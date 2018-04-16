I Brian Jonestown Massacre si preparano a un tour planetario (previste per ora 35 date, ma il numero è destinato ad aumentare) che comincerà il prossimo 29 aprile da Austin, Texas dove il gruppo prenderà parte all'edizione del 2018 del Levitation Festival.

Questa non è l’unica novità - tuttavia - dato che Anton Newcombe ha praticamente annunciato l’uscita di due nuovi LP nel giro dei prossimi mesi (anticipati da un singolo in uscita il 18 maggio prossimo). Uno a giugno. L’altro a settembre. Entrambi saranno pubblicati dalla label di Anton (A Recordings).

Per parlare di questo ma anche di molto altro, ho contattato Ricky Maymi, che come sempre si è confermato una persona deliziosa e molto disponibile e che ha risposto in maniera dettagliata e molto interessante a tutte le mie domande.

Fondatore dei BJM con Anton Newcombe e Travis Threlkel, Ricky è uno degli elementi storici e fondamentali di questo mitico ensemble e un grande polivalente musicista che negli anni ha suonato e collaborato con gruppi e artisti giganteschi come The Imajinary Friends, Smallstone, Spectrum, Mellow Drunk...

Ascoltatore insaziabile e grande conoscitore di musica, Ricky è anche producer e in particolare da anni ha una linea privilegiata con Pechino in Cina, dove contribuisce alla crescita di quella che potrebbe diventare la scena alternative più esplosiva del prossimo futuro.

Ringraziando ancora Ricky (che in questo momento dovrebbe essere proprio in viaggio da Pechino in rotta verso gli USA dove si riunirà al resto della band) per la sua cortesia, vi lascio a questa bella lettura e ricca intervista dove non mancano annunci “inediti” e che susciteranno la curiosità degli appassionati.

Enjoy.

Ndr. Ovviamente l'intervista è stata trascritta e riportata come tale anche in lingua inglese.

1. Ciao Ricky. Grazie per questa chiacchierata, è sempre un piacere. Cominciamo da quello che possiamo definire come il tema di principale attualità. Il prossimo tour dei Brian Jonestown Massacre sta per cominciare finalmente! Suonerete ben 34 concerti in giro per il mondo. La prima data è prevista a Austin, Texas il 29 aprile per il Levitation Festival. Chiaramente non è la prima volta che suonate lì e l’anno scorso il festival è saltato per cause meteorologiche. Cosa ci dici per quanto riguarda questo ritorno? Forse è il modo migliore per cominciare il nuovo tour o sbaglio? È il più grande e popolare festival di musica psichedelica e so di non sbagliare se dico che voi siete il principale punto di riferimento per la maggioranza degli appassionati. Si può dire che il Levitation sia del resto anche una buona occasione per ascoltare qualche gruppo che ti interessa e interagire con le altre band e in generale anche con tutte le persone che sono al festival Riuscite a trovare tempo per questo? Infine ti volevo chiedere se Rishi Dhir suonerà con la band.

RM. I Brian Jonestown Massacre suoneranno 35 concerti tra la fine di aprile e la metà di giugno. Stati Uniti e Canada, Australia e Nuova Zelanda. Nella seconda metà dell’anno faremo sicuramente altre date in Europa. Poi chissà. Vedremo se ci sarà qualche altra sorpresa.

In effetti non è la prima volta che cominciamo un tour proprio dal Levitation/Psych Fest di Austin. Mi fa sicuramente piacere. Ogni volta è l’occasione giusta per incontrare un mucchio di amici da ogni parte del mondo e poi diciamo che alla fine ci saranno almeno un paio di buonI gruppi da vedere suonare dal vivo... Chiaramente scherzo. Ma in effetti per quanto possa apparire strano, non mi definirei esattamente un grande appassionato di musica neo-psichedelica. Diciamo che sono più una via di mezzo tra un “soul Man” e una specie di menestrello (Ndr. “A song and dance man").

A ogni modo, ritornare lì è sempre un piacere, ma questo vale ogni volta che ti invitano da qualche parte dove sei già stato. :)

Non credo che Rishi suonerà con noi comunque. Per diverse ragioni non suoniamo più quel pezzo (Ndr. “Super-Sonic”) quindi non credo. Vedremo.

2. Come vi organizzate tu e gli altri ragazzi della band? Quando vi riunite? Vi riunirete direttamente ad Austin? In ogni caso avete in previsione di fare delle prove una volta lì, prima di cominciare a suonare dal vivo? È qualche cosa che fate regolarmente oppure semplicemente non ne avete bisogno? Che mi dici dei nuovi pezzi? Anton ha registrato tutto in studio da solo o sbaglio? Vi sentite regolarmente tra di voi per aggiornarvi e essere pronti a suonare assieme le nuove canzoni? La line-up sarà la stessa dell’ultimo tour? Come ti trovi a suonare con Ryan Van Kriedt? Secondo me siete perfettamente complementari. Come sono andate le cose con lui? È entrato subito in sintonia con il resto della band? Ricordo che mi hai detto che gli ultimi tour sono stati eccezionali per quello che riguarda l’intesa tra tutti gli appartenenti al gruppo. Si può dire che questo sia fondamentale per allentare lo stress dovuto ai continui spostamenti per il tour e allo stesso tempo anche per quello che riguarda l'intesa durante i live?

RM. Ci riuniremo a Austin per qualche giorno giusto per provare le nuove canzoni che questa volta Anton ha registrato completamente da solo. Comunque io e lui siamo sempre in contatto.

Tra le altre cose avremo anche un nuovo membro nella band, che sostituirà proprio Ryan.

Mi dispiace un sacco che Ryan ci lasci. È un grande musicista e un vero gentleman. Che persona eccezionale! Suonare con lui è stato fantastico e con lui in ogni tour nella band c’era una atmosfera carica di armonia e energia positiva. Questo chiaramente aveva un ritorno positivo su tutto. Davvero. Con Ryan le cose sono andate alla grande da subito. In qualche modo ci conoscevamo tutti da anni.

Comunque non fosse per le nuove canzoni e il nuovo chitarrista, francamente avrei anche fatto a meno delle prove. Ma penso sia lo stesso per tutti. Ma è una cosa a cui Anton tiene particolarmente, quindi va bene così. Del resto ci aiuterà per ritrovarci e entrare nel giusto spirito per affrontare il tour.

3. Secondo me Anton è oggi molto più prolifico di quanto lo sia mai stato in passato. In ogni caso la mia sensazione è che sia adesso veramente un artista consapevole appieno delle proprie capacità e che riesce a fare tutto quello che vuole. Riesce finalmente a esprimere veramente se stesso. Per un musicista pensi che sia una questione di maturità oppure succede quando e perché le cose ti vanno semplicemente bene (intendo, anche riguardo la tua vita privata) e sei libero da ogni possibile condizionamento? Intanto il 18 maggio uscirà il nuovo singolo. Conterrà due canzoni dai due nuovi LP in uscita il primo giugno (“Something Else”) e l’altro a settembre. Porterete in tour anche le nuove canzoni? Ci puoi anticipare qualcosa sui dischi e su come suoneranno e se dal vivo suonerete qualche pezzo in particolare che non fate da un po’ di tempo? Ho altre due domande. Semplici curiosità. Quale consideri il tuo disco preferito dei Brian Jonestown Massacre? Quali sono invece le canzoni che preferisci suonare dal vivo? Per quanto riguarda le chitarre e la strumentazione, che cosa ti porterai dietro in tour?

RM. Anton ha finalmente trovato la sua giusta dimensione e che gli permette di mantenere alto il suo livello di ispirazione artistica. Che è semplicemente grandioso! È proprio quello di cui ha sempre avuto bisogno. Finalmente. Sono felicissimo per lui! Tutto il successo e i riconoscimenti che ottiene sono assolutamente meritati.

Come detto, sicuramente suoneremo un bel po’ di canzoni nuove. Non saprei dirti da quale disco, anche perché alla fine Anton ha lavorato ai due dischi contemporaneamente.

Non ti so dire nulla per quello che riguarda riprendere un po’ di vecchie canzoni... Vedremo. Abbiamo un nuovo chitarrista, quindi...

Il mio disco preferito dei BJM è “Pol Pot’s Pleasure Penthouse”. Sono quelle la prime vere canzoni da cui è cominciato tutto.

Ci sono un mucchio di canzoni che non facciano più che invece mi piacerebbe suonare, ma diciamo che è Anton che decide. Tra quelle che suoniamo comunque preferisco sempre i nuovi pezzi. Mi piace suonare nuove canzoni, mi dà una sensazione di maggiore freschezza. Ma mi piace anche suonare i pezzi che piacciono di più a chi ci viene a sentire: “Anemone”, “Servo”, “Nevertheless”. Ma quello che conta più di tutto è che mi piace suonare con questo gruppo. Sono i miei ragazzi! ;)

Come sempre mi porterò dietro la mia Gibson ES-335 12 corde e il mio Fender Jazzmaster J. Mascis.

4. A quanto pare suonerete in giro per il mondo, ma non in Asia. Diciamo che per quanto ti riguarda nello specifico non è un grosso problema. Voglio dire, alla fine hai un rapporto privilegiato con la Cina e la scena musicale alternative di Pechino in particolare. A cosa stai lavorando lì in questo ultimo periodo? Ti va di raccontarci qualche novità al riguardo? Mi sembra che i Birdstriking abbiano un tour nel Regno Unito in programma ad esempio. Comunque sei sempre al lavoro su qualche cosa. Cosa mi dici ad esempio del disco di Michael Savage e di altri eventuali progetti in cui sei coinvolto in questo momento? Parlando ancora del continente asiatico, so che sei molto interessato alla musica giapponese. Quale aspetto in particolare ti colpisce di questo tipo di suoni? Ci suggerisci cinque dischi fondamentali da riscoprire e che abbiano le stesse caratteristiche che attirano il tuo interesse? Ah! Ovviamente ti voglio chiedere se vedremo mai prima o poi suonare dal vivo gli Imajinary Friends!

RM. Be’, ecco che finalmente l’intervista si fa veramente interessante! Almeno per quanto mi riguarda!

Intanto ti dico che non è escluso che non faremo date in Asia. Abbiamo diversi contatti in ballo, vediamo che ne esce fuori. Potrebbe essere solo una questione di tempo.

Come sai, in questo momento sono a Pechino dove sto lavorando alla produzione di due album.

Il primo è di una band dove sono anche il batterista. Ho registrato personalmente anche alcune parti di chitarra e le tastiere in studio, ma fondamentalmente sono il batterista, sia dal vivo che in studio. La band comprende membri dei Birdstriking, alcuni dei quali facevano parte dei Carsick Cars e degli Skip Skip Ben Ben. Si tratta di una musica dal sound particolarmente sognante e ossessivo, ma con quel classico approccio minimale e accattivante. Devo dire che sono molto soddisfatto del risultato! La band si chiama Baihu, che significa due cose: "tigre bianca" oppure "vagina rasata". :)

Abbiamo già pronto un disco pronto per il mixing finale e il mastering. Poi stiamo cominciando a lavorare su un secondo album.

Il secondo disco a cui sto lavorando a Pechino è quello dei TOW, un duo composto da Yang Fan e Liu Fe. Yang Fan faceva parte della prima band punk al femminile in assoluto in Cina, le Hang On The Box. La band è ancora attiva, anche se Yang Fan ha lasciato da un po’ di tempo. Ma è stata lei a fondare il gruppo. A quel tempo finirono anche sulla copertina di Newsweek e fecero un tour in Giappone e in Nord America. Fu davvero un grande successo e ottennero un mucchio di riconoscimenti. Dopodiché ha fondato un’altra band tutta al femminile, le Ourself Beside Me. Hanno pubblicato per la Maybe Mars Records. Una gran bella band! Quindi ha prodotto i dischi di Chui Wan e Mr. Graceless e ha registrato un disco solista.

Abbiamo contattato Stuart Mann, che si trovava qui a Pechino, per chiedergli di suonare la batteria e le percussioni in alcune tracce del disco dei TOW. Ci conosciamo da un po’, siamo stati assieme in tour con i Wild Swans. È un grande batterista e percussionista.

Liu Ge dei TOW è invece un chitarrista fantastico! Praticamente è il Rowland S. Howard di Pechino! Suona anche con i Molds. Meritano veramente di essere ascoltato. Hanno la stessa densità del suono dei Jesus and Mary Chain ma sono molto più schizzati di testa. All'inizio cantava in un gruppo punk hardcore di nome Kill Tomorrow. Anche loro non erano niente male.

Il nuovo disco di Michael Savage si intitola “Won’t Die Wondering”. È stato mixato, masterizzato e stampato su vinile! La copertina e l’artwork sono di Felicity Gresele, che poi sarebbe la mamma di Otis Maymi (Ndr. Il simpaticissimo figlio di Ricky).

Il disco sarà sicuramente disponibile a Fremantle quando Michael aprirà il concerto dei Brian Jonestown Massacre. Il prossimo 2 giugno.

Mi sono occupato della produzione e ho suonato un sacco di parti di chitarra, synth e percussioni. Suono anche la melodica! È stata la prima volta per me. Sono molto contento della riuscita del disco comunque! Penso proprio che avrà un buon successo. O almeno è quello che mi auguro. Nel disco suona anche Greg Hitchcock alla chitarra. Probabilmente lo conosci: suona e ha suonato anche con i Neptunes, i Bamboos, gli You Am I e i Datura 4. È stato anche in tour con i Finn Brothers. :)

Il mio interesse nella musica giapponese attiene in particolare gli anni della fine degli anni settanta e l’inizio degli anni ottanta. È stato un periodo speciale nella scena musicale giapponese e che ha influenzato artisti come David Sylvian e i Japan. David Bowie. Un sacco di altri artisti e questo naturalmente ha attirato il mio interesse!

Ecco qualche suggerimento per gli ascolti...

a) Yellow Magic Orchestra: tutto, a partire "Naughty Boys",

b) Ippu Do: tutto, a partire da "Radio Fantasy",

c) Masami Tsuchiya: "Rice Music",

d) Yukihiro Takahashi: tutto ,a partire "Neuromantic",

e) Dip In The Pool: tutto, a partire da "s/t",

f) Taeko Ohnuki: "Signifie" e "Sunflower". Sono entrambi eccezionali,

g) Ryuichi Sakamoto: tutto, a partire "B-2 Unit",

h) Haruomi Hosono: tutto, a partire da "Philharmony",

i) Akiko Yano: "I’m Home",

l) Koharu Kisaragi: "City Life",

m) Mariah: "Utakata No Hibi",

n) Yasuaki Shimizu: "Kakashi"

o) Tatsuro Yamashita: "Moonflower", "For You", "Pocket Music" e "Melodies",

p) Motoharu Sano: "Visitors",

q) Sadistics: "s/t"

r) Yoshino Fujimal: "s/t"

s) AB’s: "s/t"

t) Niagara Triangle: "Volume 2"

u) Melon: "Do You Like Japan?"

v) Happy End: tutto…

Veniamo infine agli Imajinary Friends.

Be’, non abbiamo nessuna intenzione di suonare dal vivo perché questo significherebbe andare contro la vera natura e i contenuti della nostra musica. Noi creiamo, ma non riproduciamo. Non vediamo nessun motivo per cui suonare la stessa cosa più volte, quando potremmo direttamente fare della musica completamente nuova con a disposizione lo stesso tempo e la stessa energia.

Poi suonare dal vivo significherebbe coinvolgere altri musicisti, fare delle prove. Anche questa sarebbe una perdita di tempo e risorse che nel caso andremmo a sottrarre alla registrazione di nuova musica.

Il successo del nostro ultimo disco ci ha sorpreso ed è stato un grande piacere averlo pubblicato con la 300mics di San Francisco. È stato pubblicato anche in edizione limitata di 50 copie dall’etichetta francese Je Suis Un Deontologue. Infine, sarà pubblicato in generale in Europa su vinile e CD dall'etichetta greca Sound Effect. Abbiamo anche pensato di pubblicare un singolo in Francia della prima traccia del LP, "L'Outsider", registrata con Moogy alla voce. Cantata in francese ovviamente.

Ma vorremmo anche lavorare a un nuovo disco entro la fine di quest'anno, quando trascorrerò del tempo a San Francisco.

5. Rick non ti ho mai chiesto di come e quando sia cominciata la tua storia con i BJM. Ci sei dentro sin dall’inizio vero? Ti va di raccontare qualcosa sul primo periodo della band? Anche per parlare di qualche cosa di più interessante e importante delle solite cose che tutti hanno visto nello inutilmente spettacoloso film documentario “Dig!” Cosa mi dici invece di come negli anni sia cambiato il sound della band?

RM. Bene. Io, Anton e Travis Threlkel abbiamo fondato i Brian Jonestown Massacre. Noi tre e nessun altro.

Che questo sia chiaro a tutti, perché è la verità. Un dato di fatto. Tutto questo succedeva alla fine del 1990.

Dopo aver suonato per un periodo con un bassista, ma le cose non funzionavano bene, abbiamo conosciuto Matt Hollywood e gli abbiamo chiesto di entrare a far parte del gruppo.

Dopo sono passato dalla batteria alla chitarra e quando Matt ci ha lasciato per la prima volta, nel 1992, sono passato al basso.

opo un po’, diciamo dopo i primi mesi del 1993, io e Travis abbiamo deciso di lasciare e abbiamo cominciato a lavorare al progetto The Imajinary Friends con Graham Bonnar (ex Swervedriver) e poi, solo successivamente, proprio Matt Hollywood al basso. Quindi è entrato nel gruppo anche Tim Digulla, che in seguito avrebbe fondato i Tipsy, il cui primo disco fu pubblicato in Giappone dalla Daisyworld Records, fondata da Haruomi Hosono degli Yellow Magic Orchestra e degli Happy End. Come vedi tutte le cose sono legate tra di loro.

Da quando sono rientrato nei BJM, nel settembre 2003, direi che il sound della band sia finalmente divenuto quello a cui abbiamo lavorato all’inizio. Ci abbiamo messo un po’ di tempo, ma adesso ci siamo. Tutto è legato anche alla composizione della band. Abbiamo una sezione ritmica eccellente. E il suono dei synth è semplicemente perfetto. Anche i loop e i sample di chitarra dal vivo sono sempre qualche cosa che avremmo sempre voluto mettere in piedi. Ci sono alcune canzoni in cui li uso.

“Dig!” è solo un simpatico tentativo di rappresentare che cosa sia il nostro gruppo e su che cosa abbiamo sempre cercato di lavorare. Devo dire comunque che sono felice di non essere stato nel gruppo in quegli anni. ;)

In quel periodo ho lavorato con gli Imajinary Friends, gli Smallstone, Spectrum, Mellow Drunk e un sacco di altre band che circolavano attorno la città di San Francisco. Mi sono veramente dato da fare. Tra l'altro infatti ho frequentato corsi avanzati di composizione armonica e di musica elettronica all'università, così come teatro, storia antica, scienze politiche, astronomia, scrittura creativa e matematica.

READ IT IN ENGLISH.

1. Hi Ricky. Nice to have this talk, really thank you. So, let’s begin from what we could say it was an actual theme. The BJM tour is finally starting. You’re going to play 34 gigs all around the world. First date it will be in Austin on the 29th for the Levitation Festival. Not the first time you’re playing there. Last year the festival unfortunately didn’t happen: happy to be back playing there? Perhaps this is the best way to start the tour, not? I mean, that’s probably the most popular festival into psychedelic music and you guys I suppose you are the main point of reference to the majority of the audience. Are these occasions generally also a good momento for you to take part to the event also attending at other gigs and interacting with the other bands and musicians as long as with your all the people who take part to the event? Do you generally have the time for that? Last question about this is if Rishi Dhir was going eventually to perform with the band?

RM. BJM are playing 35 shows now, from the end of April though the middle of June. The US and Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

There will be other shows in the second half of the year in Europe and who knows where else after that…

We’ve started tours in Austin doing Levitation/Psych Fest before. It’s fine. There are always friends from all over the world there and at least a band or two I wouldn’t mind seeing (funnily enough, I’m not much of a “neo-psych” person. I’m more of a cross between a Soul Man and a Song and Dance Man).

It’s always great to be invited back to anywhere :)

I doubt Rishi will perform with us at the gig. We don’t play that song anymore for some reason.

2. Standing at you and the other guys, how are you going to organize yourselves for the moment you all are going to be reunited? Is it this time going to happen directly in Austin? In any case I’m curious about if you are going to make any test performance (I don’t know actually, for example into a studio) before turning back playing together live again or if you actually don’t need to do it. What about the new songs? Generally Anton in studio is going to make everything by his own, not? You’re always in touch to know what he is working about so that when you meet, do you know exactly what you have to do? What about the line-up of the band? The same of the last tour? How it is to play with Ryan Van Kriedt? Apparently it looks as you were perfectly complementary. Did he immediately feel like he was part of the band? I remember in any case you told about a great atmosphere during the last tour. Does it generally help both for the quality of the music performances of the band and for the stress derived to travel continuously?

RM. We will rehearse in Austin for a few days as we have quite a few new songs Anton did on his own this time. Him and I are always in regular contact.

We also have a new member of the band replacing Ryan, who I’m sad to see go. He is a fine musician and a gentle soul. A lovely guy! I enjoyed playing with him very much and the band members did manage to create a very harmonious, positive energy on every tour since he joined. Of course that makes everything improve. All of it.

Ryan fit right in immediately. We all knew him already for years, one way or another.

If it wasn’t for the new material and new guitarist, I’d personally be fine with not rehearsing. I believe we all would, but Anton likes to do it anyways, so fair enough. It does help us to re-unify/get in the spirit of things, etc.

3. Anton is in my opinion much more prolific now than he has never been in the past and in any case he looks like he is now an artist who is definitely really conscious about what he is doing. Everything to him seem so easy. For a musician is this much more because of a certain maturity or because you are just feeling fine? I mean, completely free any kind of conditionins. A new single is going to be released on the 18th of May. It does contain two songs out from two new LPs out respectively on the 1st of June ("Something Else") and in September. Are you going to play also the new songs? Could you eventually anticipate us something about the contents, I mean how the two LPs are going to play, and eventually also about if there will eventually be some surprises? For example playing old songs you have not played for a while. Other two questions. Just curious to know which in your opinion (just standing at your preferences because of no particular of specific reason) it is actually the best BJM album to now and what are the songs you mostly like to play. ‘bout the guitars, which are you going to take with you?

RM. Anton has created an environment for himself were he can finally remain consistently in an optimal state of flow, which is great! Just what he needed, for a long time. I’m super happy for him! He deserves every bit of success he has managed for himself.

As I said, we will play several new songs. Not sure which are from which album yet. He did them both at the same time.

Not sure about any new *old* material… We’ll see about that. We got a new guy, so…

My fave BJM album is "Pol Pot’s Pleasure Penthouse". That’s the original early material which started it all…

I like playing a lot of songs we no longer play, but we just do what Anton wants. Of the ones we do play, I tend to enjoy the new additions to the set the most. Just for their relative freshness. I also enjoy playing the songs that make the audience really happy like "Anenome", "Servo", "Nevertheless". More than anything, I just enjoy playing with those guys. They are my homies. ;)

I will take my Gibson ES-335 12 string and my J.Mascis Fender Jazzmaster on tour, as always.

4. You are going to play all around the world but not in Asia. But we could say that for you that’s not so relevant considering your privileged connection with the Beijing music scene. What have you worked about recently? Some news out from that scene you worked about and you wanna to mention right now? Read for example about the next Birdstriking tour. When it will be released the next album of Michael Savage? Any other works you’re involved on this moment? Back to Asia, I noticed you’re a lot interested also into Japanese music: is there a particular aspect you are attracted by? Do you want to suggest us five records to rediscover absolutely having this kind of attitude and aspect you're researching into these kind of records? Oh, I do also want to know if we ever are going to see performing live The Imajinary Friends.

RM. Ah! Now the interview gets interesting (for me, at least).

First of all, there is always the chance that BJM will play Asia. We do have contacts and there is interest. It is only a matter of time.

I am actually in Beijing at present, and I am currently producing two albums. One is a band that I also am the drummer for. I’ve done some guitar and keys in the studio as well, but I am the drummer, live and in the studio. The band also has members of Birdstriking, some of which are former members of Carsick Cars and Skip Skip Ben Ben. It’s really dreamy, heady music but with a classic, minimal approach and a universal appeal. I like it! The band is called Baihu, which means two things: "white tiger", or "shaved vagina". :)

We have one album ready for a final mix and master, and another album in the works.

The second album I am working on in Beijing is for the band TOW which is a duo consisting of Yang Fan and Liu Ge. Yang Fan use to be in the first ever all-girl punk band from China, called Hang On The Box. They are actually still going to this day, but Yang Fan quit a long time ago. She was a founding member and at the time, they were on the cover of Newsweek and toured Japan and North America. They were a big deal and very respected. She later started another all-girl three piece band called Ourself Beside Me. They were on Maybe Mars Records. Excellent! She later produced Chui Wan and Mr. Graceless and also did a solo album.

We managed to get Stuart Mann to so some percussion tracks on TOW's album while he was in Beijing. Him and I toured together in The Wild Swans. A fantastic drummer/percussionist.

Liu Ge from TOW is a fantastic guitarist! Like the Rowland S. Howard of Beijing! He is also in a band called The Molds. They are well worth checking out! Like the mellow side of The Mary Chain but more chilled out. He got his start singing in a hardcore punk band called Kill Tomorrow. They were also a pretty big deal.

Michael Savage’s new album “Won’t Die Wondering” is mixed, mastered and being pressed up on vinyl! Felicity Gresele did the album art, she’s Otis Maymi's mother.

It should be available at the merch table when he opens for BJM in Fremantle June 2nd. I produced and played lots of guitar, synth and percussion on it. I also played melodica on it as well! A first for me. Really pleased with how the album came out! I think it will get him some more fans. I certainly hope so anyways. the album also has Greg Hitchcock playing some great guitar as well! He played in The Neptunes, The Bamboos, You Am I and Datura 4. He’s also done some gigging with The Finn Brothers. :)

My interest in Japanese music is mainly in the mid/late 70’s through mid/late 80’s

It was a pioneering era in their music scene, which influenced David Sylvian and Japan, David Bowie and many, many others who followed. Naturally, this would appeal to me greatly!

As for Japanese recommendations…

a) Yellow Magic Orchestra: all of it, starting with "Naughty Boys",

b) Ippu Do: all of it, starting with "Radio Fantasy",

c) Masami Tsuchiya: "Rice Music",

d) Yukihiro Takahashi: all of it, starting with "Neuromantic",

e) Dip In The Pool: all of it, starting with "s/t",

f) Taeko Ohnuki: "Signifie", and "Sunflower". Both are amazing,

g) Ryuichi Sakamoto: all of it, starting with "B-2 Unit",

h) Haruomi Hosono: all of it, starting with "Philharmony",

i) Akiko Yano: "I’m Home",

l) Koharu Kisaragi: "City Life",

m) Mariah: "Utakata No Hibi",

n) Yasuaki Shimizu: "Kakashi"

o) Tatsuro Yamashita: "Moonflower", "For You", "Pocket Music", and "Melodies",

p) Motoharu Sano: "Visitors",

q) Sadistics: "s/t"

r) Yoshino Fujimal: "s/t"

s) AB’s: "s/t"

t) Niagara Triangle: "Volume 2"

u) Melon: "Do You Like Japan?"

v) Happy End: all of it…

Finally, The Imajinary Friends…

We don’t have any intention to perform as it would present a conflict of interests i relation to the entire nature and intent of our music. We create, we don’t re-create. We don’t see why we need to play the same thing over and over again when we could just be making entirely new music with that same time and energy.

Secondly, for us to perform would involve hiring extra musicians and rehearsing them. Again, time and resources spent while we could just be recording another album again.

We are very surprised with the response to our latest album and its has given us great pleasure to have it released through 300mics in San Francisco. It is also being released in a highly limited edition of 50 copies on French label Je Suis Un Deontologue. Lastly, it is being released more widely in Europe on vinyl and CD by the Greek label Sound Effect. There are plans to release a single in France with the first track from the album, "L’Outsider", featuring Moogy on lead vocals, sung in French of course.

We also intend to get a new album going this year while I am briefly in San Francisco.

5. Rick I've never asked you how and when did your story with the BJM start. You were in since from the beginning? Do you want to tell us something about that early period? I say also to let us know some aspects I suppose are surely a lot more interesting and relevant than what everyone know because of the "Dig!" movie. How do you find the sound of The BJM has evolved through the years as consequence?

RM. Ok, Anton, Travis Threlkel and I founded The Brian Jonestown Massacre. No one else. Let that be known. It is a fact.

This was in the end of 1990.

After playing with a bassist who didn’t work out, we found Matt Hollywood and asked him to join our band.

I later switched to guitar from drums, and when Matt left us the first time in 1992, I took over on bass.

I remained on bass until Travis and I decided to move on and start what became The Imajinary Friends in mid 1993 with Graham Bonnar (ex-Swervedriver), later adding, of all people, Matt Hollywood on bass. Then we added Tim Digulla who would later start the group Tipsy, who actually had their first album come out in Japan on Daisyworld Records, founded by non other than Haruomi Hosono of Yellow Magic Orchestra and Happy End. It’s all connected…

Since returning to BJM in September 2003, I would say that the sound has finally become what we were going for from the very beginning. It took some time, but we got it. It’s down to the musicianship. We have an excellent rhythm section. The synths we’ve incorporated in to the sound also have a lot to do with it. Live guitar looping/sampling is also something we always talked about doing. There are a few songs where I am doing that.

"Dig!" is a pretty hopeless representation of what our band actually is and was always about. I’m grateful to have missed out on those years. ;)

In that time I worked with The Imajinary Friends, Smallstone, Spectrum, Mellow Drunk and many other bands in and around San Francisco at the time. I also studied advanced counterpart harmony and electronic music at community college in that time as well as theatre, ancient history, political science, astronomy, creative writing and mathematics.