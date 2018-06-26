Con questa intervista proviamo a parlare di musica da una prospettiva differente a quella solita. Del resto anche nelle altre interviste proposte, ho sempre cercato di andare oltre i semplici contenuti musicali e provare a entrare veramente dentro quelle che sono le storie delle persone intervistate e il loro rapporto con la loro musica e in generale il contesto in cui operano e che non riguarda chiaramente aspetti anche di carattere sociale e culturale.

Posso dire di conoscere bene Monica Melissano aka Monique Emme (e-mail: melissanomonica(at)gmail.com), che considero una persona molto brava nel suo lavoro e un'ottima ascoltatrice di musica.

Monica lavora nel campo musicale e si occupa di promozione e management praticamente da vent'anni. Nel 2010 (dopo altre esperienze maturate negli anni, tra cui quella della Suiteside a partire dal 2000) è titolare del progetto A Giant Leap (pagina Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AGiantLeap.MoniqueM), che si occupa di booking e management a livello europeo.

Quando le ho proposto un'intervista per parlare a 360° della sua attività e della sua esperienza diretta sul campo, Monica ha molto gentilmente accettato di rispondere alle mie come sempre lunghissime domande. La ringrazio ancora per la grande cortesia e disponibilità dimostrata.

Il risultato è quindi una robusta intervista (disponibile sia in italiano che inglese) che in verità è anche una vera e propria rappresentazione del quadro generale musicale italiano e europeo e secondo il punto di vista di un addetto ai lavori e con una ricostruzione "storica" (diciamo così) per quello che riguarda gli ultimi vent'anni e che tocca anche questioni di carattere sociale e nel mondo delle comunicazioni e interazioni tra le persone a tutti i livelli.

Buona lettura.

1. Ciao Monica. Diciamo che questa è un'intervista un po' diversa dal solito, perché invece che intervistare un musicista oppure una band, parliamo invece con una persona che si può definire a tutti gli effetti come un addetto ai lavori. Da inizio 2010 (correggimi se sbaglio) sei titolare di A Giant Leap, una booking agency e con la quale ti occupi di promozione e management. Praticamente parliamo di una esperienza che va avanti da quasi dieci anni. Ci dici se questa è la tua prima esperienza o meno nel settore e come sono cominciate le cose? Se c'è stato un contesto oppure una situazione particolare che ti hanno spinto a intraprendere questo tipo di attività o se oppure ti ci sei semplicemente ritrovata dentro?

M. Ciao, e grazie per l'opportunità.

Come hai scritto A Giant Leap – come booking e management a livello europeo – nasce nel 2010, ma la genesi non è altro che un sorta di transmutazione in stile fenice che rinasce dalle ceneri da quella che era Suiteside, l'etichetta indipendente che ho inventato e gestito dal 2000. Suiteside (https://suiteside.wordpress.com/) è stata una delle primissime etichette indie italiane, assieme a Gamma Pop, Wallace, Homesleep, Snowdonia. Questo quando il termine indie aveva un senso preciso e non snaturato, vicino per attitudine e idee a indie soprattutto statunitensi che han fatto la storia, come K Records, Dischord, Kill Rock Stars.

Ho lavorato con bands che spero alcuni ricorderanno, come Rollercoaster, Lo-Fi Sucks, Morose, Candies, The Banshee. Bands che a un certo punto, quando a fine anni '00 l'Italia iniziava a ripiegarsi sul cantato in italiano, stavano avendo maggiori riscontri all'estero, sia come tours che come recensioni. Aggiungi il fatto che sia io che alcune bands avevamo investito non poco in uffici stampa britannici che – forse sapendo di aver a fare con stranieri – non avevano fatto un gran lavoro, a fine 2009 la decisione è stata di trasferirmi a Londra, per testare e tastare la situazione in prima persona. E di focalizzarmi su booking e management a livello europeo lasciando cadere il lato discografico. Da qui la decisione del cambio di nome. La mia intenzione iniziale era quella di promuovere i gruppi italiani ancora attivi del catalogo Suiteside. Poi...le cose han preso una piega differente!

2. Immagino che per svolgere una attività di questo tipo sia indispensabile in primo luogo una certa apertura mentale e una certa predisposizione alla interazione con gli altri, ma che soprattutto non sia possibile svolgerla senza un particolare amore e legame con la musica e credo senza essere in qualche maniera inseriti nella realtà musicale contemporanea almeno a livello europeo e non solo italiano. La prima cosa che ti volevo chiedere è se effettivamente pensi invece sia possibile occuparsi di promozione e management senza i due requisiti che ho menzionato? La seconda è se da questo punto di vista nel corso degli anni hai riscontrato effettivamente una certa vivacità da questo punto di vista in Europa come nel nostro paese e quali differenze ci sono tra l'Italia e fuori e se magari ti va di raccontarci una esperienza significativa nel merito (ammesso ce ne siano).

M. Sì, ovviamente è possibile occuparsi di musica senza avere la passione per farlo, o comunque per altri motivi. Ho visto tante etichette e locali che han cambiato compleatamente genere seguendo le mode del momento. Onestamente, è anche il modo più facile per averne un rendiconto economico.

Io ho iniziato ad appassionarmi alla musica in pieno periodo new wave. A 13 anni avevo già il mio primo programma radiofonico in una radio locale a Lecce, la mia città Natale. Il mio difetto è che non riesco a lavorare su cose che non mi piacciono, che non amo, che non ascolterei dalla mattina alla sera. Il pregio è che sono fra le persone che le “scene” - dall'indie italiano al cosidetto psych – ha contribuito a inventarle e farle crescere.

Poi arriva il business e snatura tutto. E questo è identico ovunque, con la differenza che in Italia arriva tutto con anni di ritardo (basti pensare alla trap, di cui si parla tanto, che in realtà nei paesi anglosassoni è già “roba vecchia”). Quel che posso dire è che ho realizzato di più nei due anni a Londra che nei 10 precedenti in Italia. Lì contano più l'entusiamo e le idee delle conoscenze, e dopo poche settimane avevo già band inglesi che mi chiedevano di occuparmi del loro booking.

3. Come entri in contatto con i musicisti che poi entrano a far parte del tuo "roster"? Hai una serie di contatti in primo luogo con le etichette discografiche, produttori, oppure sono semplicemente e direttamente i musicisti che ti conoscono in qualche modo a contattarti oppure loro stessi a proporti ad altri? Negli anni hai collaborato con un sacco di gruppi, ti va di elencarcene qualcuno? C'è stata una esperienza in particolare che ti ha regalato determinate soddisfazioni? Di che tipo?

M. In genere ha sempre funzionato col passaparola. Quando iniziai nel 2000 a curare booking e management per i Rollercoaster, la prima band in assoluto per cui ho lavorato, appena loro vennero fuori come stampa e date altre band iniziarono a contattarmi.

E' successo così anche per i gruppi stranieri, soprattutto passaparola: come A Giant Leap ho lavorato con un po' tutti i gruppi del circuito “neo-psych” (parola che odio): The Tamborines, The Telescopes (che avevo portato in Italia nel 2003 per la prima volta), The Cult of Dom Keller, The Underground Youth, The Lucid Dream, Singapore Sling, Dead Rabbits, Adam Franklin di Swerwedriver...

C'è stato forse un solo caso in cui fui io a contattare una band, e si collega alla seconda parte della domanda! Nel 2006 vidi per caso suonare a Genova – la città dove vivo – i Piatcions, band garage r'n'r di Domodossola. Mi fulminarono... Fuzztones meet The Verve! Gli scrissi su My Space il giorno dopo e da lì iniziammo a collaborare. Li ho conosciuti da ragazzini e ne abbiam viste tante, loro ci hanno davvero creduto e han perseverato dove in tanti si son fermati: tour assurdi con tirate uniche da Lille a Zagabria, notti a dormire in 10 su brandine in Repubblica Ceca, concerti storici come quello con Anteloids e Koolaid Electric Company ai Corsica Studios a Londra, o il primo Bad Vibration all dayer allo Shacklewell Arms a Londra nel 2012 (quando nel backstage si parlava della nascita di Fuzz Club). Per non parlare del primo Liverpool Psych Fest, quando litigavo col sound guy del loro palco per farli iniziare 10 minuti più tardi ed evitare il clash coi Dead Skeletons, che per problemi tecnici avevano iniziato in ritardo sul main stage!

Ho visto crescere loro assieme ad A Giant Leap ed a tutta una scena che in realtà all'inizio era più che altro un gruppo di amici accomunati da passioni comuni. Ora Davide e Franci sono Thrown Down Bones e stanno per uscire col secondo album, per cui c'è attesa ovunque, e anche se non lavoriamo assieme al momento I'm very proud of this!

4. So che questa domanda potrebbe sembrare quasi "provocatoria", ma non lo è ovviamente: quanto pensi sia determinante una buona attività di management e promozione oggi nel mondo della musica? Parliamo chiaramente di un livello diverso da quello della musica mainstream. Ma qui ti faccio anche un'altra domanda, secondo te che differenze ci sono tra i due livelli? Oppure, ma quanti livelli ci sono veramente?

M. Non esistono livelli, esiste chi ha talento e ha qualcosa da dire e chi non ce l'ha. Puoi avere tutti i soldi del mondo, ma se non c'è sostanza l'hype prima o poi si sgonfia. Come puoi essere nessuno – come band e come manager – e aver tanta voglia di dire qualcosa da inventarti i modi per farlo. Malcom McLaren, Andrew Loog Oldham, Tony Wilson... le loro storie le conosciamo tutti no?

Cosa risponderesti invece a chi potrebbe sostenere che non ci voglia nessun requisito o qualità particolare per svolgere questo tipo di attività? Pensi di esserti specializzata negli anni? Non mi piace fare i conti in tasca a nessuno e neppure parlare di soldi, però mi sembra una domanda pertinente: si può vivere di management e promozione di gruppi diciamo che facciano parte di una determinata scena o che siano comunque riconducibili a una dimensione alternative o indipendente? E i musicisti invece? Per quella che è la tua esperienza, collabori con persone che si occupano e vivono solo di musica oppure persone che si disimpegnano tra diversi lavori?

M. Guarda, nel corso dei (tanti) anni ho avuto persone che mi han chiesto di imparare, e siccome a volte ho dovuto dire di no a proposte interessanti non potendo far tutto da sola, in alcuni casi ho accettato. Ma mai con successo. Uno perchè son proprio poco portata a insegnare, due perchè in tanti si spazientiscono quando scoprono che fare booking è soprattutto assillare la gente! Requisiti che considero necessari sono pazienza e passione. E – almeno per quel che mi riguarda – una sorta di dipendenza dalla dimensione in parte irreale del setting concerto / festival / vita on the road. Poi c'è da dire che i rapporti te li costruisci con gli anni.

Sia per la promozione che per il booking contatto persone che in alcuni casi conosco da 20 anni, persone che magari scrivevano per fanzine e ora sono direttori di riviste nazionali. Mi dan retta perchè c'è un rapporto di fiducia nella qualità delle cose che propongo. Ovviamente ci sono anche persone con cui non lavoro più perchè ho avuto degli scazzi (come avviene non solo a me)... e da questo punto di vista chi inizia ha il vantaggio di avere tabula rasa!

Sul discorso economico... io ho scelto di vivere a basso budget (affitto in provincia e no frills) proprio per non essere schiava di un lavoro da ufficio e poter fare qual che amo. Ci vivi bene se hai band che prendono cachet da migliaia di euro, ma al 90% quando ci arrivano te le portano via agenzie più grosse. Quasi tutte le persone che conosco del giro – anche label manager di etichette considerate importanti – hanno altri lavori, con cui spesso finanziano la label.

I musicisti spesso si trovano al bivio cruciale di dover scegliere fra la musica e il lavoro, specialmente chi ha famiglia o mutui da pagare, e paradossalmente questo avviene proprio quando le cose iniziano a ingranare e le ferie non bastano più per i giorni di tour. Va meglio a chi ha lavori freelance, o altri lavori in ambito musicale da fonico o produttore. Ma è sempre complicato.

5. Dividerei l'ultima domanda in due parti. La prima cosa che ti chiedo è se in questo momento stai lavorando con qualche gruppo e/o artista in particolare e se hai in cantiere qualche cosa per il prossimo futuro. La seconda domanda è relativa a che cosa secondo te non funziona veramente nel mondo della musica e se cambieresti qualche cosa (ammesso uno possa averne le possibilità). La mia sensazione è che molte cose anche a livello di musica alternative e/o indipendente funzionino secondo schemi poi non tanto diversi dal mondo mainstream e in molti casi mi sembra quasi ci sia o una lotta a prevaricare sull'altro oppure la formazione di circoli ristretti di persone. Manca molto spesso una cultura aperta veramente all'interscambio culturale. Questa è solo una mia sensazione o qualche cosa di vero e secondo te questo è negativo anche sul piano della produzione e diffusione di buona musica? E di conseguenza magari a quello che può essere lavorare in una maniera sana e pure produttiva.

M. Ho ripreso a pieno ritmo col booking dopo un periodo in cui – per vari problemi pratici personali - mi sono concentrata prevalentemente su un discorso di ufficio stampa.

Al momento sto lavorando per tour autunnali per CHICKN, band di Atene che secondo me ha un talento devastante che va oltre i generi a cui possono essere riconducibili (psych, punk, prog...) e per Weird Sex, da Liverpool. Conosco Joey – il frontman - da quando nel 2010 facevo booking ai Sucide Party, la band che aveva con Nicholas ora KVB. E poi appena definita la release del nuovo album mi metterò al lavoro per Lisa Papineau, anche lei una persona eccezionale che conosco da oltre 10 anni, già collaboratrice di Air e M83, nonché parte dei Big Sir assieme a Juan dei Mars Volta, che ho portato due volte in Europa a inizio decennio. Inoltre mi occuperò del booking di An Early Bird, il nuovo progetto indie-folk di Stefano De Stefano, che conosco dai tempi dei Pipers, che uscirà con l'album di debutto a Ottobre per la Dead Bees di Tolosa. Sono aperta ad altre proposte per il 2019, con preferenza per garage / proto punk / space rock.

Su quel che non funziona un'idea ce l'ho, e non è legata solo alla musica. Quando ho iniziato, ormai quasi 20 anni fa, si costruivano rapporti solidi coi promoter, le date si fissavano al telefono, ci si conosceva, si parlava di tutto, delle ultime uscite, dei problemi della scena... Ora si fa tutto neppure via email, ma addirittura coi social. Il che rende impossibile avere conversazioni decenti, e rallenta i tempi, perchè a volte avere risposte con contatti così dispersivi è una vera impresa.

In più la gente non ascolta... Un conto era inviare un cd, che veniva ascoltato e apprezzato (o meno, ma almeno valutato). Un conto è inviare un link bandcamp di cui si ascoltano i primi 30 secondi di 3 brani, se va bene. Mentre prima capitava che promoter si innamorassero di una band e la spingessero per propria convinzione, ora per decidere di fissare una data si guarda più a quanti fan ha la band su facebook o quanti ”mi piace” ai post.

Manca la curiosità di andarsi e scoprire la musica in prima persona. E mancano norme di educazione basilare spesso, come non sparire nel bel mezzo di una chat, o dare (o non dare) conferme di date che sono state opzionate.

Nel lontano 2000, quando iniziai a lavorare come manager dei Rollercoaster, inviai il loro primo demo a John Peel. Sto parlando di John Peel, non di una webradio. John Peel mi rispose, via posta. Con commenti e consigli appropriati, da cui era chiaro che avesse ascoltato. Ho ancora la lettera, scritta a macchina e firmata a mano. Ecco, lui aveva passione curiosità, e rispetto. Cose che ora spesso mancano. E di cui ci sarebbe tanto bisogno.

READ IT IN ENGLISH.

With this brand new interview we are gonna discuss about the world of music from a different perspectives respect to what it could be eventually the one of a musician or of a band.

On the other hand, that's also true that what I always try to do with my interviews it is to go deep inside not only the musical contents but also to discuss about what it is the real context in which we do actually live and to make considerations also about social and cultural issues.

I could possibly say to know well Monica Melissano aka Monique Emme (e-mail contact: melissanomonica(at)gmail.com), who I would consider as a very nice person and who is very compentent into her work and who is very deep into listening to the music.

She does actually work into the world of music as a promoter from about twenty years to now. On 2010 (after she experienced a lot into promoting and in particular with the setting of the Suiteside in 2000) she started her brand new project A Giant Leap (FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/AGiantLeap.MoniqueM) as an European booking anget and management.

I asked her to have this talk about her activity and her experiences and she was actually so kind to answer to all of my very and as usual lenghty questions and I'd really thank her for her courtesy and avalaibility.

So, the result it is this interview (that's now available both in Italian than English) that's also a true rapresentation of the musical scene in Italy and Europe valued from the inside and by a person who is working into this world from a long time and able also to make us a narration of what happened into the last twenty years also making heavy and relevant considerations about the world of communication and the way do now people interact between them.

Enjoy.

1. Hi Monica. This will be an interview different from the others. This time in fact I'm not going to make an interview to a musician or a band, but with who is into the world of music working as a promoter. Since from 2010 (correct me if I was wrong) you have started your own booking agency, A Giant Leap, working both as a promoter than as into management. In practice that's an experience you are conducting from about ten years. Is that your first experience as a promoter or did you eventually take part to other projects in the past? How did you start? Was there a particular context or a determined situation which did inspire you or did it just happen for a case?

M. First, thank you for the opportunity of doing this interview.

As you wrote A Giant Leap – as european booking and management – was born in 2010. But its genesis is basically a metamorphosis of Suiteside, the independent label I had created and managed since 2000.

Suiteside (https://suiteside.wordpress.com/) was between the very first independet labels in Italy, alongside Gamma Pop, Wallace, Homesleep, Snowdonia. At the time the word "indie" still had a true and not distorted meaning, pretty close in attitude and ideas to worldwide indies – especially from the States – who defined alternative music history. I'm thinking of K Records, Dischord, Kill Rock Stars as examples.

I have been working with many bands that hopefully are still remembered, as Rollercoaster, Lo-Fi Sucks, Morose, Candies, The Banshee.

At the end of the 00s, when Italy was already imploding in using lyrics in italian, most of these bands were having better and great feedbacks abroad, both with reviews and tours. On top of this, both me and some bands had put money in hiring Press Offices in the UK, but unfortunately none of them – maybe knowing we had little control on what they were doing - made a worth job. So at the end of 2009 I decided to move to London, to discover and manage things my own way. I also preferred to focus on tour bookings and management on european level, dropping the label experience. That's why I decided for a brand new name. My goal was to promote abroad the italian bands still active in the Suiteside's catalogue. Then....everything took a different turn!

2. I suppose that to make into the proper way this kind of work you needed to be open-minded and to have a good attitude into interacting with the others. In any case I would also say that you also needed to love music and to be on the point about what's the actual music scene. At least standing at Europe and Italy (just because we are actually supposed to talk about this geographic location). Am I right? I mean, do you think these are actually skills you needed to make correctly your work or are they just not significant at all? In any case do you notice any differences between Italy and the rest of Europe? I'm referring also to what could eventually be a determined approach into what's an enthusiasm and the willing to do things and if you had eventually some experiences to tell us about that difference.

M. Yes, it's obviously possible to work in music without a real passion, or anyway for different reasons. I have seen so many labels and venues completely changing their attitude and target just to follow trends. To be honest, this is the easiest way to always have a money income.

My love for music started during early '80s, with new wave and post-punk. In Lecce, my hometown in the South of Italy, I was running my first radio show as presenter when I was just 13 years old! My limit is that I cannot work on bands and releases I don't really like and I wouldn't listen to myself. My strong point is I consider myself – and I'm considered by others – between the few starters of new scenes, between the ones who contributed to create and define something new, first with italian indie, then with the so-called psych.

Sadly afterwards business breaks in and ruin the real spirit. And this happens everywhere. The only difference is that in Italy any new sound becomes popular very late (let's think about trap, that's now “talk of the town” in Italy, and it's already old stuff in the anglo speaking world).

What I must say is I achieved more during the 2 years I spent in London then in the previous 10 years in Italy. There my enthusiasm and ideas mattered more then having the right “friends”. After a few weeks in London I already had english bands asking me to take care of their bookings. Wow!

3. How do you get in touch generally with the musicians who will be part of your "roster"? Do you get in first place in contact with labels, producers or do you generally get in touch directly with the musicians because they do know you or they do eventually be connected to you between other musicians you have worked previously? Through the years you have worked with a lot of groups! Would you like to mention us some of them? There was also a particular experience that make you really proud because of the result obtained with your work or any other particular reason?

M. Usually it works as a word-of-mouth. When – in the year 2000 - I started to take care of bokings and management for Rollercoaster, the very first band I worked for, as soon as they started to get good reviews and relevant gigs other bands got in touch with me. It was the same also abroad: bands, producers or promoters passing my contact to their friends musicians.

As A Giant Leap I have been dealing with many bands from the “neo-psych” circle (I hate this word! But you got the idea): The Tamborines, The Telescopes (who I had already booked for Italy in 2003), The Cult of Dom Keller, The Underground Youth, The Lucid Dream, Singapore Sling, Dead Rabbits, Adam Franklin from Swerwedriver... There was maybe only one occasion when it was me the one who contacted a band, and this leads to second part of your question! In 2006 I saw almost randomly in Genoa – the town where I live – Piatcions, a garage r'n'r band from Domodossola. I was conquered.... Fuzztones meet The Verve! The day after I sent them a message on My Space and so then we started to work together. They were still kids at the time, and we went through so many things together. I've seen many bands stopping in front of difficulties and hard times, they always moved on. I can remember surreal tours with overnight drives from Lille to Zagreb, sleeping with another band on maitresses on the living room's floor space of promoter's flat in Brno. And nights that made history like the sold-out show at Corsica Studios in London with Anteloids and Koolaid Electric Company, or the Bad Vibrations all dayer at the Shacklewell Arms in London, back in 2012. To not mention – same year – the very first Liverpool Psych Fest, when I tried everything to persuade the sound guy at Piatcions stage to delay the beginning of their set, to avoid the big clash with Dead Skeletons, who had started late on main stage due to technical issues!

Piatcions grew up alongside A Giant Leap, and with us all the scene, from being a bunch of friends in love with shoegaze and space rock to a fully aknowledged international reality. Now Dave and Francy are Thrown Down Bones, and they're about to release their second album, with great expectations. Even if we don't work together now, I'm very proud of this!

4. I know this could appear as a provocative question (I don't mean it of course), but how much do you think a good work of management and promotion could it really make effort into the world of music? We are of course speaking on a different level than mainstream of course. So here it comes the second question: do you think there're actually different levels or I was effectively wrong? And how many levels, if things did eventually stay that way, were there effectively?

M. I don't think there are different levels. There are people with talent and something to say, and people who got none of this. You can be a billionaire, but if you got nothing to say any kind of hype is going to inflate at some point. Otherwise, you can be on the dole – as band or manager – but, if you have a voice that needs to be heard, you'll find a way. Your own way. Malcom McLaren, Andrew Loog Oldham, Tony Wilson... We all know their stories... Didn't we?

What are you eventually gonna answer then to who would eventually argue there's no need of any particular skills into making a good job as a promoter? Would you say you improved your skills through the years? Don't wanna ask you how much do you earn because of your activity of course, neither I'd like to talk about money, but I think that would be a good question: is it actually possible living nowaday working as a promoter connected to a determined scene which is any case supposed to be alternative and/or "indie"? What about the musicians then? Standing at your experiences, do you generally work with people who just do live making music or they do eventually do other jobs?

M. Listen.... In so many years I had several persons asking me to learn my job. Sometimes I declined to take interesting acts onboard because I had not enough time, so sometimes I said them ok. But it was never a success. First, I hate to teach. Second, many people just gave up when they found out that to book gigs you have to chase and stress promoters. You need a lot of patience, and true passion. And – as far as it concerns myself – a kind of addiction for the sort of unreal setting of gigs / festivals / being on the road.

It's also true that in this business good relationships are personal and built through years. For both Press Office and Bookings I'm often in touch with people I've been knowing for about 20 years by now. Some of them used to write for small 'zines and now they are editors for national mags. I know they listen to me for they trust me on the quality of bands I propose. Of course there are also persons I had issues with – not just my problem in this business! From this side any newcomer has the pro of starting from ground zero.

About the economic side...I've chosen a low-budget lifestyle (to live in a cheap small village and no frills) to not be slave of an office job and to keep the possibility of doing what I love. You can have a good income if you manage bands who get thousand of euros per show. But it's also true that when you have a band getting bigger, there's always a bigger agency ready to offer them a deal.

Almost everyone I know in music – also people managing relevant indie labels – they have other jobs, and often they put money from them into their music projects.

Musicians always find themselves at the crosspoint, having to choose between music and work, especially if they have families and / or mortgages. It might seems a paradox, but this happens exactly when things start to go well with music, and free days from work are not enough anymore for tours. It's better for the ones having freelance jobs, or other music jobs as sound engineer or producer. But it's always complicated to balance “life and rock'n'roll”.

5. I will split the last question into parts. First one: are you actually working with any bands or musicians in particular do you want to mention now? What about your projects for the next future then? Secondo one: is there now something do you think it's not working good into the world music? If you eventually could, what do you want to be changed? My sensation it is that into the world of alternative and indipendent music there are actually the same schemes of the mainstream world and that in any case there's something as a "fight" and as anyone wanted to take advantages on the others. People do not seem to be opened to interact with the others. Would you eventually agree with my point of view? Is that eventually something that in the end is gonna limitating the production and the diffusion of good music? As a consequence also a limitation to work into the world of music into a genuine way and with a strong effort.

M. Unfortunately in the past few years I had any kind of personal practical problems, that made wiser for me to concentrate on Press Office jobs. Now at last I'm 100% back on tour bookings. At the moment I'm working on autumn tours for CHICKN, a terrific band from Athens, with a real talent, hard to be chained to any musical genre (psych, punk, prog) and for Weird Sex, from Liverpool. I know Joey – their frontman – since 2010, when I used to book gigs for Suicide Party, the band he used to have with Nicholas, now in KVB.

Then, as soon schedule for album release is defined, I'll start working on a tour for Lisa Papineau, another incredible artist I've been lucky to work with for more then 10 years. She collaborated with Air and M83, and she's also half of Big Sir, with Juan Alderete from Mars Volta. I booked Europe tours for them few years ago, and it was a success. I will also take care of bookings for An Early Bird, the brand new indie-folk project of Stefano De Stefano (once in Pipers), who's releasing debut album in October for Dead Bees Records from Toulouse. I'm open to take more bands on board for 2019 tours, with preference for garage / proto punk / space rock sounds.

I have my point of view about what's not properly working by now, and it's not only a music issue. When I started with this job, now almost 20 years ago, there were strong relationships between agents and promoters. Gigs were confirmed on the phone, after long chats about everything, from new releases to matters about the scene. Now contacts are not even through emails, but mostly on chats. It's very hard to have proper conversations, and everything's slower, because it's a real challenge to get answers with a so low-quality approach.

On top of this, many people they do not actually listen to music. When I had to send cds, I was sure they were going to be listened. Maybe appreciated, maybe not, but for sure evaluated. With a Bandcamp's link, you can expect your contact to listen to first 30secs of the first 3 tracks. It was common years ago for a promoter to fall in love with a band, and to take it as a matter of heart to push them. Now many promoters decide if they want to book a band or not looking at how many fans they have on Facebook, and how many likes to their posts and videos. There's a lack of drive to discover new music. To not mention the lack of basic good manners: to not disappear in the middle of a chat, to give (or not give) confirmation to an optioned gig...

Back in 2000, when I started to work as agent and manager for Rollercoaster, I sent their very first demo to John Peel. I am talking about Sir John Peel, not of a webradio! Sir John Peel answered me, by snail mail, with appropriate advices and comments. It was obvious he had actually listened. I still have his letter, typewrited and signed by hand. He had plenty of passion, real drive and respect. All things often missing now, and that would be so much needed.