche gli aspetti culturali di ogni posto diverso e che sono del resto in qualche maniera legati alle differenti sonorità. Questa mia affermazione è esatta? Quanto questo aspetto ti ha negli anni condizionato sia come musicista che in generale nella tua vita personale e privata?

HUGO. Praticamente ho messo assieme la mia curiosità naturale, la voglia di viaggiare e la fame e la voglia di fare musica, quando ho cominciato a girare il mondo e andare in tour. Ho scritto di questo anche nel mio libro "Road Series": ho parlato di come la musica e il territorio e il clima e la cultura siano tutte cose collegate tra di loro. La musica è questo mare di suono che ci cironda tutti i giorni ma anche connessa effettivamente ai fiumi e all'oceano. Non sopporto non potere approfondire il suono e quello che è il suo significato e le sue connessioni e quelli che sono i vari riferimenti e i rimandi culturali. La profondità inizia dove comincia l'azione. L'eco dell'umanità riecheggia in tutto il mondo e questo ci sfida a scoprire sia quello che ci è familiare che l'ignoto. La musica "collaborativa" e tutti i progetti in cui mi sono imbarcato o in cui sono inciampato, erano e sono ancora oggi un modo di imparare qualche cosa dalle altre persone e allo stesso modo queste persone ti insegnano qualche cosa su di te e forse nel frattempo crei anche qualche cosa di nuovo sul piano musicale. Un ibrido che riflette una realtà in continuo e rapido cambiamento e in cui ogni cosa è praticamente solo un nuovo grado di separazione.

3. Negli ultimi anni sono rimasto veramente colpito da uno dei tuoi progetti in particolare. Parlo dei "Dirtmusic", il progetto che hai cominciato con altri due grandi musicisti come Chris Brokaw e Chris Eckman. Quel progetto mi ha letteralmente spalancato le porte di un intero mondo che poi sarebbe la musica e la cultura del Nord-Ovest Africano e quella che poi sarebbe la musica tuareg, quella che chiamano "tishoumaren". Tra le altre cose hai anche registrato e collaborato con i Tamikrest di Ousmane Ag Mossa. Come hai cominciato a interessarti a questo tipo di cultura? Si può dire che tu abbia compiuto una specie di viaggio nel passato alla ricerca delle origini della musica blues? Volevo anche chiederti se ti consideri principalmente come un musicista blues o se invece secondo te questa è una definizione limitata.

HUGO. Considero veri musicisti blues gli afro-americani della generazione di grandi come John Lee-Hooker o Son House, questi qui erano i veri musicisti blues. Hanno fatto la storia a loro tempo e hanno lasciato dietro di sé leggende e la musica e un modello culturale da seguire, punti di vista differenti di fare musica rispetto al passato e in cui le canzoni sono effettivamente una specie di microcapsule di emozioni e ricordi sparati nello spazio.

Non mi considero esattamente come un musicista blues. In verità non mi interessa un granché di definirmi in qualche modo, sono troppo impegnato a tirarmi fuori da qualsiasi etichetta perché ci sono un sacco di mondi diversi all'interno della musica da popolare. Ma sono sicuramente stato un sacco influenzato dal blues (come da altri generi) e lo uso un sacco nelle mie composizioni come forma base e come sfumatura.

In "John Lee Hooker's World Today" siamo andati a fondo nella storia del blues, per quello che riguarda il vibe, il metodo, il rituale e lo stile, senza considerare la forma predefinita in dodici battute, abbiamo considerato il modo di suonare i bassi e il beat, i vari pattern e il modo di estrapolare questi e inserirli all'interno del contesto di ogni composizione. Quello che mi ha veramente aiutato è stato andare in tour con Michelangelo per tre mesi. Abbiamo suonato circa 70 concerti e alla fine ho veramente avuto la sensazione di capire che cosa stavamo veramente facendo. Devi sporcarti le mani per fare un buon l avoro. Le cose non vengono fuori facilmente, niente succede per caso, devi combattere per vincere.

È stato lo stesso con i Dirtmusic in Mali, non sapevamo nulla, probabilmente non sapevamo esattamente neppure perché eravamo lì. Sì, seguivamo le tracce della storia della musica blues fino alle origini, ma non era solo questo, volevo anche in qualche modo allontanarmi da determinati schemi e prendere una distanza da tutto quello che avevo già fatto e conosciuto e imparare qualche cosa di nuovo. Incontrare Ousmane e i Tamikrest è stato una svolta per tutti quelli che sono stati coinvolti in questo progetto. Nessuno poteva sapere che cosa sarebbe successo. Ci siamo divertiti un mucchio a suonare nel deserto, è qualche cosa che mi porto dentro ancora oggi e che mi continua a influenzare in quello che faccio sia in maniera consapevole che non.

4. Penso di non sbagliare se dico che hai un rapporto privilegiato con il nostro paese (Ndr. L'Italia.). Ti ho visto suonare dal vivo un sacco di volte e con diversi progetti. Mi ricordo benissimo anche quella volta che a Napoli, che poi sarebbe la città dove sono nato e dove vivo, quando hai eseguito dal vivo il progetto "The Merola Matrix". Fu veramente una cosa simpatica. Che idea assurda! In ogni caso, nel corso degli anni hai collaborato con un sacco di musicisti italiani, a partire da Marta Collica (che poi sarebbe l'altra metà del progetto "Sepiatone") ma anche Manuel Agnelli e gli Afterhours, Cesare Basile e in particolare ultimamente con l'ensemble Sacri Cuori, che praticamente sono oramai componenti in pianta stabile della tua band attuale: Hugo Race Fatalists. Com'è nato questo rapporto con il nostro paese e che cosa pensi della scena musicale italiana? In ogni caso - partendo ovviamente dalla musica - senti una connessione speciale con la nostra storia e la nostra cultura?

HUGO. Sì. Effettivamente devo avere una forte connessione con l'Italia. Non penso di poter spiegare questa cosa. Non sono religioso ma sento una specie di fatalismo, quella che possiamo chiamare predestinazione, e cerco di seguire questa guida anche nel mio lavoro. Devo dire che in questo caso non sia casuale che i Fatalists siano una band italiana. L'incontro con i Sacri Cuori è stato allo stesso tempo una convergenza di idee e di interessi nel campo della musica ma anche un incrocio del destino. Abbiamo registrato assieme "We Never Had Control" e "24 Hours To Nowhere". Antonio Gramentieri, Diego Sapignoli e Checco Giampaoli portano in dote delle qualità uniche e penso che questo porti anche delle influenze italiano nel mio sound e in particolare per quello che riguarda sonorità e sapori tipici della regione romagnola. Hanno uno stile loro unico peculiare e che possono avere solo provenendo da quel background particolare. Ho cominciato a passare un sacco di tempo in Italia a partire dagli anni novanta. Mia moglie è abruzzese, è cresciuta in Australia e abbiamo cominciato a venire qui sempre più spesso da Berlino e ci siamo fatti un sacco di amici e una cosa poi tira l'altra. Così mi sono ritrovato a vivere in Sicilia per un periodo. In quegli anni ho messo in piedi il progetto Sepiatone e registrato "In Sepiatone" e "Dark Summer" con Marta Collica e Cesare Basile e con i Dounia, i Dining Rooms e Giovanni Ferrario.

Penso che poi tutte queste esperienze relativamente il mio legame con l'Italia si possano riassumere con "The Merola Matrix", che per me è stato una specie di studio del mezzogiorno attraverso la sua musica popolare e quelle che erano le mie reazioni davanti a questi filmati d'epoca. All'inizio volevo solo lavorare con del materiale relativo Mario Merola, ma lo Zo Centro di Catania, che supportava il progetto, mi ha spinto a considerare anche parte della cultura sicula. Ci ho messo tre o quattro anni per andare a fondo nella cosa, ho avuto bisogno di tempo, e ho avuto bisogno di collaborare con grandi musicisti, tecnici del suono e video. Prima o poi mi piacerebbe portare a Napoli dal vivo una versione Matrix 2.0.

5. Recentemente ho scritto (qui: https://www.debaser.it/hugo-race-and-michelangelo-russo/john-lee-hookers-world-today/recensione) del tuo disco in collaborazione con Michelangelo Russo e che consiste praticamente in un omaggio a John Lee Hooker (Ndr. "John Lee Hooker's World Today, Gusstaff Records) in cui avete ripreso alcuni dei classici di una delle figure fondamentali della storia del blues e che avete reinterpretato in una maniera che considero comunque molto personale. Devo dire che il disco mi è piaciuto molto e questo in modo particolare perché nell'omaggiare John Lee Hooker ci avete messo molto anche di vostro, creando così un rapporto speciale con quello che penso siano uno dei tuoi artisti preferiti. Ci dici qualche cosa in più su questo disco? Come mai proprio un omaggio a John Lee Hooker? Come è stato collaborare con Michelangelo Russo? Ci dici qualche cosa in più su di lui? Ultima domanda: a cosa stai lavorando in questo momento? Ci dobbiamo aspettare qualche cosa di nuovo nel prossimo periodo?

HUGO. "John Lee Hooker's World Today" non è mai stato pensato come un progetto. È stata un'idea che si è evoluta in modo casuale. Semplicemente il promoter di un club di Berlino mi chiese se mi andava di fare un live di vecchie canzoni rhythm and blues degli anni cinquanta e io gli ho proposto di suonare Hooker e la gente sembrava apprezzare la cosa, così abbiamo portato avanti la cosa e abbiamo registrato il disco in un solo giorno a Berlino dal vivo in studio tirandolo fuori tutto dalla sua dimensione acustica. Mi piace il lavoro di Hooker e ho ricercato un modo diciamo per modernizzarne il vibe e fare arrivare questo suono a un audience più giovane, creando allo stesso tempo qualche cosa di nuovo. È stato un bel viaggio per me e Mica, un viaggio nel passato fino alle nostre origini, ma anche nel nostro strano futuro (ora) in cui (in maniera simile) la tecnologia incontra il blues del delta in una specie di collisione.

Michelangelo Russo è un pittore di arte astratta del Sud Italia e che ora vive a Melbourne ed è uno dei miei migliori amici. Abbiamo vissuto a Berlino nello stesso periodo e poi ci siamo rivisti in Australia. Abbiamo amici in comune, Mica mi ha invitato al suo studio per suonare un po' di blues assieme. C'erano tele gigantesche alle pareti e pitture e sostanze chimiche dappertutto, opere d'arte gigantesche. Questo succedeva nel 1994 e abbiamo lavorato assieme sin dal periodo dei True Spirit e in altri progetti sperimentali come Transfargo. Mica non è esattamente un musicista di professione, così con lui non ci sono regole - suona esattamente nella stessa maniera in cui dipinge, in una maniera carica di energia astratta.

Lavoro sempre su nuova musica e su nuovi progetti.

Settimana prossima uscirà il mio disco nuovo con i Dirtmusic! Si intitola "Bu Bir Ruya" ed è stato registrato un anno fa a Istanbul con il grande musicista turco e maestro del saz psichedelico Murat Ertel. Amo questo disco, è carico di turbolenti suggestioni turche ma conserva allo stesso tempo tracce del nostro lavoro in Mali. È una combinazione di tute queste cose assieme e di tutto quello che porta in dote ciascuno dei musicisti coinvolti che rende incredibilmente potente il suo suono, il suo ritmo, i suoi caratteri culturali e politici.

1. Hi Hugo. Thank you for releasing us this interview. There were a lot of things I wanted to ask you, so I decided to start from what we could consider as the beginning. You were born in Melbourne in the early sixties. Did that context give you any inspirations to start making music? When you started, you could say there was a musical scene around you? Who are the artists you could consider as your early influences? What about the Australian music scenes nowaday? There're some brand new groups or artists you want to mention?

HUGO. When I look back, the speed of change in music, in in the world generally, technologically and spiritually, was incredibly fast. I recall all kinds of child-filtered 60s memories from another world where the greatest novelties were made out of plastic stamped with ‘Made in Japan’ and time warped on forever through long hot summers burning up on the beach. My older brothers and sister caught the hippy wave breaking in Australia and I guess I absorbed it through their eyes, listened to their records, read their books in a moment where consciousness was shifting, both mine and the world around me. At the time, Vietnam was going on.

I read Naked Lunch when I was about thirteen, and that messed with my mind in a positive way – early exposure to the language virus. Obsessed with music, I listened to everything available, which was very very limited. I remember so much through the music I heard growing up, pre-conscious music you could call it, a limited but potent collection of records and all of it probably influenced what I have done since, late sixties rock and folk mixed up with some classical music. And then there was what I could hear in my head, and it took years to find it.

At that time, pre-internet, Australia was light years away from anywhere. So one of the first records I bought was a triple album of the Sunbury festival 1973. Sunbury was in the country outside Melbourne and it was created as a kind of Australian Woodstock. That album pretty much summarizes the musical culture of the time – a lot of heavy rock, blues and prog, some bands mixing it all together. I liked it a lot more than the factory pop music on the transistor radio, most of which was bubblegum. Somewhere, somewhen, I started learning to play guitar. One of my brothers was in a prog band playing guitar and when that band broke up, a friend and I bought some of their equipment, very primitive stuff but we used it to start our own band, a band we’d formed at school that indirectly became Plays With Marionettes, the band I first started playing shows with in the city. Through that, I became involved with the punk/new wave scene when I was about 16, incredible bands like Birthday Party/Boys Next Door, Dead Can Dance, actually a lot of exciting music exploding around 1980, all of this was influential and I was, we were, caught up in the flow of that, the sheer energy and attitude, nihilistic and primitive, we adopted it, made it our thing in a way that you can only do when you’re like eighteen years old – idealism, naivety, a kind of misguided purity.

2. Through the years you have taken part to a lot of projects and collaborated with an incredible number of musicians. The sensation it is that you have always had the attitude to interact with other musicians and other musical realities different from the one you grew up. It seems like you are effectively interested into everything has got to do with music and consequently with the cultures that the different sonorities are going some way to rapresent. Is this consideration right? How much has this thing conditioned you both as a person in your private life than as a musician?

HUGO. I pooled all my curiosity and wanderlust and music hunger together when I started traveling and touring. I wrote about this in my book, Road Series, about how it seems to me that music and terrain and climate and culture interconnect. Music is this sea of sound that surrounds us every day but its also connected to the rivers, the ocean. I get bored if I can’t go deep into the sound and meaning and connection and reference and evocation. Deep is where the action is. The visceral experience of being human echoes around the world, we echo each other to discover both the familiar and the unknown. Collaborative music, all the projects I embarked upon or stumbled into, were and still are an education where you learn from other people as they teach you about yourself, and in the process perhaps create new hybrid musical forms reflecting a high speed reality where everything is only one degree of separation away.

3. I was very impressed by one of your project in particular in the last years. I'm talking about 'Dirtmusic', the project you set up along with two other great musicians as Chris Brokaw and Chris Eckman. That project really opened my mind to an entire world that's the music and the culture from the North-West of Africa and realities like the tuareg music, the so-called 'tishoumaren'. In that context you also performed and recorded with Tamikrest by Ousmane Ag Mossa. How does it start your interest into that kind of culture? It is right to say that you made a travel into the past of the history of the blues to its origin? I wanted also to ask if it's substantially righ to consider you mainly as a blues musician and singer/songwriter or if you think that's a restricted definition.

HUGO. I see blues musicians as the elder generation black American greats like John Lee Hooker or Son House, all those guys are the real blues, they had their time and their space and left legends and music and kind of ways of being, alternative viewpoints into writing songs, into what songs actually are – microcapsules of emotion and memory blasted into space.

I don’t see myself as a blues musician. I don’t really care to define myself at all, I’m too busy trying to get out of that box because there are so many different musical worlds to inhabit. But I am influenced by blues (and everything else as well), and I use it in my work as frame and catalyst.

In John Lee Hooker’s World Today we went deep into it, the vibe, the method, the ritual, freestyle, no twelve-bar, the linear pulse of bass and beat, the pattern, the extraction. What really locked it all in was going on tour with Michelangelo for like 3 months, about 70 shows, I felt like I finally understood what I was, what we were trying to do. You have to get your hands dirty, you know, do some work. It doesn’t come easy, doesn’t just happen, you have to chase it down.

Like Dirtmusic in Mali, we didn’t know, couldn’t say what we were looking for exactly. Following the trail of the blues story back to the roots yes but not only, I also just wanted to shift the paradigm, the reference, get some distance from what I’d already done and find out more of what I don’t know. Meeting Ousmane and all of Tamikrest was a turning point for everyone involved in so many ways. No one could see that coming. We had a great time jamming in the desert, I can still here it somewhere far off in the distance, it continues to influence what I do in obvious and not so obvious ways.

4. Think I'm not wrong if I would say you have a special connection with our country (Ndr. Italy.). I see in fact you performing a lot of times and with different several projects. I also remember very well that time in Napoli, the city where I'm from and I actually live, when you performed live 'The Merola Matrix'. It was so nice. What a brilliant idea! By the way, you also collaborate along the years with a lot of Italian musicians, starting from the nice and amusing Marta Collica (who is also the other half part of your project 'Sepiatone'), but also Manuel Agnelli and Afterhours, Cesare Basile and in particular with the Italian ensemble Sacri Cuori, that are also members of your actual band, Hugo Race Fatalists. When you started to feel a relevant connection with this country and what do you think about the musical scene in Italy? In any case - starting obviously from music - do you feel a kind of connection with the Italian history and culture?

HUGO. Yes I guess I must have a strong connection with Italy. I can’t really explain it. I’m not religious but I do kind of feel a certain fatalism, a sense of predestination, and I try to work with it as a guide. I should say it is no accident Fatalists are an Italian band. Coming together with Sacri Cuori was a convergence of ideas and musical paths and personal twists of fate. We made records with names like We Never Had Control and 24 Hours to Nowhere. Antonio Gramentieri, Diego Sapignoli and Checco Giampaoli bring a totally unique and I think Italian sound to what I do, drawing on their roots and Romagnolo flavours. There is a style to this that could only happen here. I started spending a lot of time in Italy back in the nineties. My wife was Abruzzese, grown up in Australia and we started coming here to get out of Berlin for a while and we made some friends, doors open, one thing leads to another. I ended up living in Sicily for years around the time of the Sepiatone albums, In Sepiatone and Dark Summer, working with Marta Collica and Cesare Basile and other great Italian artists including Dounia (who collaborated with Sepiatone), The Dining Rooms and Giovanni Ferrario.

I think it all came together (my connection with Italia) in the Merola Matrix, which was really a kind of study of the mezzogiorno through its musica popolare and me reacting to it as raw footage. I was originally planning to just work with the Merola material, but the Zo Centro in Catania, who supported the project, wanted me to widen the focus to include more of the cultura Sicula. Over a period of three or four years I went deeper into the sound and concept, it took time, and it also took the willing collaboration of some great musicians, sound techs and video makers. Someday, we hope to bring the live Matrix 2.0 back to Napoli.

5. I recently wrote about your album collaboration with Michelangelo Russo and dedicated to John Lee Hooker (Ndr. 'John Lee Hooker's World Today', Gusstaff Records) in which you reprised some of the classic songs of one of the fundamental historical personalities into the history of blues, interpretating it into a way I would like to consider as it is your peculiar and own style. I have to say I apprecciated this album a lot and especially because you put into this homage a lot of yourself, creating a special connection between you and who I guess he is actually one of your favourite artists ever. Would you like to tell us something about this album? Why did you decide to make an homage to John Lee Hooker? How it was to collaborate with Michelangelo Russo? I don't know him very well. Do you want to introduce him to us? Final question: are you actually working on something new? Do we have to expect some new brand music from you soon?

HUGO. John Lee Hooker’s World Today was never planned as a project. It was an idea that evolved in a really casual way, a nightclub promoter in Berlin asked me to do a live set of backdated 50s RnB, I proposed just covering Hooker and people were really digging it so we moved forward and recorded the album in one day in Berlin, live in the studio, blasting it out through a PA system. I dig the work of Hooker and I could see a way to modernize the vibe and bring the sound to a new maybe younger audience, creating something new in the process. It was a fantastic trip for me and Mica, a journey into the past and back to our roots, but also into a strange future moment (now) where (analogue) techno meets the delta blues in our collision chamber.

Michelangelo Russo is an abstract painter from south Italy who lives in Melbourne and also one of my best friends. We lived in Berlin around the same time and met later in Australia. We had mutual friends, Mica invited me to his studio to jam out some acoustic blues just for kicks. There were these giant canvases on the walls and paint and chemicals all over the place, great artworks. That was 1994 and we’ve been working together ever since in the True Spirit and some other experimental projects like Transfargo. Mica’s thing is that he’s not a trained musician so there are no rules – he just plays and thinks like he paints, in high energy abstraction.

I’m always working on new music, new projects.

Next week the new Dirtmusic album will be released! It is called Bu Bir Ruya, and we recorded it in Istanbul a year ago with the great Turkish psyche-saz master, Murat Ertel. I love this album – it has this very strong subversive Turkish feel to it but somehow retains traces of our work in Mali, and the combination of everything and everybody involved has made it incredibly powerful in its beat and mood and politics.